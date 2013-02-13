Oscar Guide 2013: Best Supporting Actress

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
I”ve loved this Oscar season. Most categories are genuine races. Even in some where there is not much of a race (Best Actor, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects), the frontrunner is so exceptional and/or it’s such a delight to see the other nominees there that the category is a delight to watch nonetheless. As for Best Supporting Actress? Wake me up when this is over. There is no category about which I care less this year.
The nominations stage was mildly interesting. A frontrunner emerged. As the race went on, it became apparent that the “second and third” (my ranking — it might not have panned out like this) contenders were former winners who in the recent past everyone assumed would never be nominated again. In fourth, we have an actress who has had a remarkable run in recent years while the last slot was taken by a likable actress who managed to work another difficult-to-come-by Oscar nod from two years ago into a lovable part in a beloved film. The resulting lineup of five previous nominees is a first in this category. The race now becomes quite boring as we wait for the inevitable crowning of a princess.
The nominees are…
Amy Adams (“The Master”)
Sally Field (“Lincoln”)
Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérables”)
Helen Hunt (“The Sessions”)
Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
It”s difficult to say that there was much of a “snub.” Nicole Kidman scored Globe and SAG nods, resulting in many people assuming her flamboyant performance in “The Paperboy” would end up here. Esteemed favorites Maggie Smith (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) and Judi Dench (“Skyfall”) missed out, too. I felt Emma Watson was heartbreaking with what was admittedly a somewhat clichéd character in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” though. And Samantha Barks got the short end of the stick from an editing perspective in “Les Misérables,” but I relished whenever she was on screen.
One somewhat surprising addition, given how the SAG nominations played out, was Amy Adams. Is she the new Thelma Ritter? Well, I couldn”t see Thelma Ritter playing Lois Lane, but garnering four Best Supporting Actress nominations in eight years is quite something. Adams has never really been a contender for the win over the years and, with the exception of “Junebug,” she”s never really deserved to be. Her performance in “The Master” is quite good, though I found her character somewhat lacking and I don”t think she added to it in the way that her co-stars did. There is no evidence of this actress slowing down, though. Can she become a five-time nominee soon?
After all, “They like her. They really like her.” It’s been 28 years since that controversial second win and a famous acceptance speech, and Sally Field has finally returned to the Oscar race. Being left out for “Steel Magnolias” and especially “Forrest Gump” (as Guy has pointed out, one of the strangest omissions in Oscar history), one would be forgiven for having thought her history with Oscar was over, especially as the three other women who won Best Actress on their first two nominations (Luise Rainer, Vivien Leigh and Hillary Swank) have never managed another nod. But, alas, playing the First Lady in “Lincoln” proved enough to bring her back. For me, this turn was somewhat hit-and-miss. But, to be fair, it is also an unstable character and when Field captured that aspect, it was effective. Her role, and her 100% success rate with Oscar to date, would make me guess she”s in second. But it”s a very, very distant second.
I”ll give Anne Hathaway this: she managed to do all the right things after being cast as the Princess of Genovia in “The Princess Diaries.” What could have been a blip of a career as a tween idol was wisely managed as she grew up in prestige pictures (“Brokeback Mountain”), mainstream hits (“The Devil Wears Prada”) and hard-hitting star vehicles (“Rachel Getting Married,” for which I would have been quite glad to see her win). There”s been the odd misstep but nothing disastrous. After looking great in a catsuit this summer, and marrying her beau, playing a singing prostitute dying of TB in “Les Misérables” has made her an inevitable Oscar winner, with BFCA, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA victories behind her. This is notwithstanding insufferable acceptance speeches. That”s not fair, I know. And I totally understand why people love her Fantine, but I actually wasn”t blown away despite adoring both the book and the play. She has a great voice, but I didn”t always believe her as the character, and have also discovered I”m the only person in the world who preferred her arrest encounter with Valjean and Javert to “I Dreamed a Dream.” But I don”t have a vote.
Like Field, one would have thought Helen Hunt“s Oscar career was over, not because the Academy seemed to turn their back on her, but because the unlikely Oscar winner seemed to turn her back on the Academy by making terrible movies and/or taking nothing roles. Somewhere out there, Gwyneth Paltrow and Halle Berry must be breathing a sigh of relief. In all seriousness, I thought her take on Cheryl in “The Sessions” was exceptionally pleasant. But like the film as a whole, “exceptionally pleasant” doesn”t mean Oscar-worthy. I found praise around this whole venture overblown, personally.
After being a solo nominee for the Australian independent film “Animal Kingdom” two years ago, Jacki Weaver managed to capitalize on goodwill, going from monster mother to lovely mother in David O. Russell”s “Silver Linings Playbook.” Her nomination this year came without nods from BFCA, the Globes, SAG or BAFTA. That makes her the most surprising inclusion in any acting category. Some have criticized this nomination as a useless throwaway nod. I disagree. I will admit that Field and Hathaway reached greater heights in their performances but I felt Weaver”s genuinely warm presence livened up the screen in a realistic manner. Indeed, I enjoyed her screen presence the most of any of the nominees!
Will Win: Anne Hathaway in “Les Misérables”
Could Win: Sally Field in “Lincoln”
Should Win: Jacki Weaver in “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should Have Been Here: Maggie Smith in “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
Is anyone else ready to put this race behind us? Could anyone imagine a circumstance in which Hathaway loses? Who got robbed? Chime in below!
Will & Could Win: Same as yours.
Should Win: Amy Adams
Should Have Been Here: Olivia Munn (Magic Mike)
Munn? All she did was show her Munns.
I’m with Amir. Wonderful performance in what could be a wallpaper role — the way she handles that tricky restaurant confrontation with a mixture of feigned briskness and genuine regret is beautiful.
I’m disappointed in your Jacki Weaver should win assertion. A wasted slot of a nomination for the year.
Will win: Anne Hathaway
Could win: Why bother?
Should win: Helen Hunt
Should have been here: Lorraine Toussaint in Middle of Nowhere (and, strictly in fantasyland, Elena Lyadova in Elena and Louise Harris in Snowtown).
I dunno, all signs point to Oscar, and you’d be a fool to bet against her, but something tells me this isn’t as locked up as, say, DDL. I wouldn’t call her speeches insufferable as Gerard does but, rather, naively off-putting.
I did love Gerard’s bait-and-switch in the opening paragraph. Weak year, indeed, for this category. My should win is Amy Adams, though, I thought she was the epitome of a truly supporting performance (she’s getting pretty good at it, one might say).
Should have been here: Isabelle Hupport. Hathaway has literally swallowed the Oscar whole not leaving any breathing room in this category.
After watching “Amour” again, I think Huppert gave a great supporting performance. I know no one thinks she’s great, but her vulnerability and helplessness in front of her parents are heartbreaking, especially her last scene.
Since she’s not nominated, I think Helen Hunt surprised the hell out of me (and I was not a fan of hers before). I don’t think she’s “pleasant” even though I thought the movie was pedestrian. So I would rank it like this:
Hunt
Field
Hathaway
Adams
Weaver
Will win: Hathaway
Should win: Hunt
“I know no one thinks she’s great”
Hey, we in the London Film Critics’ Circle nominated her!
Guy, your group is the only one though! And your group probably has the most satisfying nominations.
I’m with you with Hathaway on this. Not enough. At least JHud had other songs and dramatic turns in the narrative.
Anyway, Maggie Smith, Judy Dench (skyfall), Jennifer Ehle (ZDT), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Fever),…should have been there.
I love the movie but I have called it anything but its right title, Pitch Perfect–have managed to call it Perfect Pitch, Pitch Fever, etc…
Will win: Anne Hathaway
Could win: Her sister Schmanne Hathaway, which is just Anne Hathaway in a blonde wig.
Should win: Helen Hunt
Should Have Been Here: Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”
Will win: Anne Hathaway
Could win: Why bother, indeed
Should win: Amy Adams
Keep replaying in my head the scene where Adams jerks off PSH and shows who’s boss.
Should have been here: Shirley MaClaine
Will win: Anne Hathaway, Les Misérables.
Could win: Helen Hunt, The Sessions
Should win: Helen Hunt, The Sessions.
Should have been here: Judi Dench, Skyfall, Nicole Kidman, The Paperboy, Shirley MacLaine, Bernie.
Will win: Anne Hathaway
Could win: Why bother
Should win: Amy Adams
Should have been there in Jackie Weaver’s place: Judi Dench, Skyfall.
“Should Win: Jacki Weaver in “Silver Linings Playbook”
Oh, come on!
I’ll be the first to admit that my “should win” citation for Jacki Weaver is partially based on defence of the nomination. But as I said, I felt she livened up the screen and did the most with a truly supporting character. Adams was similar, but not quite as successful.
Field and Hathaway were slightly uneven in my view, and, as I said, I don’t get the big deal over “The Sessions.”
But, to return to the beginning, I can’t bring myself to care about this category this year.
Put a wig on me and I think I could’ve played Jacki Weaver’s part.
I don’t.
Have you ever even seen me act?!?!
I have now!
Will win: Anne Hathaway
Could win: Sally Field
Should win: Anne Hathaway
Should have been here: Umm… Kara Hayward? Slim pickins this year.
It isn’t the most robust category, but I think there were a number of performances that could have been recognized. In addition to Hayward (whom I consider to be a lead, but no matter), I’d point to strong work from Emily Blunt (“Looper”), Jennifer Ehle (“Zero Dark Thirty”), Diane Kruger (“Farewell, My Queen”), Emma Watson (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), and Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect”). And I would’ve nominated Hathaway for “The Dark Knight Rises” instead, but so it goes.
What about Rosemarie Dewitt in Your Sister’s Sister? It might be considered a lead performance but if Helen Hunt is supporting…
Kara Hayward felt like a lead performance to me.
Jacki Weaver was my favorite thing about SLP – it was actually just about the only thing I liked on that movie. So I’m not mad she’s here. Anne Hathaway is a very good actress but I feel this is one of her least remarkable works. I’m not sold. Sally Field’s solid. Couldn’t watch The Sessions yet.
Should win: Amy Adams for The Master.
Should’ve been here: Nicole Kidman for The Paperboy and Sarah Silverman for Take this Waltz.
Should have been there: Judi Dench, “Skyfall” and Lizzy Caplan, “Bachelorette”
Should have been here: Alicia Vikander in Anna Karenina. I didn’t care much for the movie but Vikander lights up the screen.
Amy Adams- She’s one of those actresses where I feel like there’s going to eventually be a year where she’s the favorite and wins.
I like Anne Hathaway and all, but I thought Samantha Barks was Best Supporting Actress in Les Mis.
Realistic “should have been here”: Emily Blunt (Looper)
Dream “should have been here”: Olivia Thirlby (Being Flynn), Doona Bae (Cloud Atlas)
Way to go, Gerard, for sticking up for Jacki Weaver. It may be clouded by the Weinstein-induced “overrated” complaints, but hers is exactly the type of performance that should be nominated in a category like this.
Should have been here: Ann Dowd – Compliance. Although I would consider it a lead, I know she was campaigning for a supporting nod. I can’t believe she is continuously forgotten. Probably in my top three performances of the year. That last scene is heartbreaking.
Will Win: Anne Hathaway
Should Win: Helen Hunt
Should have been here: Judi Dench, Ann Dowd
Gerard you are not alone in your thoughts on Hathaway. I thought the song was just alright. But I bought her more in the arrest, and during “At the End of the Day” much more. Field to me was astounding in some scenes but too over the top in others. I completely disagree with the comments about Helen Hunt. I think her performance is miles ahead of any of the other nominees. In an interview with Backstage, she revealed that the scene where she takes the money in the car was THE FIRST TAKE on the FIRST DAY! I was never really a fan of hers before, but she completely wowed me, her technique is incredible, and its one of the most fully realized characters of the year in my opinion. ….alas im not voting haha
Congrats to Hathaway. It’s clearly hers. This category feels like dullsville. I would have gotten a kick out of Blunt being nominated for Looper. She carved out some real pathos and vulnerability in a way I was not expecting.
Judi Dench for Skyfall, and Ann Dowd in Compliance should have been here! Dench’s performance as M is so powerful and strong, and Ann Dowd is just flat out great in her role. Two great performances unrecognized by many people.
Will & Should: Hathaway
Could: N/A
Should Have Been Here: I’ll go with Emma Watson.
I love Amy Adams, but I thought “The Master” was middling and I really can’t see why people say she should win. That role is incredibly underwritten and, like so much of the movie, so ambiguous for the purpose of ambiguity that it feels impossible to evaluate.
Should Win: Jacki Weaver in “Silver Linings Playbook”
Wait, what?!! Jacki was a pleasant edition to the film, but as stated above, “exceptionally pleasant doesn’t mean Oscar-worthy.” This nomination, over someone like Ann Dowd, is downright head-scratching.
I agree with your assessment of Anne Hathaway’s performance though. Good, but overpraised. She’ll run away with this thing, but it isn’t my favorite (or the best) supporting performance of the year.
Hathaway is clearly going to win, but it’s upsetting that it is going to be for just singing a 3min song. She was great with that song, but does nothing else in the film. It sucks to read that people think she should win for just the song. Unlike Hathaway Field and Adams are great in their roles as a whole. And both are actual “supporting” roles. Their characters do what they are supposed to do. Yes Adams was very underwritten but she steals every scene she is in even if she doesnt have a line. Hunt was great but it’s too much category fraud for me to say she should win. Weaver was good, but mostly she just made snacks. Hers was a Harvey get.
Will win:Sadly Hathaway
should: Field or Adams (Adams would have more a chance if Harvey had not completely dropped his support of the Master)
Will Win: Anne Hathaway “Les Miserables”
Could Win: Sally Field “Lincoln” (but not really, this is the lock of the night)
Should Win: Anne Hathaway “Les Miserables”
Should Have Been Here: Anne Hathaway “The Dark Knight Rises” (She’s had a good year, to say the least)
wait Jacki weaver should win? for what? how did her performance contribute to the movie at all? she wasn’t bad, that’s all i could give her. she didn’t have material to be oscar-caliber and it seems like you more just like the character than the performance