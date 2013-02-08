Oscar Talk: Ep. 105 — Affleck wins another and the nominees do lunch

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
“Argo” picked up another win last weekend as Ben Affleck walked away with the DGA prize. The film keeps on keeping on but how much of its success is really tied to sympathy over an Oscar snub? Who’s overstating what?
The annual Nominees Luncheon was held Monday and Anne was there judging the applause-o-meter, whether hot (Ang Lee) or lukewarm (Jennifer Lawrence).
The Annie Awards were also held last weekend and “Wreck-It Ralph” was the big winner. Is that forecast for the Oscars or is Pixar’s “Brave” lurking as a real possibility to spoil?
Speaking of animation, we dive into the shorts this week with an analysis of the Best Animated Short category.
The Visual Effects Society Awards were also held, where “Life of Pi” was predictably the big winner. We consider that to be the easiest category to predict on Oscar night.
And finally, reader questions are back! We address the aforementioned “sympathy” play on Affleck’s snub and the notion that it doesn’t have the “gravitas” to be a Best Picture winner.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
My favorite also comes down to Paperman vs. Adam and Dog. I think I’m going with Paperman, both as my personal favorite and my win prediction.
As for Actress, I agree: I think the Chastain vs. Lawrence battle has been settled with Lawrence coming out on top, so now the question is whether the addition of Riva at the Oscars can top Lawrence or not.
Khris, if there were only five nominations for BP this year which films would have made the cut?
I was wondering the same thing, and i would guess it would be Argo, Lincoln, Life of Pi, Zero Dark and Silver Linings
“Les Mis” instead of “Zero Dark Thirty.”
I think Beasts over Zero Dark Thirty, that Zeithlin nomination was such a surprise that clearly shows there’s strong love for the indie
I think you have to look at the editing category, usually very indicative of BP, and all 5 of the films I said are nominated.
I think it would have been Les Mis instead of Zero Dark Thirty, too. Best Film Editing isn’t a skeleton key and 5/5 match-ups aren’t THAT frequent.
But I also wonder if Amour might have made it.
It’s certainly not a skeleton key, but “Zero Dark” also had screenplay, which “Les Mis” was never really in contention for anyway. I’d like to think it was “Les Mis”, but I don’t think that reflects in the nominations it got. I could also see it being “Amour” as well, but there are many cases of acclaimed foreign films getting both a screenplay and director nomination without getting a corresponding best picture nod (8 1/2, Seven Beauties, Fanny and Alexander, Talk to Her, ect.), so it could have just been one of those.
It got eight and overperformed by many people’s measure. ZDT got five and totally underperformed by EVERYONE’s measure. I never heard passion for ZDT. I heard it for Les Mis.
I would be in heaven if Ang Lee won the Best Director award this year. He so deserves it. I hope his next film is an actors’ showcase so he finally gets his best film award!
When I saw Argo, it was packed but no one applauded when the plane took off.
Argo may be a serious movie but it’s no Z or even All the President’s Men.
About Wreck It Ralph. I haven’t wanted to see it because I do no play video games.
Did Naomi Watts get warm applause at the Oscar luncheon?
I think Hitchcock is number three in the makeup category. Did you like how Hopkins looks as Hitchcock? I don’t think he looks like him.
I rarely hear applause in public screenings of ANYTHING, honestly. These are industry screenings I’m talking about, where people are just more given to external displays for whatever reason.
Kris, people did clap at public screenings I attended for Les Miz and Life of Pi but that was in NYC early in the run.
Same for Argo, but again- it was NYC on opening weekend.
Daveylo, I’m not a gamer and I loved Wreck-it Ralph. Far and away the best animated film of the year.
Not a gamer too and I loved Wreck-it Ralph! I don’t think you have to be a gamer to appreciate it, story’s universal and appealing to everyone
Do a lot of people stateside pronounce “Haneke” like “acarchy”? It should be more like “Hanukkah”.
It’s an unfortunate habit at this point.
Anne Thompson’s tombstone will read “Here’s the thing…”
Hahaha. one of my friends tombstone will read that too.
Or “I’ve been saying all along…”
Love her.
It won’t go to 5. Because Skyfall, Avengers or Rises did not get nominated the Academy will bump it up to 20
Interesting enough, the last time Disney Animation won Best Animated Short was for “It’s Tough to Be a Bird” in 1969. That was three years before the Academy decided to limit the amount of people who could vote for the shorts. So I think the Disney name will help Paperman win.
I have to say that after seeing parts of Adam and Dog online it looks mighty appealing.
The whole thing is on YouTube now. Actually, I think all but The Longest Daycare are.
Is there the danger that ‘Lincoln’ with the most number of Oscar nominations wins just one Oscar for Daniel Day Lewis with Ang Lee getting director and Argo getting Screenplay? When was the last time a film with the most nominations got just one win. Even ‘Avatar’ and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin button’ got three wins.
I’m really really excited about the Animated category because it is SO wide open and, while none of the films (imo) are absolute home-runs, all of them are at least pretty good (although disclaimer: I haven’t seen Pirates yet). And the actual animation for each one is just absolutely fantastic. Great year for animation.
Before Oscar nominations came out I thought Affleck was a lock to win best director. My reasoning was that they weren’t in a rush to give Spielberg, Lee, Bigelow or Hooper another directing Oscar. Argo seemed like a movie that they wanted to give a major award to and director looked like its best possibility.
The directors branch obviously didn’t comply with my theory so now we are in a truly unique scenario this year. As far as director goes, I think it is a wide-open race between Spielberg, Lee and O. Russell. Argo will win picture and editing and maybe adapted screenplay.
I applaud the director’s branch for going their own way, even if I don’t agree with some of their selections. It seems like every year we see the Academy rubber stamp all the other groups. Hopefully this is a start of a new trend.
We have four major races where there are at least three possible winners (Director, Supporting Actor and both Screenplay categories). When is the last time that happened? This has been a really fun year.
De Niro’s getting his hands in semen?
Am I the only one who’s annoyed with the volume level of the podcast ? I constantly have to turn it up when Kris talks, then down when Anne talks. If you guys could adjust the volume for the entire podcast, that’d be great.
I generally try to equalize properly. I have a softer voice. She has a louder one. Sorry you’re annoyed, though.
Oh, you already equalize it. Thanks then. I guess there’s not much more to do. Always love the podcast, though.
I personally dont want them to go back to 5 at all. In a year like this year, there are so many quality films that the ballot system allows more to be recognized. I think everyone can name about 5 movies who they think are deserving but didnt make the cut….Skyfall, Moonrise Kingdom, Looper etc. And in a less than stellar year, theoretically, the number of nominees would go down to 5 or 6. What mess are you referring to? That there is an actual race between Argo and Lincoln? I find that exciting. Or the snub of Affleck in director? I agree he should have been there, but snubs happen often and that doesnt seem like a result of the ballot system for best pic to me. Its more because the academy membership is largely older and stuffier, especially the directors branch. We all have movies and telent we would like tos see nominated (in my dream world Cabin in the Woods would show up in picture or screenplay) but I see this year as a fun race, not a mess.
Refresh me. When did I say “mess?” I may have but I don’t recall the context if so.
My point — and by the way, it has been discussed by Academy Governors this season, going back to five — is that I don’t think they had films like Amour and Beasts in mind when expanding the category. These aren’t the sorts of films that make a general audience interested in what happens. People like us, cinephiles, it’s great. But that’s not who they’re hoping to grab.
Perhaps it was Anne, but I believe it was you. Towards the end of the podcast when you mentioned the thought of going back to 5. You said something along the lines of going back to 5 because they realized the mess they have on their hands. I just didnt quite get what you were referring to was all.
And yes I completely agree that art house films like Beasts and Amour arent the type of films they intended upon letting in by expanding the category. Thats probably a separate issue I think. Which is diversifying the Academy membership. There was a study on demographics of the group and it was a median age of I think 62 and overwhelmingly white and male. It doesnt matter if there are 5 0r 15 nominees, that demographic of industry people is never going to vote in something like The Avengers, Dark Knight, Looper, or Perks of Being a Wallflower. The one that came closest this year would be Skyfall, but with 5 nominations if even that cant break through, then yes the system is failing.
I guess I don’t really get this debate. Why is it a bad thing to have movies like Amour, Beasts, Winter’s Bone, etc., score Best Picture nominations? I think that’s terrific. I know people who have seen those movies because they were nominated, who never would have seen them otherwise. I don’t get how that is a bad thing.
I guess I should have been more specific. I dont think its a bad thing. I absolutely loved Beasts of the Southern Wild. So I dont think its bad that it got nominated. And like you I know others who have seen it because its up for best picture. I was just making the point that the idea behind expanding from 5 to (potentially) 10 noms was so more “mass appeal” films could get in. Their plan was to gain viewers, the ones who aren’t movie buffs, who dont often tune in or care about the oscars because only art house or prestige films get in vs so called “pop-corn” fair. Like Avengers or Dark Knight Rises. So in that sense their plan isnt really working to broaden the audience.
I don’t think we need to be naive about what the “debate” is.