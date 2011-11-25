OSCAR TALK: Ep. 71 — Formidable ‘War Horse’ charges onto the scene

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

A late-breaking edition of the podcast today as we try to muster the energy to shake off the food coma of Thanksgiving. And there is tons to talk about today in a somewhat longer podcast than usual. Let’s see what’s on the docket today…

Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” finally burst onto the scene this weekend as more press and guilds got a look at the film, Anne and I among them. We discuss the film and its Oscar prospects.

We get into “Hugo” some more, which has done gangbusters with the critics and got an uptick in box office yesterday.

Anne got around to two films that look to figure into the Best Actress category this year, “The Iron Lady” and “Young Adult.” We circle back on those films and talk about how they look to figure into the season.

With the animated feature shortlist out as of a few weeks ago and with us going through each of the contenders, we take a moment to spotlight the field.

The New York Film Critics Circle won’t be able to see “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” before its asinine early voting deadline. Aw. We talk a little about that whole non-story story.

And finally, reader questions. We answer queries regarding the botched (again) Best Documentary Feature finalists, the possibility of reform in the category and how talent respond to us when we, uh, don’t like their work.

