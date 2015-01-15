Oscar Snub of the Year: No ‘LEGO Movie’ in Animated Feature

With the possible exception of Ava DuVernay losing out on a Best Direction nomination for “Selma,” the most shocking snub of the 2014 Oscar nominations was “The LEGO Movie” not picking up a nomination in the Best Animated Feature category.

The five movies chosen instead in that category were “Big Hero 6,” “The Boxtrolls,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Song of the Sea,” and “The Tale of Princess Kaguya.”

The Oscars faked out “LEGO” fans with false hope during nominations by revealing Best Original Song category first and nominating the film's standout tune “Everything is Awesome!!!” It would be the film's only nomination.

Twitter responded with some fierce dissent, and “Lego” writer/director Phil Lord began the proceedings with polite acceptance:

tbh lego movie probably got snubbed because it stars lego people of color pic.twitter.com/09ZOmITXh6 – icebox (@pilotbacon) January 15, 2015

We live in a world where LEGO Movie didn't get a Best Animated Feature nom. Future historians will note how we deserved hellfire #OscarNoms – Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) January 15, 2015

In honor of THE LEGO MOVIE, am going to buy HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2 on Blu-Ray and destroy it with a hammer. – James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 15, 2015

Was The Lego Movie really just not nominated? Did that happen? @philiplord @chrizmillr pic.twitter.com/HFLmVfB16J – Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) January 15, 2015

How did the Lego Movie not win? Who is voting on these awards? Florida? #GoldenGlobes – Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) January 12, 2015

