Oscar Snub of the Year: No ‘LEGO Movie’ in Animated Feature

01.15.15 4 years ago

With the possible exception of Ava DuVernay losing out on a Best Direction nomination for “Selma,” the most shocking snub of the 2014 Oscar nominations was “The LEGO Movie” not picking up a nomination in the Best Animated Feature category.

The five movies chosen instead in that category were “Big Hero 6,” “The Boxtrolls,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Song of the Sea,” and “The Tale of Princess Kaguya.”

The Oscars faked out “LEGO” fans with false hope during nominations by revealing Best Original Song category first and nominating the film's standout tune “Everything is Awesome!!!” It would be the film's only nomination.

Twitter responded with some fierce dissent, and “Lego” writer/director Phil Lord began the proceedings with polite acceptance:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSbig hero 6everything is awesomelego movieOSCARSOSCARS 2014PHIL LORDTHE BOXTROLLS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP