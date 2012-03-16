One Direction could make chart history on next week’s Billboard 200

British boy band One Direction is only going one way next week on the Billboard 200 and that”s straight to the top. The quintet”s “Up All Night,” is poised to sell between 165,000-175,000 copies, which should be enough to top Adele”s “21,” which will likely remain at No. 2 with sales of 150,000-160,000 copies.

Should One Direction bow at No. 1, it will mark the first time a British group”s debut album has come onto the chart in the pole position, according to Billboard. Take that Fab Four.

While we saw all kinds of weird movement on this week”s chart because of Google Play and Amazon”s 25-cent album deals, it looks like the only clear beneficiary next week (besides the fans) will be Guns N” Roses” greatest hits, which will likely zoom up to No. 3 with sales of up to 80,000 copies.

This week”s No. 1, Bruce Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball,” likely falls to No. 4, while Whitney Houston”s “Greatest Hits” rounds out the top 5, according to Hits Daily Double. http://www.hitsdailydouble.com/news/rumormill.cgi

Most of the titles in the bottom half of the Top 10 look familiar: Drake”s “Take Care” will likely be No. 6, “Now That”s What I Call Music” No. 7 and Adele”s “19” No. 8. Gotye”s “Making Mirrors” makes its first appearance in the top 10 as it will likely leap 16-9, based on the strength of single, “Someone That I Used To Know.” fun.”s “Some Nights” is likely to return to the top 10 (it previously peaked at No. 3), rising 13-10.