20 years ago today: Julia Roberts, JCVD, and many more guest-starred on ‘Friends’

20 years ago today, NBC aired “The One After the Superbowl,” the mega-episode of “Friends” packed with famous guest stars.

The two-part episode had a massive lead-in from the Cowboys vs. Steelers game, even more than usual for post-Super Bowl programming – that game broke the record for most-watched sporting event ever on American television.

The star-studded lineup of visitors to “Friends” was: Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields, Chris Isaak, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Fred Willard, and Dan Castellaneta.

Roberts played Susie, Chandler”s elementary school classmate. Chandler eagerly agrees to go on a date with her, only to find out that the date was part of Susie”s plot for revenge to get back at Chandler for a prank he played on her in the 4th grade.

“That was in the 4th grade! How could you still be upset about that?” Chandler exclaimed upon realizing what this was all about – as he stood atop a toilet seat in a restaurant bathroom wearing nothing but Susie”s underthings.

Susie”s response, with a smirk: “Well, uh, why don”t you call me in 20 years and tell me if you”re still upset about this.”

So do we think Chandler”s dialing up Susie today?

Other notable January 28 happenings in pop culture history:

• 1813: Jane Austen”s “Pride & Prejudice” was first published anonymously.

• 1940: Musical quiz show “Beat the Band” debuted on NBC radio.

• 1973: Ron Howard appeared in an episode of “M*A*S*H*” who is underage and became a Marine using his brother”s ID.

• 1973: Detective series “Barnaby Jones” premiered on CBS.

• 1978: At the 35th Golden Globe Awards, among the winners were John Williams for his “Star Wars” score, Henry Winkler for “Happy Days,” and Diane Keaton for “Annie Hall” – in a tie with Marsha Mason for “The Goodbye Girl.”

• 1985: “We Are the World” was recorded at A&M Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Among the over 45 music icons singing on the benefit single for African famine relief were Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Bob Dylan, and the song”s writers – Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

• 1996: Diana Ross performed at the halftime show at Super Bowl XXX.

• 2008: Adele”s debut album “19” was released.

Birthdays: “The Lord of the Rings” actor Elijah Wood (turns 35 today), “M*A*S*H” actor Alan Alda (80), “The Shawshank Redemption” director Frank Darabont (57), former N*SYNC member Joey Fatone (39), singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan (48), “The Revenant” actor Will Poulter (23), “Modern Family” actress Ariel Winter (18)