One Direction ready to go On the Road Again in Europe and North America

That ultra sonic sound you just felt in the atmosphere was two continents' worth of pre-teen girls screeching with glee.

One Direction has unveiled upcoming tour dates.

The boy bands' On the Road Again 2015 stadium tour, which already included dates in Australia, Japan and South East Asia, has added a slew of dates in North America and Europe. They're touring in support of their upcoming album “Four.”

The North American leg of 1D's Live Nation tour will kick off on July 9 at the Qualcomm stadium in San Diego. It will wind its way through 17 cities, including stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Seattle.

The group's Euro shows will bring them to Austria, Belgium and Scandinavia.



“We could not be more excited about the new tour,” band member Niall Horan said in a press release. “We”ve started rehearsing songs from the new album and can”t wait for the fans to hear them live. We”re just so very thankful to our amazingly loyal fans – they make it possible for us to play in these incredible places and continue to surprise us every day with their unwavering support.”

EUROPE:

6/10/15 Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadion

6/13/15 Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

6/16/15 Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena

6/19/15 Oslo, Norway – Ullevaal Stadion

6/23/15 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi Stadium

6/27/15 Helsinki, Finland – Olympiastadion



NORTH AMERICA:

7/9/15 San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium

7/11/15 San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium (on sale Nov. 14)

7/15/15 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

7/26/15 Minneapolis, MN – TCF Bank Stadium

7/28/15 Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

7/31/15 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

8/2/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

8/5/15 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8/8/15 Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

8/18/15 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

8/23/15 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

8/25/15 Milwaukee, WI – Miller Park

8/27/15 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

8/29/15 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

9/1/15 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

9/3/15 Buffalo, NY – Ralph Wilson Stadium

9/12/15 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Additional dates for the European and North American leg go on sale on November 1 at http://www.livenation.com.

“Four” will be released November 17.