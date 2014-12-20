The gents of One Direction crooned their new single “Night Changes” on “SNL.” Solid performance. Did anyone else just realize that Harry Styles' name is basically “Hairstyles”? This is new to me and the irony hurts. Check out their second performance “Ready to Run” too.
One Direction Hits ‘SNL’ with ‘Night Changes’
Louis VIrtel 12.21.14 4 years ago
