One Direction makes Billboard history with No. 1 debut

British boy band One Direction earns its place in chart history as the first group to have its first three albums debut at No. 1. The lads’ latest, “Midnight Memories,” sold 546,000 copies in its first week, up from its previous two albums that entered in the top spot. The quintet’s debut, “Up All Night,” bowed with 176,000 and its follow-up, “Take Me Home,” peaked at 540,000, which was the third-largest debut sales week of 2012.

One Direction — and overall album sales — enjoyed a boost from holiday weekend shopping and Black Friday sales.

Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” moves down to No. 2, selling a respectable 199,000 copies (+65%).

Garth Brooks’ new Walmart-exclusive boxed set, “Blame It All on My Roots,” enters at No. 3, with 164,000 copies sold since being released on Thanksgiving Day. The country star last charted with his 2007 album, “The Ultimate Hits,” which peaked at No. 3, and his last boxed set, “The Limited Series,” debuted at No. 1 in 1998.

The Robertsons” “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas” remains at No. 4 with 137,000 (+127%).

Katy Perry’s “PRISM” returns to the top 10, sliding into the No. 5 spot from No. 11 last week and selling 136,000 (+252%).

Also moving up from last week, Kelly Clarkson’s “Wrapped in Red” sits at No. 6, up from No. 9, with 131,000 (+195%).

All is not lost for Lady Gaga’s “ARTPOP,” which took dip in sales by 82% last week, and she jumps from No. 8 to No. 7 with 116,000 (+154%).

Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Party” re-enters the top 10 at No. 8, up from No. 15 last week, with 109,000 (+318%), while Miley Cyrus’ “Bangerz” takes No. 9 with 79,000 (+228%) after sitting at No. 16 last week.

Claiming No. 10 is the hits compilation “Now 48,” which slid seven slots from last week after selling 77,000 (+22%).

Album sales this week are up 62% compared to last week and up 14% compared to the the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 8% compared to last year so far.