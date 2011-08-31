Olivia Munn will add some estrogen to ‘Magic Mike’ cast

Just when you thought “Magic Mike”Â casting news had finally cooled down for a bit, now comes word that TVÂ personality-cum-actress Olivia Munn, who previously rose to fanboy pinup status with her former co-hosting gig on G4’s “Attack of the Show!”, has boarded the project.

Deadline is reporting that the fetching “Daily Show” correspondent is currently in negotiations for the role of Amber, Channing Tatum’s love interest in the film. This adds to the rising star’s list of high-profile projects, which currently include “IÂ Don’t Know How She DoesÂ It” opposite Sarah Jessica Parker as well as the Aaron Sorkin pilot “More As The Story Develops” for HBO.

“Magic Mike”Â is a buddy comedy that will center on a young dancer (Alex Pettyfer) who is mentored in the art of stripping by a veteran beefcake, played by Tatum. Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer (“White Collar”)Â and Joe Mangianello (“True Blood”) all co-star. The film is reportedly based on Tatum’s real-life experiences as a young, naive go-go boy just trying to make a living on the rough-and-tumble streets of Tampa, Florida.