Oscar Talk: Ep. 72 — Gothams, Indie Spirits, NYFCC, NBR and ‘We Bought a Zoo’

It’s been a busy, busy week on the awards circuit, and it was a busy Tuesday in particular. Awards shows, screenings, nominations announcements and the first critics awards of the season were all thrown into the mix. Let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The Gotham Awards happened Sunday night and the Independent Spirit Award nominees were announced Tuesday. We talk a bit about how the indie field played out there.
Also dropping Tuesday was the New York Film Critics Circle’s announcement of year-end superlatives. We chew on a few of those as well.
Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo” sneaked int heaters across the country last weekend and we both happened to catch screenings. We give our takes on the film, which doesn’t seem primed to be an Oscar contender, but is nevertheless a heartfelt endeavor.
Is anything in trouble? Anne seems to think “Midnight in Paris” is. I talk a bit about a potential resurgence for “The Ides of March.” We kind of just mull over where we are in the season after these announcements.
And finally, reader questions. We answer queries regarding the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio this season, the security of “The Help” and the FYC battle being waged on behalf of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”
Uh… aren’t you predicting Woody in directing? Or is that Guy pushing Woody Allen?
I’d say Scorsese has a better shot.
That’s Guy. If you click on the image associated with each category, it’ll take you to the page for that category and you’ll see who’s responsible for what. The sidebar predictions are no longer just my own.
will you guys have seen Dragon Tattoo and Extremely Loud by next week’s show?
I suppose if Dragon Tattoo delivers it could be the chillier slot-filler. Doesn’t seem like it’s one to tug at the heart strings.
I think it could come in and surprise everyone for the win, like “The Departed” in 2006. Just like in that year, everything so far seems to be facing backlash and underwhelming, to a certain extent.
You never really thought Woody Allen as a Best Director nominee? :) then what’s he doing on the predictions column on the right? :D
anyway, the director category is quite confusing. I still don’t think like predicting Scorsese
See my comment above.
One last comment: you mentioned the predominance of light-hearted or emotional films and the lack of “brainy” films in the BP conversation. I agree that there is a surprising number of dramedies and a dearth of legit, serious dramas in the BP list right now. Like you say, I wouldn’t be surprised if TTSS or IoM pop in. (I’m expecting EL&IC to get a nomination because, though emotional, it will be very dramatic.)
However, I think the matter is complicated by the fact that some of the dramedies in the picture are pretty intellectual. Midnight in Paris is for lovers of literature and art. The Artist is light-hearted but its silent nature helps it be more likely to appeal to intellectual types than the average trifle. Alexander Payne is a thinking man’s comedic writer.
This is why, as unusual as the BP lineup you’re predicting is relative to other Oscar BP lists, I think it’s entirely plausible.
Great podcast. Looking forward to next week’s Top Tens!
Crash wasn’t anywhere close to being in the 50s on RT. It got a 76 with a 7.1/10 average. Bloggers need to stop exaggerating how bad the reviews for that film were. It was on par with plenty of other modern Best Picture winners.
1985: Out of Africa: 63%, 6.2 avg
1989: Driving Miss Daisy: 79%, 7/10 avg
1994: Forrest Gump: 71%, 7/10 avg
1995: Braveheart: 79%, 7/10 avg
1990: Dances With Wolves: 78%, 7.2/10 avg
2000: Gladiator: 78%, 7/10 avg
2001: A Beautiful Mind: 78%, 7/10 avg
I don’t have an issue with reflection, but don’t make up numbers to justify your opinions.
This annoys me too. Plus it had absolute raves from Ebert, Denby, Schwarzbaum and others. Don’t be lazy like that.
Yeah. I loved Crash and Brokeback. I think the ‘how did Brokeback lose!!??’ sentiment clouds that Crash really did have a lot of critical support, but huge detractors, too. I also think that a lot of the public found Crash more accessible.
I was going to point out the exact same thing.
But I do think Leo has a chance to get nominated just like Cate Blanchett managed to be nominated for Elizabeth: The Golden Age (with a 35% in Rotten Tomatoes!) He just needs to get the right traction at the SAGs and the Globes
Crash score’s aside, I wouldn’t take so seriously any score given to a film from before 1999 – the year RT was launched. By mixing then-current reviews with looking-back articles, they’re prone to be offset by nostalgia or overreaction, especially since as you go back in time, you’ll find less film reviews to properly weight on collectively.
Ughh, that annoyed me too! Crash was definitely not 50%, Anne really pulled that out of thin air. There was no way it was gonna win Best Pic if it was that low. That film definitely had its fans. I wish people would stop bashing that film, it’s really not that bad.
I’m a Crash fan. Anne was just try to make a valid point that it was one of the lesser films, critically speaking, to win Best Picture. No need to vilify her or act like she’s bending numbers to make her point, because she doesn’t have to bend them far, after all.
She was bending numbers, though. 50% is quite a different thing than 76%.
I actually recall Crash being in the 60s at the time. 66, to be exact.
It would’ve been kickass if Anne had actually yelled at the gardeners “HEY, SHUT THE FUCK UP” in the beginning of the podcast.
Kidding aside, I’ve always been wondering which ‘dark and/or brainy’ film could get in for BP. In the case of ‘Ides’ not going anywhere with the Academy, which ones would be left? ‘Tinker, Tailor’s looking like it’s going to be all about Oldman, while ‘Dragon Tattoo’ all about Rooney (maybe). What about Drive, then? Brooks and Refn have been awarded already, its screenplay looks like a viable candidate, and if they throw in some deservedly props to its editing and cinematography, I’d say it’s in.
Besides, they’ll need to offset the niceness of its BP slate somehow. To varying degrees, they’re all feelgood nice films! Nothing wrong with that, but still…
I think it’s “Tinker, Tailor”, cause it has british crossover potential, not to mention it has across the board raves, whereas “Drive” is divisive.
About the british bloc, I’m thinking they’ll lean closer to The Artist. It’s french, sure, but to them it’s just across the channel, and if their supposed flagship movie is fading into the lower tiers, they might as well go for the next best euro-thing. Especially if it’s already a strong frontrunner for BP…
… unless ‘Tinker’ pulls a Kate Winslet and it becomes THE movie to finally award Gary Oldman. But can it steal the thunder away from Dujardin, Clooney, Pitt, or at least Fassbender, who’s gone from “no way in hell” to “possible”; at this point? I’m doubting it.
And while essentially Drive’s been raved too, I get what you mean, but divisiveness isn’t precisely a bad thing, I think. It keeps a movie topical for a longer time.
Why do you say that Midnight in Paris did well at the Spirit Awards? Supporting actor and cinematography, that’s all it got nominated for. I felt that it was snubbed in feature and screenplay at least…
“Had a presence” would have been a better comment. I didn’t have the nominations in front of me and couldn’t really remember. Anyway…
While I would agree with Anne’s sentiment of Tree of Life winning Cinematography winning both on merit and on ‘well, we gotta give Tree of Life something’ sentiment …… I would have thought the same of True Grit last year. Still stunned by it’s loss; not because of the merit, but because of the ‘let’s give the film due’ and ‘Deakins needs a win’ thought process. Very unpredictable, at times – that Academy.
The fact that Emmanuel Lubezki lost cinematography in 2006 when he was nominated for Children of Men should tell you all you need to know about the Academy’s history of not giving the man Oscars that he obviously deserves.
Eh- not quite sure that’s true. I think Oscar voters go for “pretty” fairly often so TToL might be more in their wheelhouse than CoM, no matter how deserving the latter may have been.
I already said this in my reader question, but I think “Moneyball” fits the bill for a more weighty best picture nominee. It’s not chilly, but it certainly works on a more cerebral level than “The Help”, “Midnight in Paris” and “The Artist”.
But it’s also built on its fair share of sentiment.
I agree, but comparatively, I think it has weightier qualities lacking in the other potential BP nominees right now. I’m just surprised that people can be so high on the script and Pitt without also giving it much consideration for Director and Picture, which quite frankly it deserves, and I think you would agree.
If Drive continues to do well, I think it becomes a serious contender for adapted screenplay and I’m interested how it might do with techs.
It has now been mentioned at NBR, NYFCC, Indie Spirts and even Satellites. It’s doing wel.
Ides of March and the Decedents are two completely different films. Drive and Ides of March are two completely different films. The idea of an actor vote splitting himself in the acting category is arguable at best. And vote splitting between two films starring the same actor doesn’t really make sense.
With last year’s voting procedures, I think the 10 would have been:
War Horse, The Artist, Descendants, Hugo, Extremely Loud, The Help, Midnight in Paris, Tree of Life, Dragon Tattoo, and Harry 7:2 (taking the brit bloc slot away from Tinker Tailor).
This year, SO hard to tell because so many of the films are nostalgic, sentimental, and/or homages to film.
Dragon Tattoo would not be in with 10.
Really not Oscar material eh? Or is it just not very good?
I assume you saw it based on your tweets.
How are you guys ready to do your top ten? I can’t imagine anyone having seen everything by December 9.
Yet…gasp!…we will have.
If I were betting with Anne, I would bet on 50/50 making a screenplay nomination. Reiser’s backstory is a perfect storm, and it’s the easiest way to reward a movie people love (IF there’s a proper campaign). On the other hand, I wouldn’t be surprised if Moneyball eventually lost momentum with the writers — its structure doesn’t serve the film as well as it could, and the idol-worship for Sorkin and Zaillian will run out eventually.
I am simply amazed that anyone could consider HUGO a possible Oscar-winner.
A movie where a child-actor has one of the leading parts NEVER wins for best picture (or at least only very rarely)
Besides Scorsese has already been honoured for ‘The Departed’, so the Academy doesn’t own him anything.
The strongest argument for HUGO not winning, however, is the title. Short titles do not win for best picture at the Oscars (Gigi from 1958 being an exception).
Slumdog Millionaire did pretty well.
The short title argument is nonsense. Come on.
“Oliver!” springs to mind as well (though, come of think of it, “Slumdog Millionaire” is basically an adaptation of Oliver Twist set in modern India).
I also think of it as having a bit of “Great Expectations”. It’s very Dickensian in that way.
“Marty,” “Gigi,” “Oliver!,” “Crash,” all short titles. And one of them led by a child.
I guess Midnight in Paris was re-released because it’s playing here in Iowa in a major theatre along with Moneyball? Woody is not getting a Best Director nod over other young hot directors. For sure Screenplay like they did Mike Leigh last year. I know they love Allen but I think/hope they recognize other names doing great work.
SPC are indeed re-releasing the film in +300 theaters this weekend.
Lola, where in Iowa do you live? Not to sound creepy but I went to college there (U of I).
Looking forward to going home, pouring myself a glass of wine and listening. It’s become something of a ritual of late.
Kris, when is the Dragon Tattoo embargo lifted? Will you be able to talk/tweet about it after you see it this weekend or is it lifted later next week?
13th
My Week with Marilyn– a musical, NOT a comedy. There are musical numbers because the Prince and the Showgirl had musical numbers in it… and considering the story of the making of this film is the basis for My Week with Marilyn, I don’t see how this is baffling.
Yes, but it was sometimes a comedy too… albeit unintentionally. ;)
My comment was in regards to Anne T’s statement that MWWM should be considered a drama. Yes, Williams’ gives an exceptional dramatic performance, but the film as a whole is light and breezy and is meant to be a musical with comedic elements. Half of her role is to the play the “Marilyn Monroe” character who was perceived to be a goof/a comedian by some measure. It’s unfair to write it off as a drama just because Williams’ is capable of portraying a side of Monroe that we haven’t seen before. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t sit at that level the entire time. It shifts from a character study to a lighthearted comedy.
Kris, is it wise for you to be betting again? Didn’t you bet someone 500 bucks that Leo DiCaprio will win best actor? ;)
Anyway, I’m right with you on The Company Men being a far superior film to Margin Call. TWC tossed it aside last year, which is a shame, because I think it’s one of Affleck’s best performances to date, not to mention an outstanding supporting cast. Cooper broke my heart in that film.
I laughed out loud when Anne said her daughter was “bothering” her from China… that sounds so harsh yet funny… if I was in China and trying to get a hold of my mom, I would be relentless too!
No, that was a bet that Ides of March would get at least three Oscar nods. Seemed a safe bet to me!
Midnight in Paris isn’t dead at all. You’ve got the Golden Globe nominations coming up and then it’ll be out on DVD/Blu-ray on the 20th, just in time for people to fall in love with it all over again (or for the first time, if they missed it in theaters). It’s certainly not a done deal (save for Original Screenplay, which I can’t imagine it missing), but hasn’t even gotten to its second wind yet.
I’m guessing “Midnight in Paris” will get skunked. “Vicky Christina Barcelona” was also very popular (by Woody Allen standards), but it did not even get nominated for Best Screenplay. And it had a much better screenplay than does “Midnight in Paris.” Kris has it listed for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. I can’t see that happening. Maybe the fellow playing Hemingway will get nominated. He was easily the best thing about the movie. But, like I said, I expect it to receive nothing. Anne and I are of one mind on that. But on “The Help,” we differ. It seems to me that the weighted voting system that the Academy uses will favor “The Help” in many categories, but especially for Best Picture and Best Director.
I think you’re one of the very few who thinks the “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” screenplay was better than “Midnight in Paris,” Frank.
He’s not alone. It was sharper, and less repetitive.
I think ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ is a better film than ‘Midnight in Paris’.
Why does Warren Beatty casting Felicity Jones in his next movie make a difference? Why does Beatty have so much clout? When was the last time he was relevant? Last time hollywood gave him a big budget, he gave them one of the biggest flops of all time. I’m sick of people using the Beatty factor when it comes to Oscar races. It’s bad enough we have to hear it whenever Annette Bening is nominated.
“When was the last time he was relevant?”
Man, you’re not looking at the bigger picture at all.
Well can you explain it? Why does Warren Beatty have so much pull in hollywood? It can’t be just Bonnie and Clyde 44 years ago.
Kudos to you and Anne for being good to We Bought a Zoo. Not every film needs to be award worthy to be worth seeing.
Anne is right, “The Tree of Life” is winning Cinematography. Not even sure how it’s a competition. The absolutely stunning beauty of the film + the fact Lubezki has NEVER won (!) + the fact nothing comes even close visually or has stirred up as much talk – all leads to an easy win.
I think I agree with Kris on the bet but I hope Anne is right. ha!
Emmanuel Lubezki never winning doesn’t matter one bit. Most of the Academy don’t know who’s shooting what, on top of which, the name isn’t even on the ballot. Just the film.
It’s not winning. I feel very strongly of this.
As I said in an above comment, True Grit had this thing locked up until Inception’s name was called last year. One would have thought “landscape cinematography + Deakins(!) + let’s give True Grit something” would have done it … nnnnnnope.
THAT cinematography win, along with it’s 3 others, is kind of why I think Inception would have been the 5th film in a year of 5 BP’s and not Black Swan (which only had 5 noms, and the one win for Actress).
I think more voters were compelled to vote for Inception for BP on merit, or for it’s ambition, or for Nolan (who got in for producing, writing, yet must have just missed out BD), etc..
But then, no editing nom, either. Either way, I think it must have been very, very close (5th/6th).
I was operating under the assumption TToL wouldn’t win cinematography, but I’ve changed my mind. I think it’s the one place to reward TToL and I think that Oscar voters tend to respond to “beautiful,” which everyone– even the film’s detractors– admits that TToL is.
Lube ski hasn’t won before not because of himself, but because his best work just isn’t as ‘purdy.’ Children of Men was great, but it was dirty and gritty, IMO not in the Oscar aesthetic.
It’s main competition is War Horse and I’ve already heard complaints or criticisms of its cinematography. TToL is no sure thing, but I do think it will get the win. I look forward to seeing who wins this bet. ;)
I think Tree of Life will sneak in as the “dramatic” contender (or is it the “artsy” contender?). There will be a strong enough minority of people who love this film to push it into contention. Maybe not Top 5, but on the list of up to 10. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close is another likely “dramatic’ contender. It does seem unlikely that all nominees will be lighter and/or nostalgic an/or feel-good fare with no “serious” “drama” in the mix.
When are you guys going to see “Extremely Loud” finally?
I agree with Kris, ToL won’t win cinematography. It’ll probably win the ASC as they are usually pretty discerning about quality even in the face of Oscar juggernauts, but the Oscars will go to to something handsome and sweeping like War Horse. In other words it’ll be The White Ribbon vs Avatar again, with The Artist in the Hurt Locker position hoping to capitalise on a sweep.