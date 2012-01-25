Oscar Guide 2011: Best Art Direction

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
The art directors ended up with a slate packed with Best Picture-contending films this year, the one outlier being the closing installment of a franchise that has been a perennial fixture of the category. Nostalgia rules the field, reflective of the thematic undercurrent at play throughout the season.
Lavish productions like “Anonymous” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and more finely-tuned, thematically relevant work like that seen in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “Drive” were left off the final tally after scoring with the guild. What remains is an understandable quintet and a brawl between two films for the win that will be evident throughout a number of categories this season.
The nominees are…
“The Artist” (Laurence Bennet; Robert Gould)
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (Stuart Craig; Stephenie McMillan)
“Hugo” (Dante Ferretti; Francesca Lo Schiavo)
“Midnight in Paris” (Anne Seibel; Hélène Dubreuil)
“War Horse” (Rick Carter; Lee Sandales)
It would have been nice to see the branch spring for more subtle work, like, say, “The Guard,” or if the stellar work on “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” and “Water for Elephants” could have found room to mix things up. Alas, the Academy boiled things down, as they always do.
When the Best Picture frontrunner is a period piece celebrating the dawn of talkie cinema and it gets in for Best Art Direction, watch out. “The Artist” is a fine example of difficult art direction, as it’s an entirely different exercise when it comes to black and white. Proscenium arches and celebrity abodes pop off the screen and the attention to detail does show. Perhaps the film, likely to take the big prize, will sweep a number of other areas with it, and this could easily be one of them. This is the first nod for production designer Laurence Bennet and the second for set decorator Robert Gould (“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”).
The Harry Potter franchise has done fairly well in the Best Art Direction category, wracking up three nominations along the way. The heads of the department are one of the few consistent elements of the series as other craftsmen and women have come and gone elsewhere. And this year the work on “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” was no less exceptional, a vibrant blend of real environments with CG elements, marking the ninth Oscar nomination for production designer Stuart Craig. He won three times previously for “Gandhi,” “Dangerous Liasons” and “The English Patient.” Set decorator Stephenie McMillan was first recognized with him for the latter.
The beast of the category, though, is Dante Ferretti‘s bold, lavish, expertly researched achievement on Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo.” There really isn’t a question, I don’t think. Whether it’s the jaw-dropping rendering of a 1930s bus station or the reconstruction of Georges Méliès’s all-glass film production studio (and all the set design elements of the films he made there), the design work on this film is simply astounding. Ferretti was snubbed here last year for equally brilliant though less extravagant work on “Shutter Island,” but extravagant is often what it takes to get recognized, so here he is for a ninth time in the category (and the eighth for his wife Francesca Lo Schiavo), gunning for Oscar #3.
The surprise nominee in the category was “Midnight in Paris,” which didn’t show up at the guild and was assumed mostly out of the running in the below-the-line categories. Still, for a Best Picture/Best Director/Best Screenplay nominee not to show up elsewhere would have been strange, so here it is. The design elements are particularly of note in the film’s 1920s Paris sequences (and if the designers were feeling this rewarding, they might have offered a leg up to costume designer Sonia Grande). Alas, the nomination is likely the extent of the recognition here, and that’s already more than most expected. This is the first Oscar nomination for production designer Anne Seibel and set decorator Hélène Dubreuil.
After a really poor guild showing, Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” managed to pop up in a number of areas after all, including in the art direction field. This is Rick Carter‘s fourth Oscar nomination and, if you can believe it, his first for a Spielberg effort. (They have been consistent collaborators for some time.) The film is dominated by exterior scenes, but the set details are no less impressive, and they’re wide-ranging at that, from Dartmoor farmhouses to the trenches of World War I. It’s nice to see the film recognized for that. Carter previously won this award for “Avatar” in 2009 and you have to go back to 1994 and “Forrest Gump” for his last nomination prior to that. This is the first Oscar notice for set decorator Lee Sandales.
Will win: “Hugo”
Could win: “The Artist”
Should win: “Hugo”
Should have been here: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
I can’t help but think The Artist is at a big disadvantage here (and for Best Costume Design) simply because it’s in black and white. Voters want “pretty” and then it’s tough to compete against a burst of colour like Hugo. I don’t think I’d even consider The Artist the “could win” contender here, though in all honestly I really can’t see anyone beating Hugo for Art Direction.
Very happy Midnight in Paris got in. There are surely many others that were just as worthy and maybe even more worthy (like Tinker Tailor most notably), but it was a nice surprise nevertheless.
Schindler’s List won Best Art Direction.
I’m not saying it can’t win because it’s in black and white, I’m merely suggesting that it may be at a disadvantage because colour = pretty.
Plus, I don’t think any of the other 1994 nominees were quite on the level of Hugo.
“gunning for Oscar #2.”
doesn’t he have 2 already? Aviator & Sweeney Todd.
3
As in, yes, you’re right, I meant “3.” :)
Yes, he’s “gunning for Oscar #3.” :-)
Kris, off-topic, I just want to know your opinion about this. Since Tree of Life got a Best Picture nomination, doesn’t that make Jessica Chastain a threat on the Supporting Actress race?
She’s always been a threat, IMO.
Best Supporting Actress is suspiciously predictable, with Octavia… things might change.
I’m going out on a limb and predicting Bejo.
Just wait til McTeer or McCarthy pay for their own “Consider…” ads. Then all bets will be off.
A little piece of trivia I didn’t notice until scanning over this category again today, McTeer is the only Supporting Actress nominee who’s been a nominee before, she has no chance in hell of winning, but you just know the campaign is going to play that card.
Hugo deserves the win. Incredible work. And I think Dante Ferretti is, perhaps, the best prduction designer in the history of film. Just look at his catalogue. Amazing stuff.
Harry 7:2 is deserving of it’s nomination. It’s one of, if not, the film’s best attribute; as always.
Regarding The Artist: while it’s stellar work, it didn’t quite make my top personal 5 because I simply found more impressive work elsewhere.
Happy that War Horse popped up, here. The No Man’s Land sequences are breathtaking to look at.
I would have to rank Midnight in Paris 5th of the 5 noms, here. Very nice art direction. But I feel like it popping up here has more to do with it’s popularity throughout the Academy.
What should have been here: Tinter Tailor and Water for Elephants. Tinker Tailor’s prod. design is as impeccable as any this year. And Water for Elephants blended wonderful art direction of current times with the 1930’s Big Top Circus and the many intricately detailed circus train cars. It was beautiful. And it would have been nice to see Jack Fisk nominated.
More on Water for Elephants … while it’s by no means a stellar motion picture, it also had beautiful cinematography by Prieto, great costumes by Jacqueline West, and a gorgeous score by Newton Howard (makes my top 5). If the film was a late season release, I feel like it could have gotten more guild exposure and/or potential Oscar noms in those categories.
I really liked Water For Elephants. I really think Francis Lawrence will be loved soon enough.
Deserves to win? My vote would be for HP7.2, simply to reward a franchise that has gone Oscar-less and that stands little chance in any of the two other. Deserves to win based on merit? It’s close between Midnight in Paris and Hugo for me, I’d be OK with either.
A “The Artist” win here (and indeed, a nomination) is annoying because I hate it when movies win categories they don’t deserve based on coattails. It is a shame for other great work done in the field when simply because they really like a movie (read, the story) they give it extra nominations.
Last year they didn’t fall for The King’s Speech simply because they loved it, and rewarded a more deserving Alice in Wonderland. So my prediction would be a repeat of that and either Hugo or Midnight in Paris.
That’s absolute crap. “The Artist” is completely deserving of its nomination here, and has absolutely nothing to do with “coattails.” Nothing.
Yeah, “Hugo” deserves to win this.
Should have been here: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (probably the biggest surprise of yesterday’s nominations was its omission) and “The Tree of Life.”
Disappointed you can’t put up a poll like you used to. Oh well.
Yeah, bummer about that.
“Whether it’s the jaw-dropping rendering of a 1930s bus station or the…”
Bus station in Hugo?
Aside from this, yeah, it’s a shame TTSS didn’t make it here, but I’m quite glad ‘Midnight’ surfaced here. Its below-the-line works, as subtle as they were individually, as a whole they were just as charming and lively as its inhabitants.
Another movie which had to be here: The Skin I Live In. The surgery room/dungeon, the walls filled with personal, secret details of their owners, and, considering this is “the nostalgia year”, its evocative locations of Hitchcock and Kubrick were a treat to the eyes (and Iglesias’s score was one for the ears, too!).
I agree with your will win, should win, could win, and definitely should have been here. But damn, I gotta admit I was quite impressed with the art direction in Midnight in Paris, so…
I’m excited about the return of Oscar Guide. Kris, will you be doing anything in-depth on a single film, like you did last year with your True Grit below-the-line interviews?
Will win: “Hugo”
Could win: nothing else
Should win: “Hugo”
Should have been here: “Mysteries Of Lisbon”
More like
Will win: Hugo
Could Win: The Artist
Should Win: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
But of course, because Hugo has more Oscar buzz, it will win. And once again, for the final time, Stuart Craig will be snubbed for his long overdue recognition for his work on Potter.
Creating something entirely new, from your imagination beats re-creating something that existed. Always.
Will Win: “Hugo”
Could Win: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II”
Should Win: “Hugo”
Should Be Here: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”