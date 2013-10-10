One Direction name next single and unveil adorable childhood pics

Had you the fortune of seeing “This Is Us,” One Direction’s recent 3D film, you’d seen baby and childhood pics of ayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. Now, some of those photographs have been unveiled for all to see, courtesy of 1D’s latest announcement: they’re next single has been named. 

“Story of My Life” will be the next new song to head to radio programmers, and follows the success of summertime fun-time “Best Song Ever.” “Story of My Life” is featured on the British boy band’s next album “Midnight Memories,” which will be out on Nov. 25.

And the song apparently has a retro vibe, hence all the kiddie pics. Check out all of those below.

1D have even marked themselves a whole day of celebration, on Nov. 23, only a couple days out from album release and in the middle of the first weekend of the post-Thanksgiving shopping season.//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

