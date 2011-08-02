Oprah Winfrey and James Earl Jones to receive honorary Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced tonight that Oprah Winfrey, James Earl Jones and Dick Smith will receive honorary Academy Awards at the Academy’s 3rd Annual Governor’s Awards. Winfrey will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Jones is one of the most acclaimed film and stage actor in American history, but he has never won an Oscar ahd has only one Oscar nomination to his credit for his work in 1969’s “The Great White Hope.” The iconic voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” series, Jones made his debut his big screen debut in 1964’s “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.” Other credits include “Field of Dreams,” “Coming to America,” “Patriot Games,” Clear and Present Danger” and the voice of Musafa in “The Lion King.” The 80-year-old legend has three Emmys, a Golden Globe and two Tony Awards on his mantle already.

Oprah Winfrey was nominated in 1986 for her big screen debut as Sofia in Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple.” Her only other film credit is for 1999’s “Beloved,” but Winfrey is being honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her long list of philanthropic efforts which include Oprah”s Angel Network, the Oprah Winfrey Foundation, and the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, which opened in South Africa in 2007. Winfrey was presented with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2010.

Smith, this year’s final honoree, is known as the “godfather of makeup.” His career began on NBC in 1945 and his film work includes “The Godfather,” “The Exorcist,” “Taxi Driver,” “Amadeus” (Oscar winner 1984) and “Dad” (Oscar nominee 1989). He’s also known for shepherding and training the careers of such acclaimed makeup artists as Rick Baker, Greg Cannom, Kevin Haney, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Mike Elizalde and Carl Fullerton.

The 3rd Annual Governors Awards will be held Sat., Nov. 12 at the Grand Ballroom above the Kodak Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.