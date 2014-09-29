One Direction warns not to ‘Steal My Girl’ on first new single from ‘Four’

One Direction warns bypasser not to “Steal My Girl” on their new single from next album “Four,” and they teleport back to the 1980s to do so.

The piano strains on the song may hearken to Journey's “Faithfully” — maybe even a little Meatloaf's “I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)” — but the fivesome is all stomp-clap for their little cheer of Let's Hear It For The… Girl.

“She”s been my queen since we were 16 / We want the same things, we dream the same dreams, alright, alright,” they sing. “Her mom calls me 'love,' her dad calls me 'son.'” But I thought we all already collectively adopted Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson?

One Direction previously released the song “Fireproof” from “Four,” but this is the first single, out to radio now. “Four” will be out on Nov. 17 and is the boy band's — you guessed it — fourth album. All their previous sets went to No. 1 on the album sales charts.