One Direction take you out on a hot date in new ‘Night Changes’ video

It's date night with One Direction, and you have five choices of what to do: Wine and dine at a fancy French bistro, snap selfies and win stuffed animals at the fair, go for a joyride in a classic car, hit the skating rink in the winter air, or a stay in with some booze, boardgames and a roaring fire.

With the boy band's new POV video, you can live out all four scenarios, with band members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Just don't be too upset with the less-than-perfect endings. 1D may not believe in happy endings, but they sure believe in hair gel.

Watch the video here:

“Night Changes” can be found on their brand new album “Four.”