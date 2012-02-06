Oscar Guide 2011: Best Supporting Actor

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
This year’s Best Supporting Actor race seemed to settle in rather early on. The eventual five nominees were all considered formidable as far back as September and nothing really came along to significantly alter the landscape. The one “surprise” came in the form of a contender popping up who had been expected to fall the way of his film.
Well, ultimately he did, though it was a different way than anticipated. And he took the place of an apparent dominant force int he field who was nevertheless snubbed by SAG before getting snubbed here, so perhaps that should have been writing on the wall.
The nominees are…
Kenneth Branagh (“My Week with Marilyn”)
Jonah Hill (“Moneyball”)
Nick Nolte (“Warrior”)
Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)
Max von Sydow (“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”)
It’s an interesting cross-section featuring four different eras of Hollywood screen acting. But the exclusion of Albert Brooks must have stung for a guy who had to have felt like he was in there. One can only imagine, if the “Drive” campaign had been handled a bit differently (screeners out ahead of the pack, for instance), could things have gone different for the film on the whole?
Actor Kenneth Branagh has called being tapped to play Sir Laurence Olivier in “My Week with Marilyn” a “dangerously obvious” bit of casting. But in the film, which on the whole doesn’t measure up to its promise despite having glimmers of thematic virtue throughout, he plays a legendary artist struggling to be a movie star, locking horns with a movie star struggling to be an artist. It’s an interesting back and forth and Branagh wears the role, not surprisingly, like a glove — so much so that, after first seeing the film, I thought maybe he didn’t stand out enough to get recognition. He took home the London critics’ prize for his efforts, but he’s probably not much more than a dark horse contender here. (This is his second nomination for acting and his fifth nomination on the whole to date.)
Jonah Hill has had a friend in “Moneyball” co-star Brad Pitt since the beginning of the circuit, the dashing celebrity saying off Hill’s work in the film that it’s “a study in reserve,” among other things. That’s some handy firepower. Hill makes an interesting foil for Pitt in the film, but this nomination remains highly questionable to me. He gets a few funny awkward beats to play through and his final scene is heartfelt and thematically rich, but I’m still surprised he lasted as long as he did in the season. Nevertheless, here he is, among legends. It must be quite the trip, but surely even he knows his Oscar season ended with the nomination. Sit tight and enjoy the show (as well as that freshly opened door to a new stage in your career).
Director Gavin O’Connor’s “Warrior” was a film that seemed like it could have a lengthy stay in the season as it was being championed by the right demographic out of late-summer screenings. Then it got demolished at the box office and began to quickly fade away. But Nick Nolte and his performance as an on-the-mend former alcoholic father to two grown men on an MMA collision course with each other was always the most likely component to have legs. After nailing down a SAG nomination, he made good with an Academy bid as well. Had the film been more of a season fixture, he might have even made a case for the win. And had Eddie Murphy stuck around as Oscar host, we might have been treated to a nifty “48 Hours” reunion.
It appears Christopher Plummer is not walking but running away with the trophy this year, and after a lengthy career that didn’t even see a nomination from the Academy until 2009 (for “The Last Station”), it seems like it’s about time. In “Beginners,” Plummer truly does give one of his finest performances to date as a freshly out gay man finally free and happy in the twilight of his life. Plummer is a raconteur and easy to like, so most voters will certainly have no problem checking off his box. And, at 82 years old, he would be the oldest acting Oscar winner of all time. He’s built up so much steam that it feels like the easiest call of the night. But…
…also at 82 years old, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” star Max von Sydow would also be the oldest winner to date. He also only has two nominations to show for his lengthy career, and no wins, as well. The difference between him and Plummer is that he’s in a film nominated for Best Picture, and that overall love shouldn’t be underestimated. Von Sydow gives a silent performance in the film and plays the emotion beautifully, particularly a key moment toward the end that surely left plenty of viewers in tears. It feels a bit fleeting as a performance, but it’s memorable for how unique the character is. It’s tough to catch up with a burst of momentum, but do not be surprised if this classic fixture of the cinema steals a bit of thunder and makes for the first big surprise of Oscar night. It could happen.
Will win: Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)
Could win: Max von Sydow (“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”)
Should win: Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)
Should have been here: Brad Pitt (“The Tree of Life”)
Will win: Christopher Plummer
Could win: Max von Sydow, I guess, but I can’t really see how
Should win: Christopher Plummer, though I do wish this was a harder choice
Should be here: Chris O’Dowd, Bridesmaids
Good call on Chris O’Dowd. It would have been nice if his character were from Milwaukee and had the corresponding accent.
They kind of make a comic virtue of the fact that he isn’t, no?
I agree about the comic virtue of him not being from Milwaukee. :)
Loved Chris O’Dowd. To me, he saves the romantic storyline. I love Wigg, but O’Dowd grounds the whole thing and adds the right touch of believability.
I’d probably place Corey Stoll above O’Dowd, but I’m glad to see someone offering him up as someone that should have been a serious contender.
And, for what it’s worth, in the role-that-would-never-get-an-Oscar-nomination-but-should-have-been-seriously-considered-for-one category, I would like to submit, on top of O’Dowd and Stoll, the excellent Tom Hiddleston performance in “Thor”.
Will win: Plummer
Could win: von Sydow (and I think it’ll be close, honestly)
Should: Plummer
Should be here: I would say Kingsley (Hugo) and … in what I feel may be a minority opinion, Gosling (Crazy, Stupid, Love)
I like Gosling a lot in Crazy, Stpid, Love too — though I do think he’s a co-lead there. Grey area, I know.
Yeah, you are right. Definitely a grey area. Either way, I thought he was electric in the role. I consider Carrell/Moore the Leads. Though Gosling has an arc, I think Carrell has more context/background/relationships to juggle and work with. And the story starts and ends with the Carrell/Moore relationship. Well, it’s certainly a strong Supporting or weak co-Lead performance (loved the Carrell/Gosling make-over stuff).
If Gosling was snubbed for Lars and the Real Girl AND Blue Valentine, CSL is the longest of long shots. I didn’t think it was that great of a supporting/co-lead/shirtless performance anyway.
Why are we still talking about long shots in the present tense? And what does that have to do with JJ1’s preferences?
Kris are you going to do your best shots of 2011? I love those articles I expect them every year
YES. YES. YES.
Just FYI, the 2010 list came out on 2/22. 2009, 2/16. 2008, 1/14 (so I was actually on top of it for once). 2007, 2/21.
The pattern being: rarely before mid-February.
Kris, you should change “No one needs awards coverage this deep…” to ” For the love of God! YES! I will always do Top 10 Shots of the Year! No need to ask!”
^Haha, what Derek 8-Track said. The ‘Top 10 Shots’ truly is one of the things I look forward to the most every year – more so than the actual top 10s. Can’t wait.
The Best Supporting Actor winners have has early locks for the past few years. Javier Bardem, Heath Ledger, Christoph Waltz, and Christian Bale were all locks for the win since their movies premiered. Plummer will probably follow suit.
Also, I suppose it’ll be the third year in a row where the Best Supporting Actor winner has a first name whose beginning evokes Jesus.
Actually, last year had Geoffrey Rush providing Bale some competition. I actually think Rush could have won if the love for the film had been more all-encompassing.
The love for The King’s Speech was insufficiently encompassing for you, someperson?
Actually, I kid… I really did think at one point that HBC and Rush were going to pull out wins for the supporting categories, so clearly the love wasn’t as all encompassing as it really had the chance of being.
Will Win: Christopher Plummer (most surefire lock of the night)
Could Win: Honestly, nobody else, but I’ll say Branagh.
Should Win: Plummer is fine in the film, but I can’t shake the feeling that this is more a career achievement than many have acknowledged it to be (and in this particular case, I’m fine with that). Hill is much better in “Moneyball” than he’s being given credit for by many, and is a terrific foil to Pitt, but it still feels a bit out of place in this category. So I’ll spring for Nick Nolte in “Warrior”, but that’s mostly because it’s a weak category.
Should Be Here: Ezra Miller “We Need to Talk About Kevin”.
For me, if Plummer wins, it will be one of those “career oscars” that also feels deserved for the performance. It’s a beautiful performance. It’s hard for me to imagine many actors pulling off that performance, keeping it from teetering into mawkish terrain. His joy in that performance, and as a character, was one of the loveliest things I saw all year.
Sorry for saying “performance” a dozen times. Jeesh.
“Should have been here: Brad Pitt (“The Tree of Life”)”
God, yes! He’s very good in Moneyball, but he is brilliant in Tree of Life. Career best!
No Andy Serkis! Occupy Best Supporting Actor!
Will win: Plummer.
Should win: I can’t help but think Von Sydow is there for a reason since it’s the only nomination EL&IC got outside of Picture, but I just don’t see there being enough of a movement to get him the win. So honestly, I don’t think anyone but Plummer could win at this point. I think Branagh could win the BAFTA based on a) their love for My Week with Mariyln and b) their respect for Branagh, but even if that happens, it won’t put a dent in the Oscar race.
Should win: In an unusually weak category, I guess Plummer.
Should be here: Patton Oswalt, Young Adult
I’m waiting for the 21 Jump Street ads to tout that it co-stars Academy Award Nominee Jonah Hill and ex-male dancer Channing Tatum.
Will win: Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)
Could win: Max von Sydow (“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”)
Should win: Jonah Hill (“Moneyball”)
Should have been here: Shahab Hosseini (“A Separation”)
Should have been here: Albert Brooks? (I haven’t seen the film but I expect most people would agree with this)
I don’t think Kenneth Branagh will ever win an Oscar. Then again, I never thought Colin Firth would ever be nominated. So it’s possible.
If there’s a role that could do it for him…I don’t mean this as offense to Branagh, who I rather like, but seriously, just look at this picture…
[mysteryoftheinquity.files.wordpress.com]
Since this is obviously a weak category this year, I’m going to offer up what would have been my lineup if I were supreme Oscar dictator of the Academy:
Christopher Plummer, Beginners
Ben Kingsley, Hugo
Max von Sydow, EL&IC
Corey Stoll, Midnight in Paris
Tom Hiddleston, Thor
So, an overlap of two with the actual outcome, and the other three are hardly a revelation, but I’m not going to lie, I like my lineup better than the real one.
Will win: Christopher Plummer, Beginners.
Could win: Jonah Hill, Moneyball (Something about ‘Loud’ not being as popular or consistent through the season as The Blind Side was makes me doubtful of Sydow’s chances here. Let’s not forget Hill’s also in a BP nominated movie too – with 5 other nods, and a quite better track record so far).
Should win: Christopher Plummer, Beginners.
Should have been here: Ezra Miller, We Need To Talk About Kevin.
After winning the Critics Choice, Golden Globe and SAG award, can you imagine the look on Plummer’s face if he lost the Oscar to Max von Sydow, who pretty much came out of nowhere this awards season? I’d feel kind of bad, but at the same time it’d be hilarious.
Ughh, admittedly it sort of would be. But I’d be really pissed. Of the three safe acting bets for the Oscars, Plummer is the only one I can really get on board with. He’s just too cool.
I’d be really sad, considering I loved Christopher Plummer in Beginners and truly think he’s the best of the bunch. And I agree with Conor, he’s the only “safe” acting bet that I am okay with (although now that I say that, I admit that I am also fine with Octavia Spencer’s win, considering that that is a weak field as well. What happened to the supporting categories this year? No Christoph Waltz, Mo’Nique, Heath Ledger, Melissa Leo, Penelope Cruz?)
I doubt Plummer would care that much.
Brad Pitt gave the best performance of the year. Really should have been in Plummer’s seat.
Will win: Plummer
Could win: Nobody else, I think. Plummer is the only choice here.
Should win: Nolte
Should be here: Mortensen (“A Dangerous Method”), Stoll (“Midnight in Paris”) and Serkis (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) – though he’s rather “lead actor” but he was nominated elsewhere as supporting so…
Will win: Plummer
Could win: Nobody else
Should win: Nolte
Should be here: Mortensen (“A Dangerous Method”), Corey Stoll (“Modnight in Paris”) and Andy Serkis (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”).
Tom Hiddleston, Edward Hogg, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Tom Hardy could all have spiced up the race if the Academy were a little more adventurous.
As much as I love the Chris O’Dowd idea, personally I’d go all Hermione Baddeley and nominate Mitch Silpa for Bridesmaids. Yeah.
Tom Hardy in TTSS, fuck yeah. I’m just being gay, though.