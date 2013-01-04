Oscar Talk: Ep. 101 — Mulling over the tight races in the home stretch

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

There’s only one order of business this week as we charge into the new year with Oscar nominations right around the corner: firming up predictions. Of course, we won’t offer up final thoughts on those until next week but in the meantime, there are plenty of close races to mull over and attempt to handicap, so we give it our best.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.