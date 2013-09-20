Oscar Talk: Venice/Telluride/Toronto wrap

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way.

On the docket today…

– VENICE/TELLURIDE/TORONTO WRAP: The early fall festival circuit has laid the groundwork for the season. Who are our frontrunners?

– “12 YEARS” MEDIA MADNESS: Have desperate headlines painted a bull’s-eye on the early frontrunner’s back?

– HONORARY OSCARS: Angelina Jolie, Angela Lansbury, Steve Martin and Piero Tosi will all be recognized.

– NYFF ON THE HORIZON: The New York Film Festival launches next week with “Captain Phillips.” How will new entries figure into the season?

Have a listen to the new podcast below.

