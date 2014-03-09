‘Once Upon A Time’ review: Will you be back for the Wicked Witch?

At last the claustrophobic stint “Once Upon A Time” spent in a surprisingly dark and dreary Neverland has finally ended. Aren't you glad that's over (sorry, Peter Pan)? The show returns tonight (Sun. March 9 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC) with a new story, a new villain and some lingering questions that should be twisty enough to fuel the last eight episodes of the season. But is that enough to bring back viewers?
Let's face it — as many of us looked forward to Neverland before the storyline began (I know I did), the reality was less than stellar. Our core characters were trapped on an island that appeared to be a soundstage cluttered with potted plants and not much else. We didn't fully appreciate the rich colors, textures and secondary characters of Storybrooke and Fairytale Land until they were stuck on a back burner to make room for… a one-note antagonist and endless puzzles for Emma and the gang to solve that felt like freshman year writing exercises (if your main character's biggest emotional issue was a hill, what would it look like?).
Despite Robbie Kay's best efforts, Peter Pan never blossomed as a villain. His need to present “challenges” to our protagonists never felt organic — just a way of propelling plot. We can only hope that this disappointing experiment, which seemed determined to toss out all the elements that made “Once Upon A Time” work in the first two seasons, has taught Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz what works — and, significant, what doesn't.
This first episode following the midseason hiatus suggests they did — so fans who tuned out during Neverland can feel safe putting “Once” back in their DVRs. It's hard to write about the episode without leaking dribs and drabs of spoilers, but I'll do my best even if the result is a little vague. The story picks up where it left off last season, and the door has been blown open to more fully incorporate elements we've sorely missed — our colorful, traditional Fairytale Land and yes, Storybrooke. I don't get the sense we're going to have Emma, Charming, Snow, Regina and Hook stuck in isolation this time around. More importantly, we're getting an antagonist that, while just as iconic as Pan, promises more drama and fewer useless puzzles (no spoiler here if you've seen the promos or been on the Internet) — the Wicked Witch of the West, in all her ghastly green glory.
“Once Upon A Time” has remembered what Disney fans have always known — female antagonists, whether they be witches or evil queens or sea creatures — are almost always more fun (at the very least they get MUCH better costumes), and the Wicked Witch suggests a more suitable rival for our “good guys” and perhaps an equal match for Regina. One of the issues with Peter Pan was watching a group of adults do battle with a kid — even though we knew Pan was nothing of the sort, on a visceral level it was still unsettling.
Now we will see Oz's most colorful (literally) bad girl and, as you'd expect, all of the accessories that go with her (you ponder that, but I suspect your first guess is dead on). The show has picked a visually rich world to explore, and if it gets this part right, that's half the battle.
We also see glimmers of Kitsis and Horowitz picking up threads of story lines that looked promising earlier in the season but seemed to get lost in Neverland's gloom. There is romance in the air, dwarves are in the mix (we did not get enough Grumpy this season!), and complicated spells are being cast. The show will bounce between timelines, which it's done successfully before, and locations. As long as none of those are Neverland, I think the magic is definitely back.
Are you going to watch “Once Upon A Time,” and did you tune out during the Neverland episodes? What do you think about the new villain? What did you think of Peter Pan?
Wicked Witch?!
I thought that was She-Hulk! (She’s a Disney property now, right?)
Now THAT would be a great crossover!
Probable Spoiler: Wicked witch is Peter Pan’s mom.
This review is so dead on for me. I definitely tuned out during the Neverland storyline with this show and the setting for Neverland really did look like a set with potted plants! Too funny. The new storyline with the Wicked Witch of the West looks much more promising! Can’t wait til next Sunday now!
I watched tonight’s episode but will wait to see if it holds my interest. I did not like Neverland; it was a boring bit. I didn’t like the Peter Pan character. Hope he’s gone for good. We need Emma to hook up with Hook!
So true! I suspect that ultimately they probably want Emma with Neal, but Hook… can’t deny the chemistry.
I don’t think the Witch is Peter Pan’s mother, but he might be Rumple’s mother. When they both ‘died’ a black tornado of smoke appeared around them.
I beleive the Wicked Witch of the West is Cora Regina’s mother
I agree..this witch holds a lot more promise and I think the show is back to its former glory and I hope the viewers see that..I will be tuning in every week
As I long time watched, I definitely liked this new episode. I loved the focus on Emma and modern setting. This is why I got hooked on OUAT back then. I got bored easily of Neverland too, let’s hope this time around the misteries and new Bad last longer.
I loved the Neverland storyline and I enjoyed it.
Hi, Liane–
I agree with the above comments on OUAT 100%. I’ve been a HUGE fan of the show’s first two seasons, but I was definitely disappointed with the first 1/2 of Season 3. You’re absolutely right about Neverland and Pan–Neverland was boring and claustrophobic and Pan never worked as a villain. He just looked like a pouty middle school kid. The only good thing about the first half of Season 3 was the flashbacks, which have always been my favorite part of the show. I especially loved the flashbacks in the “Save Henry” episode with The Evil Queen visiting Rumple in prison and again when Regina confronted Gold after getting Henry. Confrontations between Regina/Evil Queen and Gold/Rumple are always great.
I too was impressed with last night’s episode. The show seems to be back on track. I agree totally that a female villain is best. God , do I miss Cora. She made Season 2. I think the WWW is going to be great and am looking forward to seeing how her story line goes. Loved the Flying Monkeys too.
Just wanted to let you know that it was nice to read that somebody shares my views on the show.
Tom Moore
The Neverland storyline was meant to develop the core characters instead of the unending barrage of new characters and sometimes ridiculous plots that were season two. I think it would have worked if the writing team was better at subtle characterization. That’s what crucibles are for, after all, but you don’t have to hit us over the head with it (i.e. the puzzle you can only solve if you reveal your deepest, darkest secrets). Thought Pan was a great villain, but wasted somewhat in the storyline, and don’t appreciate the inherent sexism of female villains. I feel like Angela Carter and second-wave feminist folklorists have made a clear case for why female villains undermine women’s relationships (thankfully, Once does much to keep this from happening). I’m also not big on action with no point, so unless season 3 part 2 has some character development to go along with it, I will have a hard time slogging through. I’ve always thought season one was the strongest — good balance of character development and a tight plot.
I actually loved the Neverland bit. I thought Pan was a super cool (and hot) antagonist. I’m pretty bummed that they killed him off.
I completely agree, I think Robbie Kay did an excellent job creating the very layered Peter Pan. I actually loved Neverland and it was a suprising twist gaving Pan as tge villan. At first I wasnt sure about it but I got really caught up in everything. I dont think Neverland was claustrophobic at all. I honestly freaked out when Pan was killed. I was happy to see Rumple return because I had hope that if he could return then so could Peter. I would love for the creators to do more with Peter, he was an excellent character and I enjoyed learning the pieces of his history.
*having Pan as the villan
*than so could Peter
I thought Pan was absolutely a beautiful villain. Unlike every other antagonist (except maybe Cora, which even she, the character, was trying to be liked) the writers weren’t trying to make us like him. He was just there to be a pure force of evil found in one of the most unexpected characters, the image of childhood faith Peter Pan. To me, season two was good, but the first half of season three is what caught my attention. Pan was manipulating the whole thing and literally brought Rumple to his knees with pure strategy and planning, something that no one else could have even tried, and it was amazing. All of it topped off with the phenomenal acting of Robbie Kay.