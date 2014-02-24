Oscar presenters run the gamut from Emma Watson to Robert De Niro to Tyler Perry

I don’t think I remember the Academy doing this before — or perhaps I simply haven’t paid enough attention in years past — but the names of all 46 presenters at this Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony have been revealed. And a deep and varied list it is too. 29 of them are Oscar nominees. 14 of them are Oscar winners. One of them is Jason Sudeikis.
Interestingly, nine of this year’s presenters are African-American — an unusually high number that suggests, whatever the fate of “12 Years a Slave” in the Best Picture race, that the Oscar producers wish to make a point about racial diversity in the industry. (Yes, I realize that sounds crass, but subtlety has never been the Academy’s strong point. Barbra Streisand wasn’t picked to present the 2009 Best Director Oscar simply to hand it over to James Cameron, after all. Then again, Harrison Ford clearly wasn’t bargaining on presenting the 1998 Best Picture Oscar to “Shakespeare in Love.” Oscar history abounds with mixed messages.)
Anyway, the four presenter assignments we can reasonably sure of is last year’s quartet of acting winners to present the performanmce awards. Mark down Sci-Tech ceremony presenters Michael B. Jordan and Kristen Bell for that interlude. Beyond that, your guess is as good as anyone’s. Just feast on the potential combinations and pairings. Tyler Perry and Sally Field, together at last! Kim Novak to present the Best Original Score award solo, after a lengthy preamble about musical originality! Sassy banter between Benedict Cumberbatch and Gabourey Sidibe, while presenting the In Memoriam reel! So many possibilities.
The list of presenters as follows:
Amy Adams
Kristen Bell
Jessica Biel
Jim Carrey
Glenn Close
Bradley Cooper
Penélope Cruz
Benedict Cumberbatch
Viola Davis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Robert De Niro
Zac Efron
Sally Field
Harrison Ford
Jamie Foxx
Andrew Garfield
Jennifer Garner
Whoopi Goldberg
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Anne Hathaway
Goldie Hawn
Chris Hemsworth
Kate Hudson
Samuel L. Jackson
Angelina Jolie
Michael B. Jordan
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Matthew McConaughey
Ewan McGregor
Bill Murray
Kim Novak
Tyler Perry
Brad Pitt
Sidney Poitier
Gabourey Sidibe
Will Smith
Kevin Spacey
Jason Sudeikis
Channing Tatum
Charlize Theron
John Travolta
Christoph Waltz
Kerry Washington
Emma Watson
Naomi Watts
I was kinda hoping that Saving Mr. Banks could get more nominations in, then maybe Richard Sherman could present an award. That would have been so awesome!
I’d love to watch the chemistry-free banter between Richard Sherman and, say, Kristen Stewart.
The guy who wrote the songs from Mary Poppins vs. the girl who acted in Twilight. Genius!
I’m not seeing the cast of Chicago or Dreamgirls or Smash? What the hell…
So whose presenting Best Picture? Poitier? De Niro?Ford?
I would imagine Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are presenting together.
Interesting to see Bill Murray presenting. Even the year he was nominated, I don’t really remember him presenting anything.
I wondered about best pic too. If 12 Years was a lock they’d probably pick Poitier but since it’s in a real race with Gravity perhaps he’s just presenting the clip. Or maybe the best pic presenter is a surprise.
Maybe they’ve planned a montage about African-Americans in film, or something.
I’m so nervous, I feel Sidney will present it best picture and that means 12 years a slave has won. Or angelina will present best picture (because everyone seems to want to suck up to brangelina for some reason) and it goes to 12 years a slave ala brad pitt (sickening!) I like the film but couldn’t tolerate the brad pitt winning Oscar exposure that will come after with no attention on the film.
Does anyone here have a gut feeling and that gravity could still win?
I think you’re over-theorizing. (And they’d never have Angelina Jolie present Best Picture — they’re not THAT crass.) Bottom line: the voting isn’t over yet. No one knows who’s won. And yes, this is very much a race.
Kate Hudson to give tribute to Matthew McConaughey.
Jessica Biel’s body of work = vomit
This made me laugh. Well, she should definitely get some pointers from McConaughey during the ceremony on how to reverse that train wreck.
She AND Kate Hudson both need McConaughey’s agent.