Oscar Talk: Ep. 62 — ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’ is icy and smooth (and good!), but is it Oscar?

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of the year’s contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
Today marks our first podcast at the new HitFix digs (see, I promised we’d push forward without a hitch). And there’s a lot to discuss. It’s been a busy week of screenings and interviews and more. “Moneyball” kind of announces the start of the season’s major Oscar hopefuls by releasing today and the Academy has made a change to its rules and regulations that deserves addressing, to say nothing of the various films that have screened that are worth chewing on. So with all that in mind, let’s see what’s on the docket today…
• We both saw Tomas Alfredson’s hotly anticipated “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” this week after the film bowed in Venice a few weeks back. And we have a lot to say on that.
• With “Moneyball” opening today, to very strong reviews, we come back around to the Oscar question on the film. We’re both still somewhat reserved but we recognize the film is landing just right with the critical set. Now the question is box office and, most especially, Academy reaction.
• The Academy implemented a rule change on campaign regulations this week. Most are calling it a “cracking down” thing but it actually opens the flood gates to a big extent. We discuss.
• The trailer for Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar” dropped this week, putting Leonardo DiCaprio in the thick of the Best Actor discussion. With little to chew on yet, we consider.
• I happened to see “The Ides of March” this week. (Anne will see it at the premiere on Tuesday.) And I’m a huge fan, so I go on briefly about that.
• I also caught Cameron Crowe’s rock doc “Pearl Jam Twenty” this week, which I liked very much. I dig in on that a little bit.
• Back to things we can both comment on, I finally caught up with Lars Von Trier’s “Melancholia,” which Anne saw in Cannes. I’m not nearly as over the moon for it as she is, though.
• And, don’t hate me, but no questions this week. I never got around to putting up a solicitation post, and even though I asked for some questions on Twitter, I never even got around to looking at them. I know, I’m sorry. Next week we’ll be on all cylinders. Promise!
Have a listen to the new podcast below, with a little Pearl Jam leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
Very good podcast. No prob about the questions. I really liked all the topics you touched on.
Kris, does ‘Tinker Taylor’ remind you of ‘Atonement’ (impeccably made, brilliantly acted by a large British ensemble, somewhat chilly in tone/execution) – in that – the Brit bloc may push it in (whereas it might not have otherwise)? Or am I reaching?
Also, ya gotta see Mamma Mia! lol
“Tailor”, obviously. :p
I don’t get that vibe, personally, because Atonement was quite emotional and Tinker, well, it has its emotional moments, but they’re REALLY reserved. Nevertheless, the parallel you mention is definitely being considered as a template of sorts by the campaign.
I think Anne’s head nearly exploded when Kris mentioned the Palin thing.
Aw. No comments for The Pig with the Froggy Tattoo? Even if it’s looking like a silly fun movie, I’m a bit surprised no one seems to have talked about The Muppets movie for… anything (I suppose screenplay could happen if it’s really pushing the nostalgic nerve), likewise as Winnie the Pooh.
And as usual, great podcast :)
I’d say the only thing The Muppets will be able to get nominated for is Original Song. Bret McKenzie wrote them, so they’ll be good, but we have to see how they play in the movie. In any case I’m only hoping it is as good as The Muppet Movie. If it is, awards won’t really matter.
Given the film delivers, I can see it getting a big push for the Globes and doing well there. The Muppets vs. Midnight in Paris- now that’s something you don’t see everyday.
Throw in Ricky Gervais hosting and I’d say shut down the awards season right after the Globes!
I just worked with Bret and he played us a couple of songs from The Muppets. I’d be amazed if one isn’t nominated, especially when used in the context he spoke about.
One of my problems with 1st Sunday in January date, is that a lot of the smaller films like The Messenger, The Last Station, and Buitful don’t get to much of America until February.
It would be the last Sunday in January no? Right before February sweeps and if in 2013, the weekend before the Superbowl. Perfectly placement to me.
I’m with Loyal.
I completely agree with Anne on Melancholia – it is one of the best films I’ve seen all year, favourite Von Trier film (I’ve also seen and loved Dogville and Anti Christ), & it has Kirsten Dunst’s best performance (definitely oscar worthy imo).
I never, for a second thought that the film was bloated, both halves were the right size for me and both were incredibly compelling.
I like Anne, I really do. But she is consistent with the backhanded compliments.
I’m so glad you like Ides of March, Kris. Absolutely agree that Gosling should get a big push. I don’t see it happening though… I feel like all the attention is going to be placed on the film itself for a BP nod and Clooney for director. I hope I’m wrong though, it’s Gosling’s year to shine.
Kris, regarding “Melancholia”, just like what Anne mentioned and I read quite impressive reviews with it’s opening sequence and based on its trailer, any chance for a possible Visual Effects nod? Since you mentioned “The Tree of Life” and I remember you also considered it a possible contender in the category…
The effects are fantastic but I don’t think they’ll find room in the race.
I’m surprised that Shame/Michael Fassbender isn’t on your Oscar radar yet. What, you didn’t like it?
Kris, Anne, Guy, and many others seem to think (and they’re best at prognosticating this kind of stuff) that Fassbender’s performance (while great) is the type of performance that is rarely given consideration by the Academy.
It’s been all over my radar since I saw it at Telluride and raved about it. But Oscar is a different thing altogether. I’ll respect Fox Searchlight even more than I already do if they can get him a nod for something this challenging, and I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility. It’s an uphill climb, is all.
Ok, I understand. It’s just that I respect you and Guy’s perspectives. So, we’ll see.
I liked Moneyball a lot. But is it a great movie? No. It’s a lot of fun and I guess it could only be considered as an Oscar movie because of the time of the year.
Sasha Stone dug a hole for herself last year in her campaign against The King’s Speech. Can’t take her seriously about her Oscar campaigning though I appreciate her love for certain movies.
Agree about Phyllida Lloyd’s bad direction of Mamma Mia. But was surprised what a good job she did with the stage production of Mary Stuart. Maybe she’s learning.
I haven’t seen Tinker Taylor yet but I’m rooting for it already. Because it isn’t an obvious Oscar contender.
Kris, glsd to hear you liked Ides of March. The play was very good so I’m anxious to see the movie.
But The Descendants is so good I wonder if it’s the Clooney film that the Academy will rally behind.
I wonder if Gosling will get a nomination this year not only because he’s good but because he was slighted last year for Blue Valentine.
Kris, when you talked about Tinker, Taylor I though you used the term “breadthwise”. Or, was it some othet term I missed. Thanks for clarifying…
I can’t seem to track down the section you mean, unless it’s when I say “British contingent.” Can you narrow it for me more?
“Tinker,Tailor, Soldier Spy” will be “reserved” most of the time because they are closed-in people who spend their lives “hiding” what they are doing.
I would think it would be worth it just to see an incredible line-up of Great actors.
Seeing advertisements for various spy movies, etc. it’s pretty much – explosion, car chase, lots of guns, and more explosions. TTSS has very little of
that. I’m looking forward to it.
Kris,
You say Tinker, Taylor is a great movie, impeccably made, I think “breadthwise” Anne interupts “very 60’s”
Kris, the comment comes right after Anne says it better be better that Fincher’s Dragon Tatoo and you say Tension wise which leads to your saying its a great movie, impeccably, made I think “breadthwise”???? was is breadthwise you said?
Crafts-wise. The crafts of the film, leading to the production design discussion.
In terms of cosmic forces, outside of ourselves, apocalypse, etc etc….Well, I have yet to see Melancholia, but between The Tree of Life and Take Shelter, I’d definitely pick the latter. I rather admire Malick’s New Age-y meditation on the beginning and end of the universe, but the way Take Shelter builds up suspense and the feeling of closing in on you is just amazing. Seamlessly edited, impeccable performance by M. Shannon… I’m just keeping my fingers crossed this movie’s going to get some recognition when it hits theaters this Friday. Hopefully some Oscar buzz for Shannon…although it’s definitely more for indie spirits.