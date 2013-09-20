Welcome to Oscar Talk.
– VENICE/TELLURIDE/TORONTO WRAP: The early fall festival circuit has laid the groundwork for the season. Who are our frontrunners?
– “12 YEARS” MEDIA MADNESS: Have desperate headlines painted a bull’s-eye on the early frontrunner’s back?
– HONORARY OSCARS: Angelina Jolie, Angela Lansbury, Steve Martin and Piero Tosi will all be recognized.
– NYFF ON THE HORIZON: The New York Film Festival launches next week with “Captain Phillips.” How will new entries figure into the season?
Loved this episode. Really enjoying this season so far, I think it was the right choice to limit the number of episodes, each episode now is full of new info and even though I liked listening every week, after a while there’s only so much you can talk about every week.
Glad that’s the case. Thanks Scott.
By the way, I believe I erroneously said “Dick Cook” when I obviously meant “Dick Smith” in this podcast. Apologies to Mr. Smith. I guess I had Disney on the brain after the Bruckheimer shake-up.
Congrats on your award Kris! And fantastic podcast as usual. As unpredictable as the Makeup branch may be, isn’t the ‘Butler’ a pretty good bet, none the less.
I saw Nebraska a few weeks ago at a film festival here in Santiago, and yeah, it’s a lovely tragicomedy, and the warmest Payne’s been in ages. Dern, Forte and Squibb are all brilliant.
I also liked its cinematography as well — which is why I wanted to ask you about its chances at getting a nod here. Black and white films are rare at the Oscar race nowadays, but it seems that whenever there is one in the mix they manage to get there: The Man Who Wasn’t There, The White Ribbon, The Artist… the only one I think didn’t get it in the past few years is I’m Not There, but that’s half and half. What do you think?
PS: Anne, pls keep in mind your international readers/listeners when you say “everybody must have seen it by now…” :(
I heard talk from Cannes that it looked very indifferently shot, atleast black and white wise.
The trailer looked okay to me.
Frnaces Ha on the other hand looked really beautiful in trailers. Maybe that is why Criterion (!!!!) is directly their the first home video release of it!
I agree with the 12 Years a Slave thing. Even I have come to believe the Best Picture race is over because I have been told so many times by the media. But frankly I believe it. This sounds to me like Slumdog. Started at top and never budged.
I’m not saying anything is going to come along that flat out beats “12 Years” as quality filmmaking, but the Academy doesn’t always go for the most quality piece of filmmaking. If something comes along which appeals to them more, and there are films more in their wheelhouse than this, then it will lose.
I agree. No offense to Up in the Air … But I never got the vibe that year that its early frontrunner status was going to stay that way. It just wasnt that type of movie, to me. It just didnt have that overwhelming craft and/or blow-you-away-emotional-hook that some frontrunners-that-never-look-back have.
when downloading the new episode, the show time was listed as 169 hrs and 12 min…imagine my disappointment when it turned to 55 min..
I wonder if that’s a cumulative figure. Which is a depressing thought.
You shouldnt be depressed. We love this sh*t.
On “The Butler,” I agree with you and Anne that it just doesn’t seem like it’s going to be able to make it in any category except Supporting Actress and MAYBE Original Screenplay (although I have my doubts about the latter since it’s more competitive than usual this year), but I still have this feeling that it could be a last-minute surprise Best Picture nominee like “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” or “The Blind Side,” both of which it could be argued appeal to the same demographic within the Academy as “The Butler.” I definitely don’t think it’s going to be a top 5 contender, and I don’t see it showing up a lot during precursor/guild season either (maybe at the Golden Globes), but it’s the kind of movie that I won’t really be able to count out entirely until the very end. I learned my lesson on that with “Extremely Loud.”
SAG ensemble is conceivable. Gravity and Captain Phillips probably won’t be SAG ensemble plays which leaves room for some possibilities out of the top 5. Monuments Men, American Hustle, August: Osage County, and Wolf of Wall Street could also be SAG players that may or may not factor significantly into the main race.
It has an all-star cast which automatically makes it possible, but weren’t Whitaker and Winfrey the only two performers in the movie who got any real acclaim? If it gets a SAG ensemble nomination, it’ll be more for just having those actors together in one movie than it will be for the actual performances of the actors.
The four movies you mentioned as potential SAG ensemble players could actually be the eventual nominees in addition to 12 Years a Slave. Saving Mr. Banks and maybe Foxcatcher are the only other casts that immediately come to mind that might make it in.
The only one we know about is August, which won’t be a top 5 contender. The other three movies could be huge players across the board. Or maybe not. However, they could still land SAG ensemble nods even if they’re considered slight, for the same reasons you suggest for The Butler. All four movies have assembled beloved casts with a lot of friends in SAG. That alone is a legit enough reason for a SAG nom. Think of Best Exotic, Nine, or Bobby. Gravity is definitely a top 5 contender but won’t be on the ensemble list. At this point, 12 Years a Slave would have to be the frontrunner for the SAG ensemble win.
What I’m really wondering is who will be left out of the nominations when the SAG inevitably excludes certain members of the casts they nominate. I still couldn’t believe that Corey Stoll was left out when they nominated “Midnight in Paris.” I mean, I’m pretty sure he got more best in show notices than anyone else in the cast. Ridiculous.
great episode.
Really enjoyed this episode. Can’t wait to see Gravity. Well, along with so many of the films you and Anne talked about.
Ditto
I’m curious to hear why you’ve bumped Saving Mr. Banks and The Monuments Men up on your predictions (I see that you’re predicting both in Director and MM in Editing). Is it just a hunch or is it a tip-off? Or are your lips sealed? ;-)
Those have actually been mostly the same for weeks now actually. Nothing new to report.
Well, Banks is making a few early rounds, actually. I’ve heard this and that but nothing much worth discussing yet.
Steve Martin is Canadian?
Wait, she said comedian didn’t she…