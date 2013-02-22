Oscar Talk: Ep. 107 — Final stabs in the dark

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
Well, it looks like there’s just one more order of business to cover before the big show on Sunday: FINAL PREDICTIONS! Anne and I ended up differing in six categories. Who’s gonna have bragging rights when we come back to close out the season on Monday? We’ll see.
favorite Best Picture winner of all time, probably “All About Eve”, but looking through the list there’s plenty I really like but few I’m very passionate about.
I laughed so hard at your spiel on Anne during the best actress thing about overthinking things… Also curious about your ZDT theories. Anyway good stuff
Thank you, thank you, thank you for covering the Oscar race the way you do and not the way Sasha Stone does.
Anne’s choices for best Best Pictures sound similar to my own. I’m surprised that neither of you mentioned Casablanca, although I suppose that people often forget that it won Best Picture.
After listening to this, I think mine are ready:
Why can’t you get into who you think was behind the Zero Dark Thirty smear campaigns?? Though nothing is 100% confirmed and I’m sure you don’t want to be caught making accusations, the small crumbs are there to lead back to certain individuals. Of course, Harvey is one, backing Seal Team 6, the Hollywood Reporter pieces on Bigelow’s reaction to seeing Harvey, even Bradley Cooper being worried about Zero Dark Thirty on his Gold Derby chat could play into this. Some have speculated Spielberg is another, with his strong ties to politicians and base in California (Feinstein), angling Lincoln as “for all time” to take away from Zero Dark Thirty’s contemporary timeliness, criticizing accuracy and morality. I would’ve loved to hear your thoughts on this, and it’s an absolute shame that such ruthless tactics haven’t been exposed, especially when “screenings” (riiiight) are set up for senators to “see” the movie who then comment based on the information they are supplied.
Probably going to get bagged and tagged and shipped to a black site in the middle of the night for even suggesting this, but does anyone NOT think Affleck was behind his buddy Rep. Joe Courtney’s takedown of Lincoln? The guy, and Time Warner, are HUNGRY this year.
Re: Ghostbusters. It’s striking to watch the movie when Harold Ramis declares “Print is dead”. It was so prescient.
How pathetic voters can get away with boasting they haven’t or won’t watch a film nominated for Picture, Director, Actress, and Screenplay.
The entire awards are meaningless if this is who decides them.
My favourite BP winner would probably be “Amadeus”.
Anne is wrong. Walter Brennan won his 3 Oscars over 6-7 years… :)
Well, lead Oscars I think is what we’re talking about.
So basically, people in the film industry and those who cover it are so scared of Spielberg and the respect and clout he holds that you won’t even discuss what you say is your own theory?
Cause I’m betting if it was Harvey behind the ZD30 desctruction we’d be hearing lots of jokes about it.
Or am I wrong Kris?
Who said it was Spielberg? And who said it WASN’T Harvey?
Fact is I’m not gonna air something like that out in public. No need to assign a BS reason as to why. :)
“Lot of movies have gotten a lot of nominations and walked away with nothing.”
I don’t know Kris, it happens so infrequently that Lincoln winning just Best Actor with 12 nominations would be odd. Even Curious Case of Benjamin Button won 3.
Lucky for Button it wasn’t up against much stiff design competition. “Lincoln” is.
I think something like 12 films have received eight or more nominations and won zero Oscars. So “Lincoln” at least would have a leg up on them with its one.
Also, of course, Button was nominated for and won makeup and visual effects. Lincoln isn’t even nominated for those because it’s really not that kind of film (though you could argue its missing a makeup nod was odd).
Every film is different. And every year is different.
And, most crucially, every category is different. You can be second in twelve categories and still win nothing, after all.
I agree with Kris and Anne about Brave. Wreck It Ralph would be a good win, too. But Brave is the film that will please more in the older Academy.
I wouldn’t go by BAFTA’s choice for music. Their choices in the past does not often correspond with the Academy.
5 nominations doesn’t mean too much. Amelie got 4 nominations and didn’t win Best Picture or anything else, which is sad.
Anne didnt have much to say after Kris said that Skyfall wasnt loved so much as to have been nommed fpr BP.
JJ1–I was thinking about Amour.
Amour’s five nominations, including four of the major categories, means a lot more than Amelie’s four, no?
Kris I guess you’re right about Amour but Amelie was pretty popular. I guess nothing compares with the 10 nominations for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon though! And look what happened to Pan’s Labyrinth.
And Dayeylo, Amour kind of compares with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, because they’re both Best Picture nominees. As I keep saying, no film nominated for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film has ever lost the latter award.
I am thrilled that predictors have gravitated toward Ang Lee for director instead of Spielberg. I just hope this comes true.
Thank you so much Kris and Anne for these podcasts and the extensive coverage. I think its nothing short of incredible what you guys do.
On the podcast:
-I also feel lime Lincoln will win more than 1, thought im not sure where.
-the crossover for BAFTA is 300? I thought i had heard reports, in the past, of 600 or even 1000.
-when I do my silly little ballots, I often try to make sure that the many movies I like wins at least one category.
Also, did I hear somewhere that all the acting nominees would be in the first row? I may be completely wrong/heard wrong.
A few thoughts:
-I have a sound editor friend who worked on numerous big name directors’ pictures who was raving about Life of Pi earlier in November, saying the sound work was extraordinary. I’ve been curious all year whether that was just one sound guy’s opinion or perhaps an indication of more widespread sentiment in the branch. Sounds like the latter.
-Kris, your point about people voting “the straight ticket” could be seen as an argument for Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings, yes? I’d say far more people would vote the straight SLP ticket than the Amour ticket. (Though I agree, it’s very up-in-the-air category.)
-I’m picking Mondays at Racine too. You and others have brought up Open Heart as a film that could potentially capture the Academy’s sympathy and therefore vote a la Saving Face and Smile Pinki, but I’d say Mondays fits that bill too and is far, far more thorough than Open Heart. I don’t think it’s the developing world setting that has gotten voters riled up with previous winners; it’s the emotion and care for individual characters. And to me, both in style and because it’s focusing on fewer people, MaR beats Open Heart in that regard hands-down. (And this is from someone who went gaga over Saving Face last year.)
THanks for all that you guys do.
P.S. Gone with the Wind is my vote for not only the best Best Picture, but also the best film of all time. I was excited for a second when I thought, at Kris’s mention of it, that Anne shared that opinion. Phooey.
“…your point about people voting “the straight ticket” could be seen as an argument for Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings, yes?”
Yes. Which I plainly said. The point I was making was that Anne’s logic that people play those kings of pretzel games with their ballot is a bit, well, pretzel.
Ah, sorry. I missed that. But I agree– we see far too many sweeps for people to be intentionally spreading their vote around, at least en masse.
the problem with Anne’s logic there is that even if you concede that some voters may love multiple films and want to spread the love in a way…its basically impossible for them to be doing it in such a coordinated way that it influences the results in a real way. I.e. some voters may want to give Lincoln a consolation prize in the techs, but some would give it Production Design, some Costume, some Editing, and at the end of the day it’d be so scattered that it wouldn’t make much of a difference. I just find “it’ll win production design because they’ll want to give it something” such a weak argument.
Hey Kris or Guy, can u tell me more about the shady campaign in the year with ‘A Beautiful Mind’? I am curious
I’m excited and ready for the oscars but not ready for oscar talk to end. Great season, Kris and Anne.
Streep will win a 4th Oscar but not will be highly improbable that she will win 4 best actress Oscars. If Day-Lewis can win a third lead Oscar 5 years after winning his second lead Oscar, Streep would certainly win next year for August:Osage County, which if the film does the source material any justice, she will.
Um, “certainly”? The Streep Brigade is striking early this year.
Due to the crazy awards season, I did my predictions backwards this year backwards picking the film’s Oscar wins first (since I don’t believe Argo can win Best Picture with one or two wins.
Life of Pi: 5 (Cinematography, Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects)
Argo: 3 (Picture, Editing, Adapted Screenplay)
Amour: 2 (Foreign, Original Screenplay)
Les Miserables: 2 (Supporting Actress, Makeup/Hair)
Linoln: 2 (Actor)
Silver Linings Playbook: 2 (Director, Actress)
then single winners:
Anna Karenina (Production Design)
Mirror Mirror (Costumes)
Skyfall (Song)
I’m curious Kris, the sound categories have been driving me to crazy predict and all season I have been following two pieces of logic I’ve heard you say in previous years. They normally always go to the same film and it’s a respectable blockbuster, that is why until now I’ve been predicting Skyfall. However I’m now thinking of changing to Life of Pi for both. Am I wrong to stick to the ‘rule’ that they go to the same film? I’m just wondering what made you go back on that this year and why ‘the respectable blockbuster’ won’t be the winner in those categories this year?
That “rule” about going to the same film tends to be out of play when there’s a big musical in the sound mixing category.
Oh man, I would have LOVED to hear your theories on the Zero Dark Thirty snub / smear campaign.
Remember when two months ago, everybody thought it would win Best Picture? I would love to see that happen tomorrow night, but of course, it’s never gonna happen. I am still baffled that Bigelow isn’t nominated.
I see 3 Best Picture noms going home potentially empty-handed:
ZD30
Django Unchained
Beasts of the Southern Wild