Oscar Talk: Ep. 104 — ‘Argo’ steamroller

Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way.
It’s pretty clear now that Ben Affleck’s “Argo” is on a roll with the guilds after winning the PGA prize and the SAG ensemble award. Will that stretch into the DGA Awards this weekend?
Meanwhile, tributes at the Santa Barbara Film Festival this weekend pitted the film (via a Ben Affleck retrospective) against “Lincoln” (via a Daniel Day-Lewis retrospective).
If indeed the film continues the streak, ballots are still not in Academy members’ hands yet. That happens next week. Will “they” want to push back a bit or just fall in line?
Some categories seem to be in real flux. We discuss Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
If Lincoln doesn’t BP, I still don’t think Spielberg will automatically get Best Director. Hard to argue with Anne Thompson still.
I’m picking Benh Zeitlin!
I think he’s the only one that definitely couldn’t win it.
Get watching WAR WITCH! My personal favourite of the foreign nominees, fantastic as Amour is. War Witch has everything.
You seem offended by Tommy Lee Jones’ absence at SAG. He had the same flu that everyone else had, but he’s an older man and would have to travel. So I can see why he would think it wise to skip.
You seem almost offended by his decision to stay home and get better.
I’m not at all offended. I’m making the point that him not showing up doesn’t really help as far as face time goes. And it doesn’t. (Though I frankly didn’t know about the flu thing.)
I’m the last guy to beat up on someone for not attending an awards show.
I agree that Hoffman should be the clear front runner in the Supporting Actor race. Why is Anne Hathaway the front runner for Best Supporting Actress? People say she should win just based on her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream. Even though she sang well, shaved her hair, and lost weight, I don’t think her acting in the film is as good as Sally Field and Helen Hunt.
To me, Hathaway wasn’t even the best supporting actress in Les Miserables.
The reason Field wont win is as simple as the fact that it would be her 3rd win on 3 nominations. As we know, the Academy likes her, they really like her, but I just don’t know if they really really really like her. ;)
And I think Anne Hathaway is pretty exceptional in “Les Mis”, but, especially on a second viewing, I think Samantha Barks is either every bit as good as her or maybe even better. And she was also better in “Dark Knight Rises”
You subjected yourself to LES MIS twice?! You poor baby, go eat a cookie and take a nap. You’ve suffered enough.
I Dreamed a Dream aside, I actually think Hathaway as still excellent. The entire deathbed scene and earlier before she sings her big song, “don’t they know they’re making love to one already deaddddddd”. Her delivery of that was bone chilling to me.
And I agree about Samantha Barks. She just misses my top 5, but I think she was pretty neglected in the awards season. I just liked her acting/singing choices, and her 2 songs are great.
Again, although Hoffman is the best in that category, he’s not a supporting actor. I would not vote for him simply on that fact.
Lancaster Dodd is secondary to Freddie Quell our primary character. We don’t spent time with Dodd once Freddie abandons him—our focus remains Freddie from beginning to end.
They’re co-leads. The focus is squarely on both of them. If we want to talk actual screen presence, which is mostly irrelevant, then even in that case Freddie drops off for large chunks of time. The movie is just as much about Freddie as it is about Lancaster. Two-hander.
Nevertheless, not voting for him because of your subjective view of what a supporting performance is (which may or may not be shared elsewhere) is silly. At some point it boils down to best performance nominated in the category. To pick an inferior (in your view) performance over his makes no sense whatsoever and is pretty limp as a personal “statement.”
Again, although Hoffman is the best in that category, he’s not a supporting actor. I would not vote for him simply on that fact.
Emanuelle Riva is going to win.
Had to chuckle when you asked Anne if you guys would have enough material for the next 4 weeks… you guys slogged through last year, so you can pretty much do anything at this point. #neverforget
Question: if Ben Affleck wins the DGA, and then the BAFTA throws us a curve ball and picks Haneke (for which there is precedent…see Paul Greengrass and Pedro Almdovar for other examples of directors winning without a Best Film nod), who will be the frontrunner for the Oscar? Surely nobody would ever get so confident as to call Michael Haneke the frontrunner, but if he somehow ends up being the only nominee to have won a major precursor award, wouldn’t he by default be considered a major contender?
If Spielberg of Lee doesn’t win both picture and director at the Baftas, I’m picking Argo for picture and Haneke for director at the Oscars. Right now I feel that’s the most likely scenario.
Oh, and then I remembered that Spielberg isn’t even nominated for the Bafta!
Hmmm…