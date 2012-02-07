Oscar Guide 2011: Best Music (Original Score)

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
While the music branch”s choices (or lack thereof) in Best Original Song could be considered shocking, the opposite was true about their final five in Best Original Score. Three of the titles are Best Picture nominees, the branch”s favorite composer of all time is double-nominated yet again and all but one of the finalists have been nominated previously. Moreover, that newcomer worked on the Best Picture frontrunner. These are hardly surprising statistics.
The only film that could reasonably be considered “snubbed” was “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” as last year”s winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were unable to return despite BFCA, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. Even so, they produce the sort of music the branch normally does not go for, so even that is not shocking. Ten of the last 11 winners in this category, meanwhile, have been Best Picture nominees, including the last eight. I fully expect that trend to continue this year and I am reasonably confident in which of the three will triumph, though the other two cannot be completely discounted.
The nominees are…
“The Adventures of Tintin” (John Williams)
“The Artist” (Ludovic Bource)
“Hugo” (Howard Shore)
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (Alberto Iglesias)
“War Horse” (John Williams)
I was sorry to see Reznor and Ross come up short this year – the scores they produce are quite refreshing. I also felt Dario Marianelli”s luscious compositions for “Jane Eyre” were exactly what the film needed: mood-capturing, elegant and never overwhelming. Abel Korzeniowski”s music for “W.E.” could not save the images Madonna gave him to work with. That said, I doubt any composer could have salvaged that effort and it sure was beautiful to listen to on its own. Lastly, even though he removed himself from the Oscar race, Hans Zimmer”s score for “Rango” was among the best aspects of that film.
It should not be surprising that the Academy managed to find a home for John Williams twice this year. After a six-year absence, he managed his 46th and 47th career nominations, the most ever for a composer (breaking a tie with Alfred Newman) and the second most overall (behind Walt Disney). His nomination for “The Adventures of Tintin” was the only place the film found a home, with the sound branch passing it over and the animators continuing to show prejudice against performance capture. I feel this is the better of Williams”s two scores this year – lively, joyous and suspenseful – but it has no chance to win when he”s also in the running for a Best Picture nominee where the music is even more prominent.
Ludovic Bource was the sole newcomer cited by this most insular of all Academy branches. Given that the score is present in virtually every scene of Best Picture frontrunner “The Artist,” the branch had little choice but to nominate him. I did not think the score was *that* accomplished or memorable, but still found it effective and appropriate for the film, fitting the mood and paying homage to the scores of silent films. Considering the omnipresent nature of the music, its BFCA and Golden Globe victories and the film”s likely wins in the major categories, including Best Picture, I would say Bource is looking good for the win here.
Howard Shore finally managed to be nominated for a non-“Lord of the Rings” effort with his vibrant score for “Hugo.” Virtually everyone remembers the music fondly. I suppose a win is not out of the question, given how much the film is liked, to say nothing of the memorable nature of the work. Plus, Shore has a 100% win-per-nomination record to date, winning Best Original Score for “The Fellowship of the Ring” and Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “The Return of the King!” However, I still feel “The Artist,” being more liked as a film and more reliant on its score, has a significant edge.
The only nominee I failed to predict in this category (though he was my first alternate) was Alberto Iglesias for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” However, I was absolutely delighted to be wrong. Iglesias”s third career nomination (after “The Constant Gardener” and “The Kite Runner”) combined musical cultures in a tremendously refreshing way, while also being pitch-perfect for the mood of the film. If I had a ballot, there is no doubt that I”d being voting for him. He also did fine work this year on “The Skin I Live In.” Alas, he seems well behind the Best Picture nominees in the race for the win.
In his Best Original Screenplay analysis, Guy already made an apt comparison between the records of Meryl Streep and Woody Allen. Like Streep and Allen, John Williams has received the most nominations of all time from his branch, and over a dozen music nominations since his last win (16, to be exact). And like Streep and Allen, he is in the running again this year and might just be able to triumph. While I believe the score for “War Horse” was too overbearing, there is no doubt it was memorable. It has earned nominations even where the film disappointed. The film is also obviously liked enough, having garnered several Oscar nods in the face of guild snubs. Plus, some people surely must want to see Williams win again. Even so, I feel that he’ll need something more memorable, on a more respected film, to actually earn Oscar #6. In any event, I do wish Williams a very happy 80th birthday, which he will be celebrating tomorrow. (And not to go there, but his nomination next season for “Lincoln” is, in my view, the surest thing in any category from this vantage point.)
Will Win: “The Artist”
Could Win: “War Horse”
Should Win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Should Have Been Here: “Jane Eyre”
Its too hopeless to predict a ‘could win’ at this point. The scores that Williams has lost to over the years and will lose to this year make my jaw drop. The voting in this category is always so misguided.
I’m one of the misguided ones, I guess. Williams won the last Oscar he deserved.
Will win: “The Artist”
Could win: “Hugo”
Should win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Should have been here: “Drive” and “Cold Weather,” neither of them eligible.
Gerard writes that everyone remembers the music in “Hugo” fondly, so is it weird that I can’t recall a single strain or motif of that score? I know it was accomplished and cutely pseudo-Gallic, but that’s all I’ve got.
It is slightly weird. Then again, if you’re not one of those people who listens to movie scores constantly after you’ve viewed the film, I could see how it wouldn’t stay in your head.
I remember the music of “Hugo” quite fondly myself, but also can’t exactly remember why. Similarly, I remember that the music was overwhelmingly prevalent in “The Artist”, but I can’t hum any of it or anything.
This category is totally missing “Contagion”. Some prefer “Drive”, but there should absolutely be SOMETHING from Cliff Martinez.
Co-sign completely (re: Joe7827)
Neither can I, Guy…even after listening to it on youtube. For me, the visuals of Hugo took center stage and the sounds/music were pushed to the rear burner for me, for whatever reason…lol
I remember thinking as I watched Hugo that the score was terrific. And then I walked out of the cinema and forgot everything about it.
I too can’t remember a single thing from Hugo’s score – I just recall I was irritated by it.
Good scores snubbed: Hanna, Contagion, Dragon Tattoo, Meek’s Cutoff, Beginners.
Howard Shore is one of my favorite film composers, and I love all of his work, but I will say that Hugo was slightly underwhelming. I think it’s quite deserving of a nomination, and I would actually be glad to see Shore win, but I can’t really argue that the score’s detractors are altogether wrong.
There is something weirdly unmemorable about it, even though I think it’s a great score.
This is the absolute best lineup of the year, and the best lineup for this category in many years. It’s just stellar. I’d go with Howard Shore, personally, but any one of these winning would be totally fine by me.
I was so pleased with the choices the music branch made last year, but they really went back to their insular and classical ways this year (Even though there was terrific, modern work from The Chemical Brothers “Hanna” and Reznor/Ross “Dragon Tattoo”. The Williams nominations are both pretty standard issue and i doubt a single thought went into the process of voting for either of them beyond “oh, a Spielberg/Williams score”. And “The Artist” is even more of a thoughtless frontrunner. (Oh, it’s a silent film, which means it’s all music, so of course we have to vote for it.)
Having said that, I like the “Hugo” and “Tinker, Tailor” noms very much and do consider both among the best of the year.
Will Win: “The Artist”
Could Win: “War Horse”
Should Win: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Should Be Here: “Hanna”
Will: The Artist
Could: Hugo or War Horse, equally
Should: Hugo
Sould have been here: The Skin I live In
I remember enjoying The Artist’s music, but I don’t literally remember it.
I remember the music in Hugo fondly.
War Horse has the sweeping themes that the Academy eats up.
I think The Skin I Live In is the better Iglesias score (other than TTSS). Exceptional work.
Other notables: Newton Howard’s Water for Elephants. And The Chemical Bros. in Hanna. :)
Will Win: The Artist
Could Win: Hugo
Should Win: The Adventures of Tintin (the best score of the year)
Should Have been Nominated: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Hanna
Will win: Ludovic Bource, The Artist.
Could win: John Williams, War Horse.
Should win: John Williams, The Adventures of Tintin.
Should have been here: Rather than John Williams, it should have been Alberto Iglesias who should have made the double nods this year, with the spiraling and maddening tunes he made for The Skin I Live In.
Also, Basement Jaxx, Attack the Block and Rez&Ross, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
Will: War Horse
Could: The Artist
Should win: Tintin
Should have been here: Abel Korzeniowski W.E
Anyone but The Artist please.
This is one of the few years where I have basically no complaints about the original score nominees and won’t be upset no matter which score wins. I would rather see Reznor and Ross nominates for Dragon Tattoo than to see Bource nominated for The Artist, but I can hardly argue that Bource is so grossly under-deserving compared to them that he shouldn’t be there.
I also have to say that Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy has unambiguously the best score of any film I’ve seen this year and I was ecstatic that it was nominated. It’s truly sad that it almost certainly won’t win.
Disagreed about Bource. The themes he wrote for that film were perfect – memorable, character enhancing, and beautifully blending the traditional with a more modern flair.
Your “unambiguously the best” statement is ridiculous. I’m not sure what that’s even supposed to mean other than “my opinions are correct and everyone else’s are wrong.”
“I also have to say that Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy has unambiguously the best score of any film I’ve seen this year and I was ecstatic that it was nominated. It’s truly sad that it almost certainly won’t win”.
Well, there’s a testament right there to Alberto Iglesias, because great as the TTSS score is, I even preferred his work with The Skin I Live In.
Apart from ‘Jane Eyre’, I also think ‘The Ides of March’ should have been recognized in this field. There’s no real standout score among these, so a nomination for it would have been a nice surprise.
For me either Hugo or Tinker Tailor should be the winner. But I’m sure the Academy is going to be lazy and give it to The Artist unless they like Hugo enough to give it music, knowing that The Artist is going to get Best Picture.