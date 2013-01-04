Oscar Talk: Ep. 101 — Mulling over the tight races in the home stretch

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
There’s only one order of business this week as we charge into the new year with Oscar nominations right around the corner: firming up predictions. Of course, we won’t offer up final thoughts on those until next week but in the meantime, there are plenty of close races to mull over and attempt to handicap, so we give it our best.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
“Let the sky fall…”
What are your gripes with ‘Middle of Nowhere’?
Long discussion. Just didn’t work for me.
Fair enough.
You guys mention the DP in The Master. I wonder if Robert Ellswit had more control over PTA than anyone thinks and becuase of that PTA was able to run over the Masters DP. I’m wondering if he gets Ellswit back for Inherent Vice if that will become more obvious.
He doesn’t need his former DP. THE MASTER stands gorgeous as is. What I do want is Leslie Jones editing his movies from now on. She cuts everything to the bone and he certainly needs someone who is precious about keeping every bit of film in (Nights; Magnolia; Blood).
*who isn’t precious
Yeah, I don’t get this whole thing. Sounds like Anne was talking to people who were extrapolating.
I thought the idea that PTA is “divisive” and not loved by the industry is a fairly hard argument to back up. I’ve read constant praise from many actors and directors who view him as one of, if not the, great American filmmaking auteurs right now.
Also, PTA has recently said he hopes Elswit will return for Inherent Vice.
I attended a cinematography master class with Bob Elswit last June, and coming from him, he said PTA and his DP on The Master were having difficulties on set, though he didn’t go into any detail. As Bob describes it, he and Anderson have an organic shorthand when working on set, and he sees that rooted in the fact that the two appreciate the same films from the 50s-70s. There’s just a lot of trust in that Director/DP relationship, and that’s why they work so well together. So there seems to be some truth in what Anne was suggesting.
Ok, but so? Does any of that drama show up in the work? I don’t really get the significance of it. PTA is notoriously difficult.
Tempting as it is to be optimistic, I don’t think Deakins is happening. Dude’s cursed. Besides, “Best Cinematography” seems to have become an extension of “Best Visual Effects” in the Academy’s eyes lately. Life of Pi takes it.
Obviously the safe bet. Still won’t uncross my fingers.
Pi will obviously win Cine and VFX and take a horrifying streak to 4 years. Its just hugely distressing that 4 four films which were reliant on CG for almost anything in them worth looking at will have won for cinematography 4 years in a row.
I’m sorry, but what exactly did the CGI contribute to Life of Pi’s cinematography? To me, the lovely lighting, colors, and framing were all Miranda.
I wouldn’t cry about his win just yet, anyway. If Skyfall gets that Best Picture nod, then Deakins might be the favorite.
The movie was shot in a boat, moving on a rig, in a blue screen hall that was then replaced with the sky and ocean and Richard Parker. In the middle stretch of the movie takes place on the sea, almost everything you saw on screen apart from the boy was CGI.
The Master was this years Young Adult for me. A critics darling that was entirely misunderstood by the folks who vote for these awards. Sad but true. 10 years from now we will be talking about The Master… not friggin’ SLP or Les Miserables. Or even Life of Pi.
Possibly/Hopefully on The Master, but is anybody still talking about Young Adult? I had to think for a second what that even was…
I won’t be talking about The Master next month.
Never wise to “tell the the future” now, we can never tell
Glad to have you guys back. Happy New Year!
Re: the Foreign Films, Steve Pond has said a few things that contradicted Anne’s appraisal of the situation. He reported that the response to A Royal Affair was varied and “unexpectedly muted.” He also said that No played well to the committee, and that War Witch got “favorable notices from [committee] members.”
I’m predicting the same as you (I think), Kris– Amour, The Intouchables, No, A Royal Affair, and War Witch– but I wouldn’t be surprised to see ‘Affair’ drop off.
Also, Kris, they’re playing The Deep and Kon-Tiki at Lincoln Center this Saturday night. I can’t remember if you said you were in-town this weekend or not, but if so– check them out.
Yeah I just noticed that earlier today. Got a War Witch screener on the way and I’ll try to make that double feature tomorrow.
I was planning to see The Deep-Kon Tiki double bill but I’m stuck in CT with a bad cold. Would have been nice to meet some people who post here.
I can easily imagine that War Witch got in without the committee’s help. Packs a hefty emotional punch, that one.
Kon-Tiki might get in in the foreign language category because the same named documentary about that expedition won best documentary in 1950 so it’s in a way part of the Oscar history.
I wouldn’t count on many of the voters knowing that.
Kris, I think you were right to include “No” & “War Witch”, because otherwise there’ll be 5 European films – which we know WON’T happen.
Just replace Royal Affair with “Beyond the Hills” (taking the Dogtooth place) and there’s the list. :)
I’ve also been toying with the idea that the special committee will go for Beyond the Hills. The (seemingly) most unlikely nominee has been nominated quite frequently since this new system came into being (plus, there’s the whole “Making it up to Mungiu” thing).
Ultimately though, I think I’ve decided that it’s too slow-paced to end up a nominee. But who knows…
I know Anne’s not the only one predicting it, but Silver Linings Playbook getting a director nod just doesn’t make sense to me. I can’t see directors going for it over other movies in such a competitive year.
Disagreed. It’s a beautifully directed film and similar dramedies have been nominated for their directors in the past (see Reitman for “Juno” and “Up in the Air,” and Payne last year for “Descendants”).
Ah, too true. The latter two of those did get director nods from the Globes though, for what it’s worth.
I liked Skyfall but I wouldn’t call Mendes “a truly great director.” He’s a much more gifted stage director.
Not to mention he made nolan’s bond, and is getting credit for making a “fresh bond”.
These are all ignorant statements. Well, James’s anyway. I’ll concede Skyfall took some cues from TDK — I was one of the first talking about that. But if you don’t get that Mendes is a craftsman I don’t think you’ve been paying attention to his work.
Cues? there is WAY too much TDK and Inception in Skyfall for Logan and Mendes to deserve credit for reinventing James Bond. They took someone else’s work/vision and applied it. Story, characters, set design, score, ect is all very, very Nolan-ish. I know Nolan has taken some cues from the Bond films in the past, but come on. They even used some of the same jokes (subtle car gag) ugh.
Call it what you want (and I liked Skyfall quite a bit), but there is no way to downplay Mendes applying other peoples work here. Paul Greengrass deserves a mention as well.
What new/original idea or vision did Mendes add?
I may be too harsh regarding Mendes’ film work. I thought American Beauty and The Road to Perdition owed a lot to Conrad Hall’s input. Revolutionary Road was a disappointment to me, despite the valiant efforts of the actors. I’ve enjoyed Away We Go because it was less heavy handed. Skyfall was very entertaining for me and then surprisingly moving but I can see why Mendes is being accused of making an anti-Bond film. The thing is I’ve loved the work Mendes has done on stage at BAM. His productions of Uncle Vanya and Twelfth Night with Simon Russell Beale and Emily Watson were so magical. And his co-direction of Cabaret on stage was stunning.
You forget JARHEAD, which in some respects is my favorite pre-SKYFALL Mendes.
You’re overstating it James. Also, I never said Mendes “re-invented” Bond, I don’t think.
Davey: Owed a lot to Connie Hall’s input? I kind of hate comments like that. You weren’t on that set. You don’t know what that relationship was. You think Mendes just lucked into his personnel? Part of a director’s job is putting a crew together. The other part, by the way, is having them exact your vision.
I wish I could find the interview with Mendes but he mentioned he owed a great deal to Hall for American Beauty’s look and to the editor. So I think they helped him a lot on the first film. Why do you underrate collaboration in film? Not all directors are auteurs or visionaries.
How am I overstating it Kris? When someone can point to almost 20-30 things (some major plot-points and famous scenes) from another movie, it’s a rip-off. Plain and simple. Look, I liked the movie, but it’s weak sauce that anyone would celebrate Mendes and Logan for outright installing another director(s) vision. I just think they went over the “inspired by” line.
What did Mendes bring to the table here? What does his voice add to the conversation? Nothing, and should THAT be applauded!? Sorry if I come across as overtly aggressiv, but I guess I don’t celebrate the “sloppy seconds”.
And I agree with your second argument (aimed towards Davey)
At this point I have even seen Nolan fans state that Citizen Kane was inspired by Nolan, so them stating that Skyfall was inspired by Nolan is hardly a surprise.
And someone pulled the fanboy card:-) The story of the internet.
“Why do you underrate collaboration in film?”
I don’t so please don’t put words into my mouth. I think you’re underrated directorial vision, however.
James: Because you’re using a sledgehammer to take note of something that doesn’t demand the heavy-handedness.
Am I crazy or did you guys not mention Jackson for the Best Actor nominees?
Ugh, *Jackman*.
Jackman was left out for some reason.
Not for any reason. It’s just a pretty well-defined race so some things go without mentioning.
Wait, so you see Jackman and denzel edging out phoenix? You guys said phoenix is “sixth,” but I’m not sure I heard five that put him there.
Seriously? Jackman goes without saying. He was the fifth. Why are you guys getting hung up on this? See the five in my Best Actor predictions? We just didn’t meditate on the category in the podcast. Those are the five pushing Phoenix out. Done.
Gosh, this is advertisement for Tarantino.
The saddest (for lack of a better word) thing about next week’s Oscar nominations announcement will be the continued presence of Django Unchained and Silver Linings Playbook in this year’s Oscar conversation.
Or…a conversation?
I think Moonrise will get in. When you look over all the titles, you tend to look at it fondly.
From your keyboard…
Lee just got another guild honor from the Visual Effects group.
Covered in this morning’s round-up.
Just mentioned it because it may strengthen his case for getting a DGA nomination.
Hugh Jackman is much more solid than Washington.
I’d wager Jackman is the number 2 after Day-Lewis. Some people have gripes about his singing, but I think most were moved by his performance and also, I get the sense that people love him, and rightly so, because he seems like a nice dude.
I don’t know how many women vote in the Academy but they LOVE Jackman — and of course, so do some men :-)!
Yeah, have no idea how Anne left him out, and Kris didn’t even correct her. Jackman has to be considered a lock, no?
See above.
Amy Adams is not going to be nominated. It would be wild if Dench and Smith were nominated.
I suppose I shouldn’t sound so sure about Adams. But I just get this anti-Master vibe the past few weeks.
I saw A Royal Affair on a big screen. Loved the acting and story.
I’m predicting “Django” to make it in, but I still think Anne is being a bit overconfident about it. I keep getting “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” vibes from its Oscar potential, and it really hasn’t done much better than that movie did with the precursors. Again, I do think it will be nominated, but I certainly wouldn’t find it shocking if it missed.
Me too.
Even though i really dug it, i agree that Django Screams Dragon Tattoo miss to me, as well. Too violent. And too late.
I agree with this. I get that Tarantino is respected. But as I watched Django, it was hard for me to see the Academy swooning over it. It’s a tougher sell than Basterds, in my opinion. I’m still predicting it, too, but not with confidence.
No one’s mentioned Eddie Redmayne, who could be as much of a spoiler in Supporting as Bardem.
Would love Redmayne to be nominated. He will get a BAFTA nomination and could even win.
Redmayne seemed to have lost steam almost immediately as soon as conversation began. Certainly a threat, but not quite the spoiler that Bardem is.
I’m really hoping Samantha Barks can land a BAFTA and also shows up for Oscar. It’s a weak category, and I think it’s possible.
If Les Mis is huge with the academy, I could see him taking the 5th spot that seems floundering between Bardem, , Dicaprio, Waltz, Jackson, and Mcgregor.
Write a comment…FYI, I was told Django went to DGA. It did not. Just to correct that.
In response to the “well, if last year was so sucky and it had 9 nominees, then this year has to have more nominees” comments. Quality of year doesn’t necessarily correlate with number of nominees. Last year, generally considered weaker, ended up with 9 nominees because there weren’t as many great movies at the top, so the voters had to reach out to other non-consensus titles, leading to more spreading of wealth. I’m not sure it’ll happen this year, because the frontrunners are actually good, so it’s not as much of a free-for-all for voters (at least, it doesn’t need to be).
I also think it has a great deal to do with how solidified the “top five” nominees. If they aren’t solidified (like last year, where some thought “The Help” was in the top 5, and others “Moneyball” or something else), but this year it seems pretty clear with Lincoln, Argo, Les Miserables, Zero Dark and Silver Linings as the top 5
Or maybe Life of Pi is in top 5.
I think Kris brought up a key point about Life of Pi with the limp campaign. It really doesn’t feel like it has much of presence, yet there are many who love it. I think it could have been a top 5, but I can’t imagine which of those 5 would be out, and I think that will reflect in the Director nominations.
I don’t really think this computes.
Which part doesn’t compute? All I’m suggesting is that sometimes in good years, there’s greater consensus on the top films, so there aren’t a lot of leftover votes going to other (6-10) films. Whereas in weaker years, since there’s more disagreement, the votes tend to be more spread out.
To use a non-movie example: if RG3 wins ROY unanimously, does that mean there weren’t any other good rookies? Of course not. It just means that most people could agree that RG3 was the best of the best. Whereas in other years, if the rookies aren’t as strong, the votes might be more spread out.
I don’t know. Maybe it’s hard to explain, but it makes sense to me.
I don’t think there’s consensus on a small amount of films. I sense passion across a wide spectrum. Ergo, a wide spectrum has a shot at getting in.
Fair enough. That may very well be the case, and my theory wouldn’t apply for this year. I’d still say that consensus (or lack thereof) doesn’t exactly equate to quality, though.
I was just curious about what you heard about The Intouchables seeing as you moved it up to 11 in your Best Picture predictions.
It’s on a lot of people’s lips all of a sudden.