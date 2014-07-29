‘Once Upon a Time’ casts ‘Frozen’ rock troll and prince roles

(CBR) “Once Upon a Time’s” version of the “Frozen” cast seems to be rounding out nicely.

Executive Producer Adam Horowitz announced on Twitter that veteran actor John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Lord of the Rings”) will play rock troll elder Pabbie, the love expert/wizard who helped cure Anna of the accidental ice blast when she and Elsa were children. He also helped to raise Kristoff.

However, Rhys-Davies isn”t the only new addition to ABC”s fairy-tale drama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Shameless” actor Tyler Jacob Moore has signed on to play the villain Prince Hans, whose machinations would have lea to him become king, had it not been for icy powers and love.

The two join fellow newcomers Georgina Haig (Elsa), Elizabeth Lail (Anna) and Scott Michael Foster (Kristoff) for the fourth season, which premieres Sept. 28.