One-time Wonder Woman Adrianne Palicki joins ‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series’

This just in: Wonder Woman has joined the cast of “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.” Or rather, a former Wonder Woman.

Adrianne Palicki, the actress who was famously cast as the Amazonian superhero in NBC’s unaired “Wonder Woman” TV pilot, has signed on to star in the Robert Rodriguez vampire series along with Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) and Lane Garrison (“Bonnie and Clyde”).

Slated to air on Rodriguez’s new English-language El Rey Network, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is a “supernatural crime saga” based on the director’s cult 1996 film that will center on Seth and Richie Gecko (D.J. Cotrona and Zane Holtz), a pair of violent criminals who take a minister (Robert Patrick) and his children (Madison Davenport and Brandon Soo Hoo) hostage after pulling off a bank heist that leaves a number of people dead. As in the film, the group then makes a pit stop at a strip club that just so happens to be overrun with vampires. According to the network, the 10-episode series “deepens the tone of the film, adds new characters and backstories and expands the Mesoamerican mythology behind the creatures inside the club.”

Palicki is on board for the role of Vanessa Styles, a woman from Seth Gecko’s past; Lane Garrison will play Pete, a clerk at the liquor store the Gecko brothers take over in the pilot; and Busey is set to portray Professor Aiden Tanner, an eccentric obsessed with the mythology behind the vampires. Other cast members include Wilmer Valderrama as crime lord Carlos; Jessie Garcia as Texas Ranger Freddie Gonzalez; Don Johnson as Sheriff Earl McGraw; and Eiza Gonzalez as Santánico Pandemonium, the role played by Salma Hayek in the original film.

Rodriguez created “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” alongside showrunner/executive-producer Carlos Coto and will direct the first two episodes. The El Rey Network is available nationally beginning this week.

Will you be watching “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”? Let us know in the comments.

