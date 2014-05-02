‘Olympus Has Fallen’ sequel gets fall 2015 release

(CBR)

Can”t wait for Gerard Butler to once again protect the President by stabbing all of the brains? Well, too bad – but at least you have a release date in mind.

The Wrap reports “London Has Fallen,” the sequel to “Olympus Has Fallen,” is set for release in the United States on Oct. 2, 2015. The sequel once again stars Butler as a Secret Service agent, although this time under difficult circumstances: He”s in London, working with his friend and President (Aaron Eckhart) and an MI-6 agent to thwart an attack on the world”s most powerful leaders.

“'Olympus Has Fallen' took audiences by storm, and we”re excited to raise the stakes with ‘London Has Fallen” as Gerard Butler returns in the lead,” executive producer Peter Schlessel said of the news. “Moviegoers can expect another action-packed thrill ride.”