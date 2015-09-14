31 years ago today: Madonna performed ‘Like a Virgin’ at the first VMAs

On this day in 1984, the first MTV Video Music Awards were held at Radio City Music Hall. Dan Aykroyd and Bette Midler hosted, Madonna performed “Like a Virgin,” wearing her iconic bustier/wedding gown with a belt buckle that read “BOY TOY,” and Michael Jackson”s “Thriller” lost Video of the Year to The Cars” “You Might Think.” The video for “Thriller” did, however, win Best Choreography and Viewers” Choice.

Among the night”s other winners were David Bowie”s “China Girl” video, Van Halen”s “Jump,” Eurythmics” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and two videos for ZZ Top songs: “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

Other notable Sept. 14 happenings in pop culture history:

• 1964: The short-lived sitcom “The Bing Crosby Show” premiered on ABC.

• 1974: Eric Clapton”s cover of Bob Marley”s “I Shot the Sheriff” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

• 1978: The Grateful Dead performed the first of three shows at the Sound and Light Theater in Egypt, in the shadow of the Sphinx and the Great Pyramids.

• 1985: “The Golden Girls” premiered on NBC.