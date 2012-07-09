On Ernest Borgnine’s conflicted awards history

It was Walter Matthau who explained to Ellen Burstyn, upon handing her the Best Actress Oscar she hadn’t been present to accept days earlier, that the chief difference the award would make to her career was this: “When you die, the newspaper obituaries will say, ‘The Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn died today.'”
It’s a famous quip, one that is proven true virtually every time a former Oscar-winner — or even a nominee — dies, even when their celebrity is such that a puny golden statuette hardly seems their most culturally significant achievement. In the case of a character actor like Ernest Borgnine, who passed away over the weekend at the decidedly ripe age of 95, that single Academy Award win is an essential elevating prefix: “Marty,” the modest 1955 character study for which he won, may not be the most widely seen work of his career, but the Best Actor Oscar it reaped remains a validating distinction for the kind of valuable anti-star on whom obituarists don’t always spend too much column space.
“Marty,” a modest, soft-shuffle romance between a shy, overweight butcher and a dowdy schoolteacher, remains one of the Academy’s most low-key choices for Best Picture. (It also remains the last film to win both the Oscar and the Palme d’Or at Cannes.) Borgnine’s Best Actor win for the film, meanwhile, was equally atypical, particularly coming off a run of variously iconic leading men like Brando, Bogart and Cooper taking the prize: actors who looked and sounded like Borgnine didn’t generally get to headline movies, much less win leading awards for them.
Indeed, he would have only the one opportunity: Borgnine remains one of a handful of men to have won Best Actor at his only nomination in any category, and leading roles didn’t exactly come rushing in its wake. Marty and Borgnine alike had one invitation to dance, and duly took it.
But while “Marty” remains by far the most generous offer, and consequently the richest, most shaded performance, of Borgnine’s career, his CV takes in any number of titles that are treasured memories for disparate generations of moviegoers and couch potatoes: “From Here to Eternity” (which runs second to “Marty” for the title of his best work), “The Wild Bunch,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” “The Dirty Dozen,” “Gattaca” and the small-screen exploits of “McHale’s Navy,” “Airwolf” and even “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Most impressively of all, Borgnine’s work rate seemed, if anything, to increase with age: his list of screen credits, however undistinguished in recent years, runs busily all the way up to this year. That Screen Actors’ Guild Lifetime Achievement Award he won in 2011, however fiercely protested in some quarters, certainly didn’t come for lack of effort.
But why wasn’t that recent award met with unanimous approval? And why is the title most prominently listed in some of the obituaries dedicated to him not “Marty,” but a film he never actually appeared in — or, to get to the nub of the matter, he never even saw? Yes, much as it would dismay him to see the gay cowboy romance continually welded to his name, Ernest Borgnine’s identity for many movie geeks too young to remember, or feel much for, his prime career work is unhappily likely to remain “That Old Guy Who Refused To See ‘Brokeback Mountain.'”
Borgnine hadn’t bothered the Academy at all since his solitary moment in the sun with “Marty,” but precisely one half-century later, he inadvertently opened a rather ugly can of worms for them with his cheerful declaration that he hadn’t seen the then-comfortable frontrunner for Best Picture, had no intention of seeing it, and knew a number of colleagues in the Academy who felt precisely the same way — among them, such actors as Tony Curtis and Robert Duvall, who voiced their own displeasure. (“If John Wayne were alive today, he’d roll over in his grave,” were his words, though one rather hopes that Wayne wouldn’t be in his grave to begin with.)
The remarks were, of course, unprofessional — in a perfect world, Academy members should see all nominees before voting, though we know that’s all too rarely the case — but it was, of course, the unapologetic homophobia inherent in his resistance to the film that rankled with many a cultural commentator. The defence suggested that Borgnine had no obligation to see, much less approve, a film that didn’t line up with his personal values, however outdated they were. The prosecution might have conceded that point, but countered that by making a public statement of his sight-unseen distaste for the film, Borgnine was effectively campaigning against it — a passive, but nonetheless hostile, act of prejudice.
This entire kerfuffle would likely have been a swiftly forgotten storm in a teacup had “Brokeback Mountain” gone on to win Best Picture, as most expected it to. But when Jack Nicholson, eyebrows raised to the skies, announced that the winner was “Crash,” Borgnine’s comments came in for renewed, magnified scrutiny, as pundits wondered just how representative his views were of the Academy’s elderly, male, (usually) silent majority, and just how much of a hindrance that latent conservative streak could be to the social and cultural relevance of the Oscars.
Of course, whether the Borgnines of the Academy were any happier with “Crash” — a far more overt exercise in liberal tub-thumping than the largely apolitical “Brokeback” — as a victor is another question entirely, but the more contentious social issue had been averted for that year. Meanwhile, “Brokeback Mountain” held on to a kind of noble outsider status that critics would likely have chipped away at had it won — so perhaps, ironically enough, Borgnine’s hurtful comments wound up doing the film a good turn.
The outcome of this is that Ernest Borgnine has been adopted by awards analysts as a kind of poster boy for the Academy’s most conservative instincts: “What Would Ernest Borgnine Do?” asked James Rocchi in an Oscar predictions piece a few years back, and it’s a line that resurfaces in various permutations across the Oscar blogosphere when the Academy makes any seemingly staid or regressive decision.
To the best of my knowledge, the 94 year-old Borgnine never voiced an opinion on “The King’s Speech” — I like to imagine he thought it a bit frilly, if he saw it at all — but his name still surfaced in the conversation when the cosy period piece beat David Fincher’s metallic, youth-oriented, critically adored “The Social Network” to the punch. The Borgnines did it, whether Borgnine did it or not. That’s an unusual Oscar legacy for a one-time nominee-winner to leave behind, but it beats a simple prefix.
There are actually a significantly larger amount of Best Actor winners than a handful to take the award home on their only nomination. From initial winner Emil Jannings to last year’s Jean Dujardin, a whopping 18 have won it on their only nomination. This doesn’t include Lionel Barrymore and Roberto Benigni, who for the Best Actor Oscar for their only acting nominations but were also nominated for Best Director (Benigni was also nominated for Best Screenplay and won for Best Foreign Film, all for “Life is Beautiful”).
I’ll give you Emil Janning, but Jean Dujardin is still alive and could still be nominated again, so I think it’s unfair to assume he’ll never be nominated again (especially because he just won last year). Also actors like Adrien Brody, Forest Whitaker, F. Murray Abraham (though he is becoming increasingly unlikely) could still be nominated again. Who are the other 13 by the way (don’t feel like doing the research at the moment)?
I wasn’t aware “a handful” was a scientific measure — we’re talking about a small proportion of winners, in my book. (Also, if we’re really going to be that pedantic, the number you mean to write is 17 — you’re forgetting 1975 Best Picture winner Michael Douglas.)
Anyway, I had rather hoped this piece would prompt more relevant comments.
Isaac: Since you asked, the list is: Emil Jannings, Warner Baxter, Paul Lukas, Ray Milland, Broderick Crawford, Ernest Borgnine, Yul Brynner, David Niven, Charlton Heston, Lee Marvin, Cliff Robertson, Art Carney, F. Murray Abraham, Jeremy Irons, Adrien Brody, Forest Whitaker and Jean Dujardin.
No offense, Guy. I only meant that I thought there were a higher number than was indicated. But of course you’re right that it is a judgment call. I also incorrectly included George Arliss (who got a second nomination the year he won) and Michael Douglas (who also won as a producer). Bur I disagree with Isaac’s statement that it wrong to include Jean Dujardin in the group any more than it’s wrong to include F. Murray Abraham or Adrien Brody or Jeremy Irons or Forest Whitaker. When any of them get another nomination, they should be bumped from the list. Until then, they’re just a part of the handful. ;)
“and just how much of a hindrance that latent conservative streak could be to the social and cultural relevance of the Oscars.”
Relevance to whom and what?
This is such a non-story. The poor guy doesn’t want to see one movie, and he’s vilified for life (indeed, beyond death) for it. Wow.
And by the way, the title most prominently listed in his obituaries is “Brokeback Mountain”? Not true. “Marty”. “From Here to Eternity”. “McHale’s Navy”. Even “that pasta-loving doorman on The Single Guy”. I don’t see any mention of “Brokeback”. Heck, the Hitfix obituary you link to doesn’t mention it!
I respect you enough, Guy, to know that you’re not trying to court controversy just for the sake of it. But this piece sure reads like an excuse to rip on the “won’t see Brokeback Mountain” crowd, and a rather snarky overview of a pretty distinguished career.
It may be a non-story, but I’m afraid it’s not a forgotten one — this incident is still what comes to mind for a lot of our readers when his name comes up, and on an Oscar-focused website, it seems a worthwhile angle to bring up. (I don’t, I confess, feel a close personal connection to Borgnine’s work, so I thought this would be a more interesting approach than a bland career tribute.)
I’m sorry if the piece reads snarky to you — I thought it was fair and respectful to man who, while you paint him as a victim in the Brokeback fallout, did aim to court controversy himself by publicly making those statements in the first place. But I was less interested in what the whole mini-controversy suggested about him — whom none of us claim to know, after all — than its implications for the Academy, and I think that comes across here.
“This incident is still what comes to mind for a lot of our readers when his name comes up.” – Is this really true? I, for one, had not even heard of the “Brokeback Mountain Controversy” regarding Ernest Borgnine, until reading some of his obits.
Considering how long he worked in the industry, and the amount of truly fantastic projects he was featured in, this “controversy” seems like small potatoes.
Excellent piece, Guy. Very even handed. He was a great actor who deserves respect, but he said what he said and there’s no reason to pretend that he didn’t. His legacy is his own and he is responsible for all of it, good and bad.
To be completely honest I really had no interest in Brokeback either. Its very well made, I am not homophobic, but its just not necessarily a film I would have gravitated towards had it not been for the glowing reviews. But yeah, no harm no foul on Borgnines part. There are lots of films I really have no desire to see and I’m sure every Academy member or movie goer is the same way.
The difference is that all Academy members are supposed to actually see the nominated films before voting. If they don’t see the films, for whatever reason, they shouldn’t vote at all.
I’m not sure how I feel about this strange article. It starts out as a very awkwardly written appraisal of a versatile and talented actor’s body of work (with some noteworthy observations), only to morph into a rather vague, half-baked slam about some off-handed, already forgotten non-newsworthy event from a few years ago. BTW: I’ve read several obits on EB over the last 24 hours and seen more than one TV news items on his passing. The one thing they all had in common – no mention about BB.
Apologies if I gave the wrong impression about Brokeback’s presence in the obits — I had read several that did mention it, but shouldn’t have implied it was anything like a trend before doing a more comprehensive survey.
Rather than speak ill of the recently departed, I refer you all to the famous chapter (“My Marriage to Ernest Borgnine”) in Ethel Merman’s memoir.
Yes, a good read. It won’t take long.
Brokeback Mountain is the first thing I think of when I see the name Ernest Borgnine and I’m glad you and a few other writers I’ve seen have mentioned this ugly episode in your obit. Because it was an ugly episode and really tarnished his image in my mind. He was a good actor, an interesting screen presence, and appeared in some important movies. But that proud ignorance which will hopefully become a smaller part of Hollywood (and society in general, of course)is part of his “legacy.”
I don’t get why you focus so much time on the Brokeback Mtn thing. The guy was an artist who worked for 60 years and one dumb comment he made should not be focused so much in an obit.
This isn’t an obit.
I think the bigger story here is that Robert Duvall refused to see Brokeback Mountain as well. After all, I believe he is regarded as being one of the finest actors ever. For an actor such as Duvall to refuse to see a film based on its subject matter is somewhat shocking. I never knew this piece of information before reading this article. Academy members should watch nominated films without prejudice and with an open mind. Thank you for this article.
agreed. If that is true, that is a shame.
I’ve always believed that Borgnine’s Brokeback Mountain comments were driven as much by the packaging of the movie than any latent prejudice.
Prior to 2005 Borgnine wasn’t known for his homophobic statements, although I think we can all agree his view on sexual equality was blinkered, so what caused the BBM outburst? From the early pre-productions stages Brokeback Mountain was the “Gay Cowboy movie”, which may be an easy definition that prepares the audience to some extent but it’s also deeply misleading.
The movie is a (doomed) gay romance which happens to feature cowboys, by putting the cowboys front and centre in the description it automatically brings to mind the Western genre, and if you imagine Gary Cooper riding off with Lloyd Bridges rather than Grace Kelly at the end of High Noon you can probably see why Ernest was suspicious (although saying that it would have been fascinating). Borgnine could also have seen the plot as an attack on the genre, with it’s traditional worldview of good versus evil clearly delineated social and gender positions. There have of course been many Westerns with homosexual undertones including Red River, The Singer not the Song, The Outlaw and Johnny Guiter (the later which starred Borgnine) that it would be more interesting to see his response to.
Perhaps if the movie marketing had been less sensational then Borgnine would have seen BBM and either liked it or not regardless of the situation of the characters.
I would like to point out that I write this as a Gay film fan, whose personal preference in 2005 was David Cronenberg’s “History of Violence”.
I wouldn’t say the film “happens to feature cowboys,” since the main characters’ occupation is integral to its narrative — it’s about men coming to terms with desires that contravene the way their very life and livelihood has been gendered by society. It wouldn’t be an equivalent story with equivalent stakes if Jake and Ennis were dentists, or waiters, or chartered accountants, so I don’t think there was anything particularly dishonest or sensational about marketing it as a story about gay cowboys — the film is meant to bring to mind the Western genre, to query and expand the Gary Cooper model of masculinity.
Thanks for the response Guy,
I agree completely with what you’re saying about the relevance of Jake and Ennis’s social backgrounds, and how that feeds into the narrative. As well as the point about Western masculine models being challenged.
That said I still believe this is a more realist romantic fable than a traditional Western, and whilst calling it a Gay Cowboy movie is in no way dishonest it is still a misdirection.
Hey Guy, I just wanted to say good article. As much of a movie buff as I consider myself, I’ve surprisingly never heard of this. Thanks.
Perhaps the point here is that BM sold itself in such a way as to deliberately make people uncomfortable. It preferred status as an outsider (as Guy mentions) while it’s truly a fairly conventional Hollywood romance. The Academy isn’t afraid of gay subject matter and might only have been so here because the film wanted them to be.
Just let the man die in peace jeez