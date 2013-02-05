Oscar Guide 2013: Best Animated Feature Film

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
This year’s race for Best Animated Feature Film was as competitive as it’s ever been. There were a boatload of qualifying contenders (21) and many of them had an angle on a nomination. And after last year’s one-two punch from GKIDS, many wondered whether the usual studio product would be laced with indie players, or whether an atypically quality slate of Hollywood toons would dominate the list.
As it turned out, it was the latter, as none of the four GKIDS hopefuls this year found room. But while studios were out in force in the category, one in particularly was tellingly left out of the conversation: DreamWorks Animation’s “Rise of the Guardians” failed to land a nod after turning out to be a critical and financial disappointment. It was instead replaced by a surprise nominee from a highly respected animation studio.
The nominees are…
“Brave” (Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman)
“Frankenweenie” (Tim Burton)
“ParaNorman” (Sam Fell and Chris Butler)
“The Pirates! Band of Misfits” (Peter Lord)
“Wreck-It Ralph” (Rich Moore)
For the most part I’d say the branch got this right, as there’s very little room to complain. Nevertheless, GKIDS entry “The Painting” was dazzling and I still wonder if enough animators saw it (as it came up empty at the Annies, too).
Pixar sat it out last year but, despite weathering a lot of “it’s not up to par” criticism for the studio’s latest, Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman were able to secure a nod for “Brave” anyway. I’ve long said that this film has been unduly criticized and I still feel that way. It’s a beautiful effort that may not be on the top Pixar tier, but that’s still higher than many titles that come along. And while the category this year appears to have an alpha waiting to walk away with the trophy, a win for this one would not surprise me at all. In fact, I’m beginning to lean that way.
Both of Tim Burton’s Oscar nominations to date have come for animated features, and this one for “Frankenweenie” is touching given that the director has come full circle on the property that got him fired from Disney nearly 30 years ago. The film is a personal treasure, but it hasn’t caught on. Critics liked it, but it stumbled at the box office and didn’t net a single Annie Award this past weekend. It would be great to see Burton up there holding an Oscar for this project. The odds appear to be stacked against him, but with a dogfight on the top tier, I actually wouldn’t be shocked to see him, well, shock. So to speak.
In case you’re wondering, the critics’ choice for best of the lot this year ended up being “ParaNorman,” from Laika and directors Sam Fell and Chris Butler. Before long it was winning animated feature category after animated feature category, somewhat quietly, and it ended up with 13 prizes total at the end of the day. it really is a lovable take on the theme of bullying and is a refined, smart entry. But despite that critical adoration, Laika may need to wait a little longer for its first Oscar.
The surprising entry was “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” from Peter Lord and the respected Aardman Animations. Perhaps, given the esteem the studio holds, it shouldn’t have been that much of a surprise after all. And the variety of having a claymation entry is nice. Nevertheless, I doubt many Academy members even saw the film and it’s facing a lot of stiff competition. It’s probably least likely to turn up a win, but kudos to the team for landing the nod.
All eyes are on Rich Moore’s “Wreck-It Ralph,” which mopped up five wins at the Annie Awards Sunday and is just a brilliant piece of work all around. It’s also part of the big story within the animation arena this year, which is that it’s been a great year for in-house offerings at Disney. With three nominations (including the Pixar title), it dominated the scene, and this film coupled with Burton’s made for a terrific home-grown one-two punch. But don’t snooze on the possibility of an upset from Pixar. It holds the prestige element and one wonders how much of the superficial pop culture stuff kept voters away from even watching this one.
Will Win: “Brave”
Could Win: “Wreck-It Ralph”
Should Win: “Wreck-It Ralph”
Should Have Been Here: “The Painting”
How do you expect the Best Animated Feature Film race to pan out? Are you taking the safe bet or banking on an upset?
My personal ranking…
1) Paranorman
2) Brave
3) Frankenweenie
4) Wreck It Ralph
5) Pirates
I really did like/love every movie nominated this year though. But nothing can touch Paperman as far as animation goes this year. As long as that one wins best short, I’ll be happy.
I am hoping that Wreck-It Ralph takes it. It’s such a beautiful, colorful, original piece.
I’m happy with any except Pirates winning! Good year for animation!
For me, Ralph is head and shoulders above the other nominees. In so many ways.
I like-to-love all of these movies, although The Pirates wasn’t particularly memorable, and it’s too bad that Arrietty wasn’t eligible. This is a nice rebound for this category after last year’s thoroughly meh lineup. My personal ranking:
1. Wreck-It Ralph (will and should win)
2. ParaNorman
3. Frankenweenie
4. Brave (could win)
5. The Pirates
I really like Wreck It Ralph and wouldn’t be sad to see it win, but ParaNorman was my favorite and though it’s the critical favorite this season, it’s certainly feeling like the underdog compared to the Disney behemoth. Hoping it pulls the upset.
I’ve had this weird feeling for months now that nothing but Brave can really win this (which the Globes confirmed). My hunch is that Ralph’s video-game theme and the horror elements of Frankenweenie & Paranorman (my fave by a mile) will turn off the more snobbish Oscar voters. I just have the sense the others won’t look as (note air-quotes) “classy” as Brave/Pixar.
That said, I didn’t agree with the backlash against Brave, which seemed to be an insular Internet-driven thing. I think if it wins, the bloggers will groan and the rest of America will just say “Duh, of course.”
Brave will not win.
Yes it will.
No, it really, really won’t even come close.
“No, it really, really won’t even come close.”
I’m glad you’re so sure but it will likely be second to Ralph at the end of the day, so…
(And could absolutely win.)
I think it probably comes in 4th or 5th. This ain’t the Globes.
For some strange reason, I’m reminded of when The Golden Compass beat Transformers for VFX. Quality be damned, some films can be too genre for the Academy. As I said above, my hunch is that Norman/Ralph/Frankenweenie are on the wrong side of that line. But we’ll certainly see.
very constructive argument. great talking points.
in reference to the first 3 comments.
Sometimes things are simple, Dylans.
Jonny: You’re wrong.
Grow up, Kris.
The hostility from you and Guy ever since the ridiculous TTSS saga is seriously childish.
Haha, what hostility? I’m just telling you you’re wrong. Because you are. I don’t imagine it’s any different than you flatly stating “Brave will not win.”
And we were over the TTSS “saga” immediately. I suppose you’re not?
Kris, you take me for a fool. I’m not sure you’ve been civil to me once in the last 18 months. I get that you’d prefer if I disappeared, because it is SO clear the two of you still have a problem with me. I don’t go around trolling and I often compliment you on a well written piece or whatever, which is of course ignored (not so with other contributors) but the moment my opinion differs, you jump on it. I’m long over that silly punctuation quibble but I wish that could be said of all of us. You or Guy (I don’t remember) brought TTSS up again recently. I think it was Guy actually. And there’s just always a sense of bitterness in your replies. Our opinions on the animated race differ. So clearly that makes me wrong. The end.
ANYWAY…
I’m quite sure no one had all that on the mind. You’re wrong about “Brave” not having a shot at the Oscar. It’s not a matter of opinion. It’s widely seen and liked throughout the Academy. Make up a fantasy reason for my saying that if you must.
Moving on…
It’s not strange for a presumed frontrunner to finish 4th.
Will Win: “Wreck-It Ralph”
Could Win: “Brave”
Should Win: “Frankenweenie”
Should Have Been Here: “The Secret World of Arrietty”
I love “Frankenweenie”, and even I can see all the reasons it might lose to “Brave”. More people saw “Brave” than any other nominee, thus more are talking about it. My heart’s still with “Frankenweenie”, and I think there will be a large enough division of the Academy who feel that way too. It depends on if their heart goes with the colourful “Wreck-It Ralph” or Tim Burton’s personal nostalgia piece.
“More people saw “Brave” than any other nominee, thus more are talking about it.”
^^^
This, Jonnybon. This. But I guess Duncan should grow up, too.
But Kris, that doesn’t mean it gets the most votes.
This year was one of the weakest I’ve seen on Animated films in a lot, but 2 films deserve my praise and love. First, “Wreck-it Ralph”, a surprising and beloved story with amazing visuals and true originality (my favourite for Oscar’s night), and the real Best Animated Picture of the Year: “The Secret World of Arrietty”, a achingly beautiful and sweet tale of magic realism, that stole my heart when I saw it 6 months ago. The second, is the only animated film of my top 10 of 2012, so this wasn’t such a great year for animation. (Pixar, totally dissapointed me by the way, and it should have no chance to win the Oscar).
My six year old daughter saw all of nominated films except Frankenweenie.
She thought Brave was kind of “mehh”, Paranorman was scary, Pirates was nice, but was a “boys film” ans she adored Wreck it Ralph
Is she an Academy member?
I felt this was a pretty weak year for animation. Compare it to 2010 when How to Train Your Dragon, Tangled, The Illusionist, Despicable Me and Megamind could have beaten out this year’s contenders.
Brave was beautifully made with basically the same story and humor quality of a direct to dvd Little Mermaid sequel.
Paranormon I though was a little overrated by bloggers. It was no where as funny and exciting as Monster House, a generally overlooked mocap movie that Paranoman borrows a lot from.
Frankenweenie was pretty solid return to form for Burton. It really stretched a pretty thin premise but gave some of the weirdly comedic moments this year. I laughed more at the cat than the entirety of Dark Shadows.
Wreck-It-Ralph was the best though I’m not completely on board with parts of the third act and some of the morals.
The Lorax was the best Dr. Seuss movie so far but that’s not saying anything. Generally a hit and miss affair.
Pirates looked funny though I never caught it since it opened the week before The Avengers.
Rise of the Guardians looked like it would be amazing though all of the reviews pointed to the opposite.
The Lorax is so great. aha… So what parts of the third act of Wreck It Ralph did you think weren’t quite on board???
I think the moral was less a message of social submission and rather doing what you believe is the right thing.
I actually keep wondering about Frankenweenie’s chances here. It’s in a classic genre (but not too far into that genre, if that makes sense), by an acclaimed director/producer, and isn’t about video games so I’m left wondering if the insular, older AMPAS crowd will go for it over the younger-seeming (and my personal favorite) Wreck-It Ralph.
Maybe I’m just being pessimistic.
As much as I’d loved to see Wreck-It Ralph winning, I just don’t see it. The whole videogame aspect is going to rub a lot of voters the wrong way. They’re just not used to that universe, not only because of the references, but also the rules, the plot points and the character developments that are rooted in the videogame experience. The start of the videogame craze came when most of the members of the Academy were too old.
About Brave, it’s more conventional and thus more likely to attract votes (I love it, mind you). But it’s so totally a chick flick. A teenage girl’s problems with her mom, with marriage, teen angst, rebellion, etc. Male characters are the comic relief, and the plot and dramatic components that constitute most of the film are entirely feminine. Will they really go for it? Have they ever voted for something that ‘girly’?
Then, there’s the problem of Frankenweenie and Paranorman being genre films, which are also generally dismissed by the Academy. And they have been less seen than the other two, by a wide margin. So even if one of them can win over the initially adverse voters (most likely Paranorman, I think, since it’s the one with the most heart and emotion), it will probably still be a battle uphill for them.
And the Aardman film is just not going to win.
So I really don’t have any clue about what could happen in this category.
So, regardless of whether it is possible or not… if “Brave” wins, are we looking at a Music by Prudence moment? I kind of hope so, because I’m a little sick of Mark Andrews pretending like it’s his movie.
By the way, I was just having some fun with the 3-word comment. In truth, I think this race is wide open, and Frankenweenie has the best shot because it’s the perfect way for the Academy to reward Tim Burton without having to wait for him to make a good live-action movie again. For the record, I love “Brave” and “Wreck It Ralph”, and really like “Frankenweenie”. Any of those three would be a fine winner.
i think you paranorman’s got more of a shot than people think, but im gonna go with wreck-it ralph.
BRAVE!
1.wreck it ralph
2.frankenweenie
3.paranorman
4.brave
5.pirates