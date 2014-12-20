One Direction Hits ‘SNL’ with ‘Night Changes’

12.21.14 4 years ago

The gents of One Direction crooned their new single “Night Changes” on “SNL.” Solid performance. Did anyone else just realize that Harry Styles' name is basically “Hairstyles”? This is new to me and the irony hurts. Check out their second performance “Ready to Run” too.

