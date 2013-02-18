Oscar Guide 2013: Best Film Editing

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
Best Film Editing is the technical category most closely linked to Best Picture: the slate is routinely dominated by Best Picture contenders, and it’s an oft-repeated stat that no film has won the top prize without an editing nod since “Ordinary People” 32 years ago. That’s no random Oscar voodoo. Editing is a narrative-determining craft — it’s often said the editor functions as another screenwriter — so it stands to reason that the Academy’s favorite films figure most into this category. A bad film can be beautifully shot or scored, but it’s rarely beautifully edited.
Last year, however, the voters threw away the category’s unofficial rulebook by handing the win to David Fincher’s thriller “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” — while a film not nominated for Best Picture has taken the prize on occasion, it was the first film since “Bullitt” in 1968 to win this category and no other. This year, however, promises a less surprising result, in a category ruled by Best Picture frontrunners, and featuring just one first-time nominee.
The nominees are…
“Argo” (William Goldenberg)
“Life of Pi” (Tim Squyres)
“Lincoln” (Michael Kahn)
“Silver Linings Playbook” (Jay Cassidy and Crispin Struthers)
“Zero Dark Thirty” (William Goldenberg and Dylan Tichenor)
After last year’s divergent upset, the editors’ branch stuck closely to the Best Picture race this year. Somewhat surprisingly, to me at least, they opted not to hand one of their occasional classy-genre-film passes to ACE and BAFTA nominee “Skyfall,” which I had thought was sufficiently well-regarded and conspicuously edited by industry veteran Stuart Baird to feature here. I personally thought some of the year’s sharpest cutting came in counterintuitive packages, such as “Magic Mike” and “Rust and Bone,” but that’s not how the Academy rolls.
Some bloggers have spun the narrative that “Argo” could become the first Best Picture winner in 77 years to take no other awards. That always seemed unlikely to me, not least because it seemed a strong contender for this particular prize even before it became the indomitable Best Picture frontrunner. Four-time nominee William Goldenberg’s tight, twitchy editing can claim a lot of credit for the success of Ben Affleck’s well-liked thriller, particularly in a climactic airport sequence that is pretty much a textbook exercise in cutting for tension. While some voters may simply opt for it here in tandem with their Best Picture vote, it’s a showcase for the craft that even laymen can identify. Goldenberg, meanwhile, is the first editor to score two nominations in a single year since the great Walter Murch was listed for both “Ghost” and “The Godfather Part III” in 1990. Murch lost both his bids; with the ACE and BAFTA awards on his mantel, I’m confident Goldenberg will have better luck.
American editor Tim Squyres has cut all but one of Ang Lee’s 12 features to date (the prominent exception is “Brokeback Mountain”), and previously scored an Oscar nomination for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” “Life of Pi,” however, presented Squyres with a new series of challenges: smoothly merging the film’s physical and digital landscapes, while maintaining control of its tricky multi-planed narrative structure. It’s work that’s often highly impressive on a sequence-by-sequence basis, particularly in a spectacularly visceral shipwreck scene, but the film still feels structurally uneven to me, and Squyres should take some criticism for the flat rhythm and awkward integration of the film’s much-criticized framing story. Still, “Pi” is poised to take a number of below-the-line trophies, and though Squyres hasn’t won any precursors, it could sweep this one along with them.
One of only four people to win three Oscars in this category, Steven Spielberg’s loyal collaborator Michael Kahn brushed past Thelma Schoonmaker to claim the title of most-nominated editor in Oscar history with his eighth nod for “Lincoln.” (All but one of those eight have been for Spielberg films.) It feels odd, then, to describe him as an outsider, but it nonetheless would be a major surprise to see him claim a fourth win for this stately, almost deliberately starched biopic, which offers none of the opportunities for propulsive, action-oriented cutting that won Kahn Oscars for “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Saving Private Ryan.” Of course, Kahn also won for less flashy work on “Schindler’s List,” but that was with heavy Best Picture momentum behind him — and with “Lincoln” increasingly losing ground in the top race, it’s hard to see why voters would single it out here.
Comedies are rarely nominated in this category — which is odd, when you consider how much a successful comedy comes down to timing and, consequently, editing. But “Silver Linings Playbook” overcame the odds to place here, and while some will simply attribute that to its savvy campaign and cross-category momentum, it’s a genuinely deserving nominee. David O. Russell’s films tend to be distinguished by their bristly, slightly frayed energy, and veteran Jay Cassidy (previously nominated for “Into the Wild”) and relative newcomer Crispin Struthers (the category’s lone first-time nominee) have hit on a knockabout comic rhythm for the film that’s most aggressive in its garrulous opening stretches, cleverly levelling things out as the characters gradually find their feet. They recently won the ACE award in the comedy/musical category, and while the film will probably strike most voters as too scrappy for technical prizes, it’d be a credible winner.
Now we return to William Goldenberg, who bookends his “Argo” nomination with arguably even more challenging work on “Zero Dark Thirty,” Kathryn Bigelow’s very different Middle East-set tension exercise. This time, he’s not on his own, sharing the nomination with Dylan Tichenor (himself previously nominated for “There Will Be Blood”). Goldenberg and Tichenor would be the critics’ choice for this award, having already prizes from the LA, Boston and Chicago groups, as well as the BFCA. It’s not hard to see why, as their work patiently organizes the procedural ins and outs of the CIA’s hunt for Bin Laden, skilfully conveying the exasperating sense of years ticking away, before exploding into life with a riveting climactic raid as immersive and panic-inducing as any single cinematic sequence from 2012. Combat films often fare well in this category, and as a feat of editing, this is both showy and substantial enough to potentially wrestle votes away from the more simply constructed Best Picture favorite. Either way, things look good for Goldenberg.
Will win: “Argo” (William Goldenberg)
Could win: “Zero Dark Thirty” (William Goldenberg and Dylan Tichenor)
Should win: “Zero Dark Thirty” (William Goldenberg and Dylan Tichenor)
Should have been here: “Magic Mike” (Mary Ann Bernard, aka Steven Soderbergh)
Is the Best Picture frontrunner unstoppable in this category? Will William Goldenberg wind up beating himself, or could he lose twice? Tell us in the comments section!
And the Oscar for Best Manipulative Editing goes to… Argo!
Of course it’s manipulative editing. Is manipulation necessarily a bad thing?
In this case, I think so. Maybe it was more the writing than the editing, but every step of that climax was pretty ridiculous. The phone ringing, the chasing after the plane on the runway, etc. No genuine suspense for me.
Extremely cheap, artificially manufactured suspense, or desperation for suspense. The entire last act is a monumental fail of writing, directing and editing. It really was absolutely ludicrous to watch.
I will agree so far as that anybody who has ever seen even one thriller in their life will immediately recognize how many tension-ratcheting cliches Affleck resorts to during that climax. There’s even a scene where his character rolls his eyes when the car doesn’t start right away to drop them off at the plane, it felt very meta to me, hahaha.
But even so, it’s still a beautifully paced climax, the cliches of it more the fault of overcompensation in writing and direction. And the opening sequence alone earns the film this Oscar.
I wouldn’t consider manufactured suspense to be cheap. Playing with scenarios and timing is editing. Maybe you were hoping it’d come more from performances, or maybe you’re a little peeved that suspense is as easy as juxtaposition, but they used it and it worked.
“a monumental fail of writing, directing and editing”
Monumental? Really? Are you sure you just didn’t like the film very much? You’re such a drama queen, Red Wine. ;)
Note to self: If I want to win an Academy Award, don’t make a tedious, historical biographical “epic.” They are trying to do something new by rewarding a different type of film. Good for them. Besides, we can all forgive Argo winning if Amour wins for Best Foreign Film. Look beyond those categories you find boring this year (notably Best Lead Actor) and focus your attention and energy on those unpredictable categories (Actress, S Actor, Director, O Script) or those categories that ARE sure things that will make YOU happy. Stop nagging about the things that you don’t like, RedWine. That damn wine makes you such a diva!
Yes, monumental. Imagine in Lincoln, those against the Amendments bring guns to the vote and hold it to the head of the senators and asking them to vote with quick cutting to show the reaction shots of everybody with a shaky camera as horns blare in the background, Argo’s climax was the equivalent of this.
I actually think I’d have enjoyed Lincoln more with those modifications.
@G2: I smell Tarantino’s next movie!!!
actually, I guess that would be directed at red-wine
I think that this is one of the lockiest locks of the night, along with Best Actor and Best Visual Effects.
Phoenix being the lock?
well duh
Will win: “Argo” (William Goldenberg)
Could win: N/A
Should win: dare I say “None” – I don’t think any of the nominated films had great or win worthy editing
Should not have been here: “Argo” (William Goldenberg)
Should have been here: “Amour” (Nadine Muse and Monika Willi) – an absolute masterclass of a genuinely bracing cascading symphony of smash cuts. Much of the film’s unflinching and sobering qualities should be attributed to the on point and relentlessly unblinking editing.
ugh, “Amour” for best editing, and you complain about the editing in “Argo” being too deliberate.
Sometimes, I love Red_Wine for his/her pure ridiculousness.
I actually think this is the easiest call of the night, alongside Hathaway for Supporting Actress. Because “Argo” realistically has to win SOMETHING along with BP, and even so, it pops way more as an editing showcase in this category than any of the other nominees.
Will Win: “Argo”
Could Win: “Life of Pi”
Should Win: “Argo”
Should Have Been Here: “Cloud Atlas”
I agree that it’s winning, obviously, but you really think it’s that much more of an editor’s showcase than Zero Dark Thirty?
The compound raid at the end of “Zero Dark” is certainly an editors showcase, for sure, but I don’t really think the rest of the film is anywhere near as flashy. “Argo” has 2 big editing showcases, one at the beginning and one at the end. I might have overstated a bit, but it’s certainly has the most showcase editing in this category, IMO.
you think this and hathaway is an easier call than daniel day lewis?
Should have been here: Melanie Oliver (Anna Karenina), Andrew Weisblum (Moonrise Kingdom), Stuart Baird (Skyfall)
My personal favourites for this category is Melanie Oliver’s sinewy, elegant transitions in Anna Karenina, Kill List’s shadowy episodic style, the time-travel twistyness of Looper, Miss Bala’s smooth yet tense trailing of its protagonist and the wild thrill of The Grey.
Agreed on Miss Bala, which made my personal ballot in this category. Shame it wasn’t even eligible.
Should have been here: End of Watch.
YES!!!!! Thanks for the Magic Mike shout-out. Loved the editing, cinematography and direction.
Will win: “Argo”
Could win: “Zero Dark Thirty”
Should win: “Zero Dark Thirty”!!!
Should have been nominated: Hmm… “Looper” would have been a cool nominee here
I agree completely with Guy as far as will win/could win/should win is concerned. Would have tossed in “Skyfall” if I could…
Skyfall, Moonrise Kingdom and Holy Motors should have been there, IMO.