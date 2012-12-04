Oscar Isaac and Jason Clarke sign on for ‘Mojave’ from ‘Departed’ scribe William Monahan

Oscar Isaac and Jason Clarke have signed on to star in the thriller “Mojave,” from Oscar-winning “Departed” writer William Monahan.

Monahan is directing the feature from his original screenplay and will produce alongside Atlas Independent”s William Green. Atlas” Andy Horwitz and Henceforth Pictures” Justine Suzanne Jones will executive produce. As of now, the plot is being kept under wraps. Monahan also wrote the screenplay for Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s upcoming “Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For.”



Isaac recently completed Joel and Ethan Coen”s “Inside Llewyn Davis.” His recent features also include “The Bourne Legacy” and “Drive.”

Clarke (“Lawless”) has a prominent role in Kathryn Bigelow”s upcoming “Zero Dark Thirty,” which will likely get him more exposure. He’ll then be seen in Roland Emmerich”s “White House Down” and Baz Luhrmann”s delayed “Great Gatsby” adaptation.