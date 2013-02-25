Oscar Talk: Ep. 108 — Special Edition! — Wrapping up the 85th annual Academy Awards

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
I think Jerome Robbins was fired from West Side Story and then went on to win director along with Robert Wise.
yes, thats very true
Also, Anne Hathaway was not just a litany of thank you-s. She bookended it with a rehearsed “It came true” and then also tacked on a weirdly rehearsed Miss America-type plea to end the suffering that the type of poverty that her character endured, while you know wearing a 20,000 dollar+ dress.
yes, much of her speech was poorly judged, I kind of wish people would lay off her a bit, it’s not like she’s rude or anything.
kasper, I wasn’t bothered by Anne Hathaway’s speech. Not a great speech, but not bothered. Anne’s lovely singing voice made up for any ridiculous hateration for her speech ( or speeches ) . You cannot deny that she is not a triple threat talent.
So people with money can’t express a desire in charity? Wow. That’s news to me.
JLPATT- I don’t think it has to do with expressing a desire in charity, it’s the false pretense. She has not muttered a word about ending prostitution… or the French Revolution… or whatever you want to say she was inferring until her Oscars speech. And maybe she was saving it for the Oscars, but that’s a bit much (and makes her look bad anyway- on account that she was assuming she would win)… she sounded foolish and insufferable as always.
she did much better with her Globes speech.
On the upcoming Oscar season,
All I have to say is Gravity! Alfonso Cuaron, Sandra Bullock, and Clooney, breakthrough special effects, and tons of potential. I’m incredibly excited.
For next year, a few you didn’t mention:
Wolf of Wall Street
The Great Gatsby
Foxcatcher
Twelve Years a Slave
David O. Russel’s untitled film
The Fifth Estate (Bill Condon)
Kris, you couldn’t have hit the nail more on the head with your assessment of McFarline’s reviews. It’s really nice hearing somebody who covers awards professionally give a measured assessment of an Oscar telecast.
The movies for next year that spring to mind are Wolf of Wall Street, David O. Russell’s new film, and Saving Mr. Banks.
After 2009, I don’t think Jason Reitman does prefer the Telluride-Toronto route. I remember him deliberately skipping the festivals for Young Adult and wouldn’t be surprised if Anne is right about Labor Day coming out this summer.
I’m also glad to hear that even though you may have different political beliefs than mine, you were able to see that Michelle Obama thing for what it was.
Young Adult was its own thing. Believe me. He likes premiering at Toronto and loves Telluride.
I thought his bad experience in 2009 soured him to the fall festivals ?
Don’t believe everything that you read.
Young Adult had a specific strategy and was never pegged as a festival thing. They wanted to try something else. He likes Telluride/Toronto.
Great job with this season, girl! ;D
Thank you guys, as always, for the terrific coverage. This was a great year and I’m already excited about the list of possible contenders for next year. Crossing my fingers for a Baumbach screenplay nom! One of the best things from TIFF 2012.
I’m looking forward to Serena and am also extra curious, I read the book and Jennifer is not be who I would’ve expected for the title role. I was thinking more like Charlize or Angelina. So, I’ll be very interested to see how it turns out. It’s quite a Shakespearean role.
It’s worth noting that John Goodman will have another big year in 2013. He’s starring in two potential Oscar contenders (“Monuments Men” and “Inside Llewyn Davis”) and two surefire box office smashes (“Monsters University” and “The Hangover Part III”). I’m hoping this can be the year that finally gets him some Oscar recognition.
Speaking of which, not many people seem to be pointing out that he’s now starred in two consecutive Best Picture winners. If “Monuments Men” becomes the movie to beat (you never know), maybe he can try for three in a row?
I also liked the ceremony. The only thing more predictable than Daniel Day-Lewis and Anne Hathaway winning was the fact the same people who complain about the ceremony every single year were going to complain about it the next day. No surprises there.
Although I must say I simply don’t get complaints about the length of the show. The longer the better! This happens only once a year. Why not indulge?
wordy mcworderson.
Completely agree.
I agree. They always have to tear down the Oscar hosts each year. Seth had his funny moments and yes sometimes he is offensive, but isn’t that the underlying nature of Hollywood? I’m on Mr Tapley on this,
Oh, two things concerning Anne:
1. Her logic about “Lincoln” winning Production Design makes no sense. They didn’t like “Anna Karenina” and didn’t think it deserved two Oscars? So “Alice in Wonderland” DID deserve two Oscars?
2. She left off some stats concerning the relation of this year to 2005, both years when Ang Lee won without his Picture winning, and also the only two years in the least three decades the Best Picture winner only won 3 Oscars!
I was saying, that left ‘Lincoln’, a well-respected Best Picture nomme, good looking film that had – arguably – the most classically good-looking production design that Academy voters would likely vote for.
Four seasons of Oscar talk! Congratulations! I always enjoy your podcasts. I particularly appreciate your adherence to the idea of fair minded journalism. It really opens the conversation to more interesting ideas.
Will Emmanuelle Riva ever get nominated again? I was saddened at the Academy’s cold-heartedness and lack of assessment in terms of merit. She did gave the most deep and haunting performance of them all. Worst still, they had to put that slapping scene as the Oscar clip and have her lose to Jennifer LAwrence of whom I adore, but not really deserving of the award. Miss Riva’s Anne definitely outshone Jessica Tandy’s Miss Daisy.