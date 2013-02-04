Oscar Guide 2013: Best Music – Original Score

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
Best Original Score, are you ever predictable. This year”s nominees are not diverse in terms of being films not cited in other categories – Best Picture nominees took three of the spots, while the other two contenders are from films that have nine nominations between them. Also predictably, only one first-time nominee is in the mix. Diversity was nonetheless made up for in the nationalities of the composers (four countries represented) and the locales of the nominated films – the nominees are set on three different continents and the movies” themes resulted in Russian, Indian and Persian influences, among others, on the music.
To most of us watching this race, there were four very predictable nominees and all came through. The fifth spot was always up in the air so there were no shocking omissions. That said, I think three titles could reasonably considered “snubbed”: “Cloud Atlas” and “The Master” both received notable precursor attention. It”s also somewhat odd that “Beasts of the Southern Wild””s great score by Benh Zeitlin and Dan Romer couldn”t score even with the film”s four big nominations. The branch kept up its tradition of only nominating one new composer.
The nominees are…
“Anna Karenina” (Dario Marianelli)
“Argo” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Life of Pi” (Mychael Danna)
“Lincoln” (John Williams)
“Skyfall” (Thomas Newman)
On nominations day, I was truly torn about who would win this category. But my opinion is beginning to firm up. Even so, it”s hardly a sure thing, and only one nominee, I fell, can be ruled out. I found this to be an entirely respectable set of nominees. But while there is nothing embarrassing, there is only one score I”m passionate about: I was particularly sorry to see “The Master” come up short. While Jonny Greenwood was disqualified for “There Will Be Blood,” leaving him out for his eerie “The Master” score seems to be evidence of either not liking him or the branch”s insularity. Maybe both. I also loved Patrick Doyle”s Celtic-influenced “Brave” score. And I know I”m not the only one who felt Alexandre Desplat”s spare but oh-so-effective contributions to “Zero Dark Thirty” were his best work of 2012.
With “Anna Karenina,” Dario Marianelli earned his third nomination for his collaborations with Joe Wright. And like “Pride & Prejudice” and “Atonement” (for which he won), is it ever a deserved nomination. A lush score that is appropriately operatic and never distracting, Marianelli has proven himself yet again as one of his generation”s most talented film composers. Even so, his film is not a Best Picture nominee (not a good sign – the last nine winners in this category were all Best Picture nominees) and has fewer nominations than any other contender. Maybe it”s naivety that I don”t want to rule him out, though objectively I feel his chances are slim.
Alexandre Desplat, the man who never sleeps, returns this year with his fifth nomination. His “Argo” score is exotic and suspenseful. He is going to win one of these years, no question. And if this film is really going to win Best Picture, it”s presumably going to tally up some other wins, too. But the score just doesn”t “feel” like a winner this year. It isn”t noticeable/memorable like most winners in this category. I”d rank Desplat”s chances similar to Marianelli”s – plausible, but unlikely.
Mychael Danna fulfills the annual role of first-time nominee. Given how much “Life of Pi” relied on aural elements outside of dialogue to build its themes, his Indian-influenced contributions made for a logical nominee. That rationale makes him an equally logical choice as a winner in my view, especially as, of the past 10 years in which a new composer has been nominated, one has won on seven occasions. With a Golden Globe in his back pocket, I suspect Danna is headed towards the podium come Oscar night.
In my Oscar Guide last year on this category, I cited John Williams for “Lincoln” as the surest thing in any category from a year out. Lo and behold, I was right! What I did not expect was for him to show such restraint on a major Steven Spielberg feature. His compositions were appropriately subtle contributions to the film. Williams won the BFCA for this score. I”ve expected him to win again for years now; it”s been 19 years since his last victory. Even so, this year, once again, doesn”t seem to be it. Danna just seems a likelier victor. The themes of “Lincoln” are not as memorable as those which have led Williams to victory in the past (“Fiddler on the Roof,” “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Schindler”s List”).
Finally, we have Thomas Newman”s “Skyfall” score. While the other four nominees were fairly predictable, I did not see Newman coming. It took a second viewing of the film for me to truly appreciate his contributions. The four-year gap since his two nominations for “WALL-E” is actually the longest he has ever gone without a nomination. It”s nice to see him back in the race with nod number 11. Even so, I can”t see him winning with more noticeable scores from Best Picture nominees floating around. His time will come, however. Of that I”m confident.
Will Win: “Life of Pi”
Could Win: “Lincoln”
Should Win: “Anna Karenina”
Should Have Been Here: “The Master”

Should Win (based on composition alone): Lincoln
Should Win (based on use in film): Life Of Pi – Lincoln’s score is not well used (its barely used) in the movie. But it is quite lovely on album.
Should Not Have Been Here: Argo – the typical throwaway Desplat nomination. His best work was in Reality
Should Have Been Here: The Hobbit – another magnificent score by Howard Shore – but again great issues with how it was used in the film
It’s not a throwaway nod. It’s a fantastic score. You’re letting your distaste of the movie overall cloud, I think.
Nopes. Its a very ordinary suspense score. I dare anyone to hum a single note of the score or claim they remember it at all. It’s like nominating Silver Linings Playbook for a score. THAT it had a score, is not enough to nominate it.
Desplat does good work but 4 of his 5 nominations have been coat-tail nominations. I wonder if Desplat will ever be the only nominee representing his movie, that will show true branch respect. As I say, I think his best work this year was in Reality. And most of his scores were not deserving to be nominated, though he writes good deserving stuff but the branch probably does not seek that out.
Being able to hum a score is in no way, shape or form a signifier of quality. That’s ridiculous. Either way, if you listen to the “Argo” score enough, then yes, you’ll be able to hum it. Still irrelevant though.
“I dare anyone to hum a single note of the score or claim they remember it at all.”
*raises hand*
Anything else?
You’re grossly underrating it but whatever.
Argo is one of the less noticeable scores, I agree. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great one – because it is. I suppose the difference is here is in what you’re looking for: a score that enhances the film (and that should be the criterion, IMO) or something that you could have the orchestra at the Oscars blare to introduce commercial breaks… Argo is of the former type. And the Academy has shown respect for that kind of score, which is altogether encouraging, because otherwise we’d have nothing but BIG John Williams or Hans Zimmer scores nominated every year.
The lack of a clear theme should hurt it’s chances at winning.
As for the quality, Desplat does some cool interpretations for suspense music though I’ve grown tired of the John Powell-esqe uses Middle East music via Westerner for spy movies.
Will Win: “Lincoln”
Could Win: “Argo”
Should Win: “Lincoln”
Should Have Been Here: “The Master”
Argo’s nomination here kind of reminds me of The Hurt Locker’s nomination here a few years ago, a sign of wide-reaching admiration for the film (well, besides the, you know…). I find it kind of hilarious and sad that the three perennial losers nominated from Skyfall likely look to lose to Life of Pi in each of their respective categories.
That said, I’m bummed about Cloud Atlas’s snub, it was a well-done work that helped to unite a very complex film. I also just saw The Impossible and I have to say I quite liked the score work on that, as well.
I don’t disagree that The Hurt Locker’s score nom was random but I thought it was one of the coolest things the academy did that year… btw what’s the “besides, you know”? I’m curious
That was in reference to Argo’s seemingly wide appeal, save for the obvious Best Director snub.
LOL im dumb, got it now
I’m very pleased to see Danna finally getting a well-deserved Oscar nomination. He’s been one of my favourites for years. That being said, I think “Life of Pi” is not among his strongest works –I found the ‘Indian elements’ a bit too forced– although I agree that it’s the most likely winner. “Anna Karenina” is probably my favourite of the bunch, but then again I’m a sucker for lush, melodic sweepers.
When making my predictions, “Skyfall” was always one of my top picks. I didn’t realize that no one was calling it until the day of nominations! It’s sexy, sophisticated and very James Bond. Tie in the shoo-in nominee title song, and it seemed like a no-brainer.
“Anna Karenina” is the best one here, for sure.
Listening to “Lincoln” and “Life of Pi” again on their own, I’ve come to really love them. I don’t recall their uses in their respective films being very memorable, but both work great alone.
Big fan of the “Argo” score. Really enhances the film experience.
Don’t think “Skyfall” should be here.
Should have been here: Cloud Atlas, The Dark Knight Rises.
Will and Should Win: Life of Pi
Should have Won: Beasts of the Southern Wild
I too love the scores to “Cloud Atlas” and “Beasts…” and wish they had been included. That said, I’ve taken a strong liking to the “Life of Pi” score and would be pleased to see it win.
The Master also was a fantastic score…
I would like to see Danna or Desplat win this score. In the case of Desplat, though, I think he has written even better scores than Argo.
Will win: Life of Pi
Could win: Argo
Should win: Can’t really get excited about any of these, but… Argo. (Though Desplat would be better represented by Zero Dark Thirty, his best work since Birth.)
Should have been here: Middle of Nowhere
Will win: Life of Pi
Could win: Argo or Lincoln
Should win: of the noms, Anna Karenina
Should have been here: Cloud Atlas, Beasts, The Master, Brave, Prometheus, TDKR. I could go on.
I know it was disqualified, but if I were to pick a Desplat score to nominate this year, I would have gone with Moonrise Kingdom. I love the movie, but also that score is incredibly charming and clever (it does draw attention to itself, particularly in the credits, but I still love it). I just re-watched Argo and thought the score was pretty good, particularly the very end (that’s a part you can hum leaving the theater) so I wouldn’t mind seeing it win.
Another music branch letdown, if you ask me. No Beasts + no Master = no interest on my part. And while I’ve lived Marianelli before (Pride and Prejudice is one of my all-time faves), I do not get the love for AK. It sounds generic to me, but I do know that many love it.
Anyone but John Williams, please. His score feels out of tone with the rest of the film, too obvious and trying to dictate what the audience should be feeling while Spielberg is showing more restraint. The nomination was clearly by default, IMO.
I haven’t heard Anna Karenina’s, but among the rest, Life of Pi it’s the #1, IMO.
And I agree that The Master should be there, but the Academy seems to dislike scores that aren’t meant to be beautiful and/or make you feel good. Moonrise Kingdom should have been nominated too.
Williams was perfectly in touch with the audience’s emotions. Definitely not out of tone.
If anything, it’s the other way around: Williams showed too much restraint and Spielberg tried too hard to dictate the audience’s emotions.
It’s been 20 years since a Williams win.
It’s finally his turn again.
He’s been snubbed so many times (Warhorse, Memoirs of a Geisha, Saving Private Ryan).
This may be his last real shot at a win (he’s not getting any younger, you know).
Given the general love that the Academy showed “Beasts of the Southern Wild”, its absence here absolutely baffles me. I would have liked to see “The Hobbit” and “Cloud Atlas” show up as well, but I’m not particularly surprised by either omission.
I don’t think Marianelli’s score for “Anna Karenina” is as big a knockout as his work on “Atonement”, but of this quintet, it easily gets my vote.
The academy usually shuns non-professional composers and I kind agree with them in the case of Beasts of the Southern Wild. The score is overbearing and a little bit amateurish in how is lacks the nuance that film composers put into theme, character and scenes.
Thomas Newman’s Celtic score for ‘Road to Perdition’ was, in my opinion, his best. It was lush, evocative and elevated the movie. Besides Perdition’s poetic cinematography, the score left a huge impression on me. I was really crushed when Newman lost the Oscar to Elliot Goldenthal who won for ‘Frida’.
This is possibly John Williams’s last chance at an oscar win.
He doesn’t have anything coming up in the next few years that sounds Oscar worthy.
It’s his this time.