Oscar Guide 2013: Best Actor

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
Down the stretch in phase one, and certainly once the nominees had been set in stone, an obvious Best Actor frontrunner emerged as maybe the safest bet on Oscar night. But the Best Actor race was competitive all season long in the nominations stage. A tight seven- or eight-horse race led to surprises here and there in the various precursor announcements, and even a slight one in the ultimate nominations announcement.
SAG nominee and expected contender John Hawkes (“The Sessions”) was left on the sidelines, but he joined hopefuls like Jean-Louis Trintignant (“Amour”), Anthony Hopkins (“Hitchcock”), as well as Golden Globe-nominee Richard Gere (“Arbitrage”) and BAFTA nominee Ben Affleck (“Argo”) on the outside. But the ultimate line-up featured the ill and the impaired, the criminal and the Presidential, as two Oscar virgins joined a trio nominated a collective 14 times over the years.
The nominees are…
Bradley Cooper (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”)
Hugh Jackman (“Les Misérables”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“The Master”)
Denzel Washington (“Flight”)
It’s strange that Trintignant was left out of this discussion for the most part despite his “Amour” co-star Emmanuelle Riva getting traction in, frankly, an equally competitive Best Actress category. My personal favorite lead actors had no shot this year, but it would have been nice to see the second half of that two-hander slide on in.
While “Silver Linings Playbook” didn’t land as smoothly for me as it did a great many other viewers and voters this year, I have always made it clear that Bradley Cooper caught my eye with his performance. Some might snark, “Yeah, but where was the bar?” And that’s fair, but he had a spark in that film we hadn’t seen before and it was impressive. Given how well-liked the film is over all, he probably ought to be seen as somehwat in the hunt for the Oscar. But the fact is there is the pack and then there is the frontrunner in this race.
So let’s get that frontrunner out of the way, shall we? (Just kidding. Alphabetical order did that.) Daniel Day-Lewis was the odds-on favorite for the prize before anyone laid eyes on a moving image of Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln.” It just made too much sense. The only thing that was holding the notion back was a record third lead actor Oscar to one guy, particularly five years after his last. Well, those notions went up in a puff as every potential competitor just slammed into Day-Lewis’s forcefield and fell in a heap at his feet as he took stage after stage to accept the inevitable this season. Clear a path, people.
One of the last hopefuls with a shot at toppling the king, er, President in the category was Hugh Jackman. But “Les Misérables” was, well, unevenly received, let’s say. And critics got their knocks in on Jackman as much as any other element of the film. Nevertheless, he weathered that storm, charmed his way through the circuit (though I’m not saying his performance didn’t do the work for this group — it absolutely did) and landed his first Oscar nomination for, in a sense, going back to his theatrical roots. He pulled off the Golden Globe win over Cooper, which I suppose automatically gives him a nose, but truth be told I think they’re both on even footing behind the big dog.
People had pretty much called it for “The Master” when the Screen Actors Guild failed to recognize supporting actress Amy Adams and lead actor Joaquin Phoenix. I always had a hunch this one would not play for the Academy, and it unfortunately panned out that way for the most part. But the actors branch stood up in the end for all three of its major hopefuls, including Phoenix, whose raw, charged portrayal has drawn praise and criticism in equal measure. That bit about calling the Oscar season “bullshit” might have stalled him for a spell, but he got here eventually.
Denzel Washington quietly broke an Oscar record this year when he received a Best Actor tip of the hat for his work in Robert Zemeckis’s “Flight.” He slid past Morgan Freeman as the African American with the most Academy Award nominations to date. And his sixth one came for a powerhouse movie star portrayal in a studio film. It wasn’t just a studio film, it was a mid-budget adult drama with a movie star and star director deferring their salary. The result was the kind of film we haven’t seen in a while and the industry and audiences took to it. Washington was always, it seemed, going to bear that torch on the circuit, but he was also joined by the project’s writer and, well, liver, John Gatins.
Will Win: Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”)
Could Win: Bradley Cooper (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Should Win: Joaquin Phoenix (“The Master”)
Should Have Been Here: Denis Lavant (“Holy Motors”)
Is there any chance in hell of there being an upset in this category? Speak on that and your favorite Best Actor hopefuls from the year in the comments section below.
My will win/should win/should have been here listing would be identical to yours. As for “could win,” I think we could substitute any name for Cooper’s for all the difference it would make.
Will Win: Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”)
Could Win: Hugh Jackman (“Les Miserables”)
Should Win: Joaquin Phoenix (“The Master”)
Should Have Been Here: jean Louis Trintingnant (“Amour”) (although Lavant was terrific)
I would say exactly the 4 choices that Gustavo has made. Trintingnant is the one who got away. He really should be right there with Riva at every step, sharing her glory.
I agree and it’s actually the reason why I’m not really rooting for Riva. As great as she is, Jean-Louis Trintignant did most of the heavy lifting in that film and should be nominated along with her. Kind of like when Gordon Pinset wasn’t even considered for Away From Her (he was the one I was most impressed by when I saw that movie).
ISAAC: I see it a different way. I’m rooting for Riva not only because she gave the best performance, but also because I know she will rightfully thank Trintignant if/when she’s up there. He deserves that world recognition.
Will win: Daniel Day-Lewis
Could win: Me (Seriously, it’s just as likely as any other choice, gender restrictions and all.)
Should win: Joaquin Phoenix (But if you ask me tomorrow, I might say Bradley Cooper. They’re neck and neck.)
Should Have Been Here: Daniel Henshall for “The Snowtown Murders (I don’t know if he was eligible, but in a dream world, he’s my pick.)
Will Win: Daniel
Could Win: Day
Should Win: Lew… uh, Joaquin Phoenix, The Master.
Should Have Been Here: Jack Black, Bernie.
Jack Black was great in Bernie
Should have been here: OMAR SY.
Here’s a fun fact (and something I’ll be celebrating). This is the second time in my lifetime that the Oscars are on my birthday. Both times, the Oscar for Best Actor goes to Daniel Day-Lewis. Just one more reason I’ll be enjoying them this year….
Happy birthday!
Haha. The Oscars were on my birthday the year Brokeback Mountain lost to Crash. Could’ve been a happier birthday, that year.
Thank you, Guy….
I’m naively hopeful of a “shocker” in this category.
Will Win: Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”)
Could Win: None… but Hugh Jackman (“Les Misérables”), just for argument sake
Should Win: Joaquin Phoenix (“The Master”)… Hands Down!
Should Have Been Nominated: John Hawkes (“The Sessions”)
Honestly, Cooper is the best thing about SLP, he’s a revelation. It’s a tricky performance too, you play it too much like ‘Hey, I’m a guy with a mental illness’ and it comes off forced and if you play it too broadly comedically and you lose the weight. He finds the perfect sweet spot; I didn’t think he had it in him. Jackman is the only one here I think is undeserving. Washington, Day-Lewis and Phoenix do their usual great work. As much as I think DDL deserves it, I think Washington and especially Cooper and Phoenix were good enough that they should have made this more of a race than it is.
Could not agree with you more than Joaquin Phoenix deserves to win
Imagine how interesting this race would be if Lincoln came out in a different year? Hawkes probably would have got the fifth slot and we’d be arguing for months about whether Cooper or Jackman was going to win. I’m surprised Hawkes didn’t even get nominated. As Day-Lewis can tell you, the Academy loves it when you play a paraplegic. Then again, maybe they’ve cooled on that. Javier Bardem didn’t get in for Sea Inside or the guy from Diving Bell and the Butterfly.
I think the performance for Lincoln was so acclaimed, it’d seem weird to give it to anyone else. It’s interesting, when Hanks was up for Saving Private Ryan and Castaway, part of the logic for him not winning either of those was, “He’s already won two and no male actor’s won three in lead. Do we really want to make Hanks the first guy to do that?” Now this year, the theme seems to be, “Third Oscars for everyone!”
I really don’t think Cooper ever could have won this, in any season. He made leaps and bounds as an actor in SLP, and he impressed the hell out of me, but he’s still thought of more as a movie star than as an actor and he still has a ways to go to balance the two out.
I think that in most other years, this would have been Hugh Jackman’s Oscar to loose, it’s a performance with both the tremendous physicality and accessibility (despite the “Les Mis” pans) to hit the Oscar sweet spot.
Will Win: Daniel Day-Lewis
Could Win: Hugh Jackman
Should Win: Daniel Day-Lewis
Should Have Been Here: Christoph Waltz… as opposed to “supporting actor” OR:
Jean Louis Trintignant
“Should Have Been Here: Denis Lavant (“Holy Motors”)”
YES!
Trintignant should have been there too. He’s probably the greatest alive actor without a nomination.
I’m calling it now that Joaquin Phoenix, if he’s nominated again next year will win. His performance this year was the greatest and its a little sad its being snubbed in the wake of DDL (who is also deserving). So next year I think could be his year at the oscars
Hmmm… I love “Holy Motors” but I’m not sure I’d have nominated Lavant. Would have been nice to Logan Lerman, Tom Holland, John Hawkes, or Jean-Louis Trintignant though.
Will win: Daniel Day-Lewis
Could win: Joaquin Phoenix
Should win: Daniel Day-Lewis
Should have been here: Jean-Louis Trintignant