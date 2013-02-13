Oscar Guide 2013: Best Supporting Actor

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
For the first time in Oscar history, we have an acting category composed entirely of past winners. Seth MacFarlane noted this is a “breath of fresh air.” He has a tendency to use sarcasm. Not only are the nominees all past winners, the race for the nominations was terribly predictable, notwithstanding occasional precursor support for Javier Bardem (“Skyfall”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Django Unchained”) and Matthew McConaughey (“Magic Mike”).
And like Best Supporting Actress, I found this year’s supporting actor nominees largely underwhelming. In my view, two of the nominees are giving slightly different takes on the characters that already won them an Oscar. Two veterans are very good but fall short of greatness in my opinion. And the one truly great performance in the lot is a leading role masquerading as supporting. This is, nevertheless, by far the most exciting acting category when it comes to the race for the win. Indeed, plausible cases can be made for every contender.
The nominees are…
Alan Arkin (“Argo”)
Robert De Niro (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Philip Seymour Hoffman (“The Master”)
Tommy Lee Jones (“Lincoln”)
Christoph Waltz (“Django Unchained”)
Who would I have preferred to see? For starters, I felt Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson stole the show in “Django Unchained.” Ditto Sam Rockwell coming out on top of a great cast in “Seven Psychopaths.” Dwight Henry was a perfect foil for Quvenzhané Wallis in “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” Matthew McConaughey electrified the screen in an eerily realistic manner in “Magic Mike.” And Michael Fassbender always drew attention without distraction while being utterly committed to playing David in “Prometheus.”
Alan Arkin seems like a classy individual and he”s always fun to watch. I”ve enjoyed his late career renaissance and he was undeniably joyous in “Argo.” But is his crotchety old man shtick not tiring anyone? The film seems like it will pull off a Best Picture win, and that means other wins will likely come along. There have, however, been precursor wins for the actor. And there’s no rush to reward him again after he won in 2007. So I’d say he”s the least likely to triumph. But it”s not impossible; in such an open category, a showy role in the likely Best Picture winner can”t be ruled out. Could “Argo f*** yourself!” be the new “Show me the money!”?
It”s certainly good to see Robert De Niro back in the race after a 21-year absence. In “Silver Linings Playbook,” he shows convincing warmth that we have rarely seen out of him. Did I always buy it? No. But the Academy clearly loved this film, giving it a nomination in every category where it had a plausible chance. De Niro hasn”t won any precursors but he is working the circuit to an extent he never has before – much moreso than other contenders. Giving him a third Oscar in a similar manner to Ingrid Bergman”s third seems so right. But there is still the lack of ANY precursor wins. And assuming Jennifer Lawrence staves off the brilliant Emmanuelle Riva, there is also the question of whether the Academy will feel like springing for the film outside of Best Actress: 10 of the 13 past Best Actress winners have been solo wins for their films, and two others have won just Best Makeup besides. The Academy doesn”t seem to like anyone pulling attention away from their leading ladies. That”s a somewhat tangential aside but I ultimately won”t go out on a limb and predict De Niro for the win.
Philip Seymour Hoffman“s Lancaster Dodd gripped me. Utterly charismatic with just enough sinister elements shining through, I managed to be enthralled, disturbed and, above all, intrigued by this character. Well done. Despite being the best of the five nominated performances, this leading turn has no business in this supporting category. That, however, rarely matters with Oscar. Indeed, it can help. Like co-star Amy Adams, Hoffman is on his fourth nomination since 2005. I fully expect him to win a second Oscar one of these years. With a BFCA win behind him, this could be it. But his film seems to have underperformed outside the acting branch (to put it mildly). And don”t Waltz and De Niro seem to be preferred contenders from The Weinstein Company?
We grew to like and respect Tommy Lee Jones‘s take on Thaddeus Stevens, with “the face of someone who has fought long and hard for the good of the people without caring much for any of ’em.” And who wasn”t cheering him on during his character”s climax? Then again, I still always felt I was watching Tommy Lee Jones and I never felt for a moment that this Texan was from Pennsylvania. My opinion doesn”t matter but the fact that Jones only has one major award this season does. The fact that he wasn’t able to show up to accept his SAG Award – and his face during the Golden Globes becoming a ludicrous meme – doesn”t help. Moreover, I have an inexplicable intuition that Daniel Day-Lewis is going to emerge as “Lincoln””s only win. Even so, SAG can sometimes be enough (just ask Morgan Freeman) and unlike Hoffman, Waltz and De Niro, he doesn”t have to compete with two other performances from the same production company. He also fits the mould of an actor who becomes a two-time winner…and if not now, when? I”m predicting him, but not without reservations.
I was really convinced that Christoph Waltz would a one-hit wonder, albeit a very deserved one, with Oscar. How to prevent that? Give the same performance in what is essentially a co-leading role but turn the showy bad guy into a showy good guy! My distaste for this nomination is not so much that it isn”t a good performance (on the contrary, I think it is very good) than the fact that I felt there were two better, actually supporting, performances in the same movie. Waltz won both and the Golden Globe and the BAFTA and therefore cannot be ruled out in the race for the win. Indeed, Waltz is the only contender to have won two of the four big precursors. He also has never lost a major award for which he has been nominated. But even if the lack of BFCA and SAG nominations can be explained by a lack of screeners, do people really expect Waltz to become a two-time Oscar winner and on only his second nomination? This film is not a “Million Dollar Baby” or “American Beauty” in the eyes of AMPAS. Precursors aside, this doesn”t feel right to me.
Will Win: Tommy Lee Jones in “Lincoln”
Could Win: Robert De Niro in “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should Win: Robert De Niro in “Silver Linings Playbook” (only because I can”t bring himself to countenance Hoffman”s category fraud)
Should Have Been Here: Samuel L. Jackson in “Django Unchained”
What”s your take on this race? Might the best way to predict be playing eeny-meenie-miny-moe? So much craziness will at least make for suspense until Octavia Spencer opens the envelope!
Will win: Robert De Niro
Could win: Christoph Waltz
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should have been here: Garrett Hedlund, “On the Road”
^ Yes to all of these.
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
.
.
.
Agreed, Kris. Have yet to see On the Road, though.
Hedlund is pretty great in On the Road, but supporting, really?
I like that according to the contenders sidebar Gregory Ellwood seems to think Javier Bardem still has a shot at the prize, In turn ruining everyones office pools.
Based on favorite performance: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Based on favorite performance that’s actually a supporting role: Tommy Lee Jones
Should have been here: Ezra Miller
This just has to be Hoffman’s. Or Jackson’s. Oh…
I think you’re discounting Waltz a little based more on personal preference than objective analysis. If we’re going purely on precursors, it’s either Tommy Lee Jones or Waltz. If we go off of who might sneak through based off of legacy and Weinstein campaigning, De Niro.
This feels like the year of giving people their 3rd Oscar. Day-Lewis, Spielberg 3rd for Directing. And with Supporting there’s De Niro and Sally Field who have outside chances to continue that theme.
Will win: Waltz
Could win: DeNiro
Should win: Jones
Should have been here: Jude Law (Anna Karenina)
Will Win: Phillip Seymour Hoffman “The Master”
Could Win: Tommy Lee Jones “Lincoln”
Should Win: Phillip Seymour Hoffman
Should Have Been Here: Leonardo DiCaprio in “Django Unchained”
My ideal winner would be Leonardo DiCaprio for “Django Unchained”, but I’m still baffled that no one’s talking about Jason Clarke’s gruffly fluid performance in “Zero Dark Thirty”.
Will win: Tommy Lee Jones
Could win: Christoph Waltz
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should have been here: Matthew McConaughey (for, um, everything he’s been in this season? Magic Mike or Paperboy.)
I gotta admit, though, supporting actor is one of the most competitive and exciting categories — along with best actress.
+ should have been here: Samuel L. Jackson for Django Unchained
Will Win: De Niro
Could Win: Waltz
Should Win: Hoffman
Should be here: Ezra Miller/Dwight Henry
I also find it baffling that such a consensus was formed around Waltz when Leo and Jackson were far superior. This should of been Samuel L. Jackson’s trophy.
This category often goes to a veteran. But we have a lot of them this year. When people like Caine (Cider House) and Arkin (Miss Sunshine) won, their wins corresponded with a screenplay win for the Best Picture runner-up. I’m gonna use this past history to go with DeNiro – a super respected veteran with David O Russell winning screenplay. Of course you can’t use history to predict many of the Oscar categories this year. I think Lincoln will only win Best Actor. As much as there are 12 nominations, I don’t think it’s that passionately loved to win any other Oscars. Waltz and Tarantino could also win. But I don’t see that happening for some reason. Of course, just an opinion. Could we wrong.
Interesting that you brought up Morgan Freeman to demonstrate that a SAG win is sometimes all you need, because that year (2004) actually followed exactly the same pattern with the major precursors:
-Golden Globe and BAFTA go to one actor (Clive Owen in 2004, Christoph Waltz this year)
-BFCA goes to one actor (Thomas Haden Church in 2004, Philip Seymour Hoffman this year)
-SAG goes to one actor (Morgan Freeman in 2004, Tommy Lee Jones this year)
If history repeats itself, then Tommy Lee Jones will be the winner this year.
However, since that’s kind of a silly reason to predict Tommy Lee Jones, I’m going with Robert De Niro for the win. The fact that he wasn’t nominated for either a BAFTA or a Golden Globe does concern me, but I think his movie is loved enough to get him the Oscar in the absence of a strong frontrunner in this category.
Also, if De Niro does win, that would mean that two actors are both winning their third Oscars on the same night. Surely that has never happened before.
Not a fan either of this year’s supporting categories. De Niro is my personal pick for one scene and one scene alone. His confrontation with his son where it was a physical altercation. It broke my heart to see such an honest real life moment in a generally speaking artificial movie.
Will win: De Niro
Could win: Waltz
Should win: Hoffman
This was a great year for supporting actor performances. Obviously they didn’t get any traction in awards season, but I think Brolin and Stuhlberg were delightful in Men in Black 3. Also, Jackson and DiCaprio in Django, Henry in Beasts, and Bardem in Skyfall.
It’s kind of amazing that in between last year and this year we’ll have potentially doubled the number of actors who’ve won three Oscars.
Totally agree with Gerard on the underwhelming-ness(?) of this category. I usually avoid voting for category fraud, but Philip Seymour Hoffman is so far ahead of the competition here that voting for anyone else just seems wrong.
Will win: Jones
Could win: De Niro
Should win: Hoffman
Should have been here: Dear God, where to begin? Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Jason Clarke, Bruce Willis, Matthew MacFadyen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson. I could keep going, but you get the idea.
Christoph Waltz gives the best performance in Django Unchained. He is much, much more deserving than Leonardo DiCaprio. I fear that the pining for DiCaprio’s inclusion is merely fandom for a favorite performer. I found his performance very underwhelming; his already limited character was inhibited further by a flimsy accent and the staginess that maligns so much of DiCaprio’s work. DiCaprio himself might agree; he’s been playing Django down and hyping the Wolf of Wall Street on the interview circuit. For my money, Catch Me If You Can is still the highlight of his career.
Catch Me If You Can is his best adult role. To me, his high point was What Eating Gilbert Grape.
In Django Unchained, DiCaprio’s acting was an equivalent of Chris Cooper’s evil character in the Muppet movie saying “maniacal laugh, maniacal laugh”. That bad.
I would have liked to have seen more ruthless editing down of DiCaprio’s part. I think it would have been stronger and more interesting. But that’s the problem with casting a star, especially a star who is a friend. All their stuff stays in the movie even when it should go. But I would have liked to have seen more Jackson and Django together.
“Maniacal laugh” was hilarious. Thanks for reminding me of that.
Yes there’s certainly category fraud here, but underwhelmed? I thought all these performances were great. And Im still completely baffled by critics dislike for Silver Linings. It just doesnt compute for me.
Should have been here: Samuel L. Jackson, Ezra Miller, Leonardo DiCaprio, Javier Bardem, Andy Serkis (the game of riddles is an absolute master class in scene work), and Ewan McGregor (only because his campaign put him in supporting, Id argue its more of a co-lead)
Er, critics love “Silver Linings Playbook.” Perhaps you’re thinking of loudmouthed internet stooges.
Thoughts:
TLJ – SAG, respected.
PSH – loved, but across the branches, I don’t see love for The Master like there is for the other nominees/films.
DeNiro – Harvey. But no GG or BAFTA nod. And he will likely be splitting votes with Waltz (the other Harvey film).
Waltz – BAFTA. But no SAG. And again, I see him splitting votes with DeNiro (Harvey).
Arkin – I dont see enough support.
So, thinking TLJ. But DeNiro/Waltz feels close.
Why would De Niro split votes with Waltz? It’s not like there is a “Harvey Block” in the Academy. If anything it seems like Harvey is pushing De Niro at the expense of Waltz, who he probably feels should be happy with his recent win.
I just mean that: if Harvey is pushing voters to vote for DeNiro and – I’d assume – Waltz … then I would think there’d be a split there; unless I don’t understand splitting.
If anything, it seems like Waltz is coming out ahead of DeNiro, thus far.
‘The Master’ is also Harvey.
‘The Master’ is also Harvey.
The only thing I’m willing to predict in this category is that Arkin is not going to win. ha! I think it’s between TLJ, Waltz and DeNiro, though that’s not saying much either. If forced, I guess I’d predict TLJ, but that’s probably because I’m not as aware of all the campaigning on DeNiro’s behalf that seems to be going on. To me, DDL and TLJ winning, with Lincoln not winning anything else, feels right to me.
Not “right” in the sense of what I wish would happen, by the way. Just “right” in terms of where things seem to be moving.
I know I’m alone here but I don’t buy Waltz’s placement as category fraud. Dr King Schultz is a mentor/sidekick to the leas character, always supporting his story. This is Django’s story. He’s the one we follow from beginning to end. Waltz is an important character, but outside of collecting a bounty, he really has no stake other than helping Django rescue his wife (even partnering up for the winter is something they do so Django has the money to buy her back). Also, I don’t buy a lead character who (SPOILER ALERT)…. doesn’t make it to the film’s climax. I also think Waltz was the highlight of the film and the reason I enjoyed it so much (frankly, SPOILER ALERT, he was missed in the last act).
This is all moot anyway because I think that as long as we don’t have an official definition of Lead abd Supporting by the Academy, there can be no claims of category fraud. When a rule doesn’t exist for a specific game, you can’t call the player a cheater. This is a game after all (when you start taking it seriously, you know you have a problem).
…Waltz’s death IS the film’s climax.
@ John G
Just like when Emma Stone got a job The Help should have cut to black.
Waltz’s Death is the Act II Low Point, the point in which the protagonist finds that he is the furthest he could be from his Act I Decision. It’s pretty basic three-Act structure stuff (yes, Tarantino doesn’t really stick to that structure most of the time, but since this film is clearly inspired by Westerns, it adheres to some of the structure)…..
Sorry, but saying Waltz gave the same performance is BS. The characters have absolutely NOTHING in common besides being German.
Landa is an opportunistic sociopath bastard with sadistic tendencies. Schultz is a (mostly) kind and warm man that gets revolted with a society that treats people worse than dogs, and indeed dies because he refuses to follow the rules of it.
To say the two characters are similar because they have the same actor is shallow at best.
That said, I agree he doesn’t belong in the supporting category, but he is winning.
Will win: Christoph Waltz
Could win: Tommy Lee Jones
Should win: Phillip Seymour Hoffman
Should have been there: Javier Bardem, Skyfall
Also, De Niro ain’t winning. If he didn’t win the SAG with zero wins there, he ain’t winning a 3rd Oscar.
Oops, there’s a spoiler there, although I imagine most people here already saw the film.
Still, I’d like someone to edit, just give an indication there’s a spoiler coming through, if it’s possible.
I’m thinking the same, Dude. Other than a Teutonic lilt and a large vocabularly, Landa and Schultz have little to nothing in common. Had both these characters been played by a well-known American actor, this wouldn’t be said by nearly as many people. People are tending to look at Waltz through a certain lens because of the novelty of his Austrian roots and his newness in the industry.
Thanks for mentioning it. This has been something thats come up countless times since the films release and is absolutely not true. In fact, its how different Waltz can be between the two roles that really cements him as a top notch actor.
Being German, Christoph Waltz’ origins have no novelty for me. I’ve seen him in several other roles besides Inglourious Basterds for nearly twenty years now and the point made by Gerard is in fact spot on. While he is indeed very very good in everything he does, he tends to play all of his roles in a similar way, as the charming eloquent and slightly creepy gentleman/sociopath. In the present case, the similarity is compounded by the fact that the role was written and the actor directed by the same person who did so for his previous turn as well. Tarantino is thus partly to blame for this perception, because it felt to me as if he was very… inspired by his previous film’s MVP and not only cast him again, but wrote a very similar character too, perhaps inadvertently.
In any event, Gerard was talking only about the performance, not the character. I don’t think it’s a stretch to call this an instance of an actor doing one thing very well, but not showing a lot of versatility. In that sense, I agree that DiCaprio and especially Jackson would have been better choices from that film.
As for predictions in this category: Like Best Director and Best Actress, I have a hard time choosing. I tend towards De Niro right now, but that is mainly an academic notion derived from my other hunch that Riva will upset Lawrence in Best Actress and that voters who contribute to that will want to check SLP somewhere else. My prediction history shows, however, that when I overthink in that manner, I’m also often wrong.
Matthias, i completely agree with your last paragraph
Will win: Robert De Niro, Silver Linings Playbook.
Could win: Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained.
Should win: Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained.
Should have been here: Ezra Miller, The Perks of Being a Wallflower.
Should have been there: Irrfan Kahn, Life of Pi.
Will win: Tommy Lee Jones
Could win: Christoph Waltz
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should have been here: Tom Cruise, Rock of Ages/Reda Kateb, Zero Dark Thirty/Ewan MacGregor, The Impossible/Ezra Miller, The Perks of Being a Wallflower/Seth Rogen, Take This Waltz
Will win: Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”
Could win: Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should win (by a country mile): Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Should have been Nominated: Ezra Miller, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
The first five you mentioned in that opening paragraph would actually be my choice for nominees. It’s quite disappointing to see DiCaprio and Sam Jackson left off, when they give, IMO the better performances and certainly one’s that are more different from their previous work. My other three would be Sam Rockwell, Dwight Henry and Matthew McCounaghey. Tommy Lee Jones and Jason Clarke just narrowly miss the top 5 supporting performances for me.
Seriously, what a flat category. The only upside to Arkin’s nomination (from my favourite film of the nominated 9 btw) is that people keep using the film still with the incredible poster of SSSSSSSS in the background!
I agree Samuel L Jackson and Leonardo Dicaprio were better than Waltz. however waltz was pretty excellent.
Will Win: Christoph Waltz
could win: Tommy Lee Jones
Should win: Tommmy Lee Jones
Should have been there: Sam Jackson, Leo both for Django, James Spader Lincoln
Will win: Christoph Waltz
Could win: Tommy Lee Jones
Should win: Philip Seymour Hoffman
Should have been here: Matthew McConaughey, Magic Mike (and, again in fantasyland, Tom Cruise in Rock of Ages)
I’d be quite content with a win for Waltz — I think he’s comfortably the best thing in Django Unchained, though I know that’s an unpopular view round here. It’s odd, and unfortunate, that the only two performances here I think are award-worthy are the two that really belong in the Best Actor race, but I’m not going to hold that against the actors themselves. (My “should win” pick for Best Supporting Actress is also a lead, but so it goes.)
I honestly think that if the Academy had shown a little more ingenuity and nominated Matthew McConaughey, he’d win this.
I actually agree with your last point, Guy.
Your penultimate point about not wanting to hold the actors accountable for the sins of the Academy/their studios in miscategorizing them is also persuasive. I just think it’s SO obvious in Hoffman’s case that we also shouldn’t penalize their opponents. (Hunt is more debatable.)
yeah, I think if McConaughey, DiCaprio or McGregor managed to get nominated, then they all would have had a strong shot to win against 4 other has-wons.
Jackson, too
McConaughey’s film and his big scene are the reasons why Academy voters wouldn’t touch Magic Mike. I guess this outrage of over him being shutout is a reverse Dark Knight an outrage exclusive to those who don’t see the big deal in male sexual objectification.
Yes, Jackson and DiCaprio should have been in this race (instead of Arkin and Waltz), one where my vote would have gone to Jackson possibly.
The should win here is of course Hoffman, but I also have a feeling that the easiest choice will end up winning, and that’s Jones.
robert de niro has no chance, he barely had anything to do in silver linings playlist he shouldnt even have been nominated (and de niro is possibly my favorite actor of all time). jackson and either grillo or dicrapio should have replaced arkin and de niro. i mean seriously if he wins for this after losing for taxi driver im gonna shit myelf. i havent seen the master but of the other 4 i thought waltz was best.
Will win: Tommy Lee Jones
Could win: Phillip Seymour Hoffman
Should win: Christoph Waltz
Should have been here: Samuel L. Jackson “Django Unchained”