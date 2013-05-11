‘Once Upon a Time’ spinoff, Kyle Killen drama, Ryan Seacrest comedy join ABC’s slate

[Apologies for the delay on this story. Friday (May 10) was chaotic.]

Yes, “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was the biggest name pilot added to ABC’s 2013-2014 slate on Friday afternoon, amidst a slew of renewals and cancellations, the network ordered six additional dramas and five comedies to a schedule which will be announced on Tuesday morning.

A lot can change over the next couple days, but with 12 new pickups, ABC is currently leading NBC by one. While that race may go either way, it’s unlikely that FOX, CBS or The CW will do anything to capture that crown.

Let’s get the details on all of ABC’s pickups:

DRAMA

* “Betrayal” was written by David Zabel and directed by Patty Jenkins and stars “Boss” veteran Hannah Ware as a photographer who begins an affair with the lawyer for a wealthy family and fides herself swept into a soap opera world of scandal and betrayal. Stuart Townsend, James Cromwell, “E.T.” star Henry Thomas and Chris Johnson co-star.

* “Killer Women” comes from writer Hannah Shakespeare and director Martin Campbell, but it’s executive produced by “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara, so expect to hear a lot about that. Based on the Argentine series “Mujeres Asesinas,” it’s the story of the only woman in the Texas Rangers. And no, this probably shouldn’t be confused with the NBC drama “Chase” that you don’t remember existed. Tricia Helfer stars, along with fellow “Battlestar Galactica” co-star Michael Trucco and “Buffy” vet Marc Blucas.

* “Lucky 7” – Steven Spielberg is a credited executive producer on this adaptation of the British format “The Syndicate.” David Zabel and Jason Richman wrote the pilot, which was directed by Paul McGuigan and looks at seven employees of a Queens service station who win the lottery. Yes, this was also kinda an NBC drama a few years back. You don’t remember that one either. Stephen Louis Grush, Matt Long, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Summer Bishil, Anastasia Phillips, Christine Evangelista, Lorraine Bruce and Luis Antonio Ramos star.

* “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – Joss Whedon, Joss Whedon, Joss Whedon, Joss Whedon, Joss Whedon, Joss Whedon.

* “Mind Games” is “Lone Star” and “Awake” creator Kyle Killen’s semi-annual attempt to create a network television success. Steve Zahn and Christan slater play bothers who work together in an agency that uses the science of “human motivation and manipulation” to solve problems. Based on Killen’s track record, we suspect the brothers are the same person.

* “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” is the Alice-centric spinoff or parallel series that is expected to air during a break in the “Once Upon a Time” season to prevent repeats from setting in. Sophie Lowe, Peter Gadiot, Michael Socha and Emma Rigby star, while John Lithgow will voice the White Rabbit (replacing Paul Reubens).

* “Resurrection” has a strong ensemble cast that features Omar Epps, Devin Kelley, Matt Craven, Frances Fisher, Samaire Armstrong, Sam Hazeldine, Nicholas Gonzalez, Mark Hildreth, Kurtwood Smith and Landon Gimenez. It’s set in a town in which deceased loved ones suddenly return. In what form? Unclear. CBS had a zombie pilot kinda like this called “Babylon Fields,” but it didn’t go to series.

COMEDY

* “Back in the Game” features “Psych” veteran Maggie Lawson as a newly divorced single mother who moves back in with her estranged father. Would that sound funnier if you knew the father was played by James Caan? Griffin Gluck, Ben Koldyke and Kennedy Waite are among the co-stars. Mark and Robb Cullen created the pilot, which was directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

* “The Goldbergs” comes from “Breaking In” creator Adam F. Goldberg and recalls the writer’s childhood in the ’80s. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, George Segal, Hayley Orrantia, Darien Provost, Troy Gentile and Sean Giambrone. Oh and “King of Kong” (and “Breaking In”) director Seth Gordon helmed the pilot.

* “Mixology” comes from the writers whose script was rewritten to become “The Hangover” and was directed by “Borat” helmer Larry Charles, but expect a lot of press to relate to executive producer Ryan Seacrest. The single-camera comedy focuses on a single night at a swank Manhattan bar and stars variably familiar folks like Vanessa Lengies, Sarah Bolger and Adam Canto.

* “Super Fun Night” was developed for CBS last year and is expected to get tinkered with before it ever airs on ABC, but the network really wants to be in the Rebel Wilson business. The “Pitch Perfect” star wrote and will executive produce this single camera comedy about three friends who try to make the most of their Friday nights. Wilson is joined by Liza Lapira, Kelen Coleman, Kevin Bishop and Lauren Ash, though it’s unclear what will remain after the redeveloping.

* “Trophy Wife” features Malin Akerman as a former party girl who falls in love with an older man (Bradley Whitford) with three kids and two ex-wives. Marcia Gay Harden, Michaela Watkins, Natalie Morales and Ryan Scott Lee also star in the single-camera comedy from Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. Check out the cast shot below.