Oscar Talk: Ep. 107 — Final stabs in the dark

02.22.13 6 years ago 46 Comments

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

Well, it looks like there’s just one more order of business to cover before the big show on Sunday: FINAL PREDICTIONS! Anne and I ended up differing in six categories. Who’s gonna have bragging rights when we come back to close out the season on Monday? We’ll see.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.

TOPICS#Robert De Niro#Anne Hathaway#Jennifer Lawrence
