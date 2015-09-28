14 years ago today: ‘Zoolander’ opened in theaters

14 years ago today, Derek Zoolander and his unforgettable Blue Steel pose catwalked into theaters when “Zoolander” had its big screen debut on Sept. 28, 2001.

Created by Stiller and stand-up comedian/TV writer Drake Sather, the dimwitted model character was first introduced to audiences back in 1996 in a sketch at the VH1 Fashion Awards.

Watch the original VH1 skit below and see if you can discern the nuances in Zoolander”s Blue Steel and Ferrari looks:

A sequel for “Zoolander” is set to open in theaters on Feb. 12, 2016.

Other notable Sept. 28 happenings in pop culture history:

• 1963: The Beach Boys” “Little Deuce Coupe” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent a total of 11 weeks on the chart.

• 1968: The manager of Big Brother and the Holding Company announced that Janis Joplin would be leaving the band at the end of that year.

• 1968: The Beatles began their longest reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, when “Hey Jude” charted at No. 1 for the first of nine weeks.

• 1977: David Lynch”s bizarre, nightmarish directorial debut, “Eraserhead,” began its 99-week run at Waverly Theater in New York City.

• 1978: Black Sabbath eighth studio album, “Never Say Die!” was released. It was the final Black Sabbath album to feature Ozzy Osbourne before his 1979 departure from the band.

• 1985: The first production of “Les Misérables” in English opened to preview performances on the West End at the Barbican Arts Centre.

• 1991: Jazz musician Miles Davis died at age 65.

• 1991: R.E.M.”s “Shiny Happy People” reached its peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at spot No. 10.

• 1995: Mary Tyler Moore made a highly anticipated return to TV with the premiere of CBS” newspaper drama “New York News.” The series was canceled two months later.

• 1995: Alanis Morissette made her U.K. concert debut in London. A complete recording of the show would later be released on the 10th anniversary collector”s edition of “Jagged Little Pill.”

• 2006: “Ugly Betty” premiered on ABC.

Birthdays: actress and model Brigitte Bardot (turns 81 today), “Supernatural” actor Matt Cohen (33), “Lizzie McGuire” actress Hilary Duff (28), “Reality Bites” actress Janeane Garofalo (51), “Ferris Bueller”s Day Off” actor Jeffrey Jones (69), “Mighty Aphrodite” actress Mira Sorvino (48), “21 Grams” actress Naomi Watts (47)