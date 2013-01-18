Oprah Winfrey’s Lance Armstrong interview earns 4.3 million viewers

Some 4.3 million people tuned into Oprah Winfrey”s well-publicized exclusive interview with cyclist Lance Armstrong “Oprah and Lance Armstrong: The Worldwide Exclusive” Part 1 on Thursday. In the interview, Armstrong admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs after years of denying any allegations of doping.

The special “Oprah”s Next Chapter” premiere episode was the highest rated weekday telecast in Winfrey’s cable channel OWN’s short history. The telecast also ranked #1 in OWN history across all key male demos.

With 3.2 million people tuning in, the interview special was the second highest network telecast to date, just behind the “Oprah”s Next Chapter” that featured the late Whitney Houston”s family on March 11, 2012. Likewise, the Armstrong interview’s second airing (10:30 p.m.) earned another 1.1 million viewers, for a total of 4.3 million.

Part two of the interview airs Friday, January 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.