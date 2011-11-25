OSCAR TALK: Ep. 71 — Formidable ‘War Horse’ charges onto the scene

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
A late-breaking edition of the podcast today as we try to muster the energy to shake off the food coma of Thanksgiving. And there is tons to talk about today in a somewhat longer podcast than usual. Let’s see what’s on the docket today…
Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” finally burst onto the scene this weekend as more press and guilds got a look at the film, Anne and I among them. We discuss the film and its Oscar prospects.
We get into “Hugo” some more, which has done gangbusters with the critics and got an uptick in box office yesterday.
Anne got around to two films that look to figure into the Best Actress category this year, “The Iron Lady” and “Young Adult.” We circle back on those films and talk about how they look to figure into the season.
With the animated feature shortlist out as of a few weeks ago and with us going through each of the contenders, we take a moment to spotlight the field.
The New York Film Critics Circle won’t be able to see “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” before its asinine early voting deadline. Aw. We talk a little about that whole non-story story.
And finally, reader questions. We answer queries regarding the botched (again) Best Documentary Feature finalists, the possibility of reform in the category and how talent respond to us when we, uh, don’t like their work.
Have a listen to the new podcast below with some of John Williams's "War Horse" score leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
“Learning the Call” courtesy of John Williams and Sony Masterworks.
“You’re So Vain” courtesy of Carly Simon and Elektra.
“It made J. Edgar look like Gone With the Wind’… whoa, that’s a bold statement. J. Edgar was only good because of DiCaprio and for the most part Hammer. The Irony Lady was only good because of Streep. Both films failed otherwise. BOTH films should have stuck to the formula that My Week with Marilyn effectively employed… smaller time spans. No one wants to sit through a shoddy attempt at reliving a historical figures entire life. Very few directors and/or writers get this right (Milk is an example that works).
Well said. And I think it’s a little unfair lumping in ‘My Week with Marilyn’ with “weak films”. It’s received overwhelmingly positive reviews (though no major raves). I believe it’s currently at 84% on rotten tomatoes – not that the site is the be-all-end-all. But, still.
Yeah, it’s certainly getting better than expected reviews. I think the main criticism is that it’s a fluffy film and doesn’t focus enough on Monroe. I would agree with that but then again, I was quite smitten with the “love” story. I think of celebrities as fantastical creatures… they live lives we don’t really understand, so the film played into that fantasy notion quite well. I had very few problems with it.
Also, I meant Iron Lady.. but Irony Lady works too.
Ok, so go back to one of the very last podcast leading up to the 2010 Oscars when everyone agreed the tide turned and Streep would loose to Bullock. Anne stated that due to this reversal of fortune, Streep would most likely win for her next nominated role. Here we are back again pushing her to the runner up.
Sorry, Davis is a great actress but I cannot see her winning for THE HELP. Sorry, the MEN of the Academy will not vote for a do-gooder black maid over Marliyn Monroe or ball busting Thatcher.
Yeah, I also don’t think Davis will be winning critics awards. I see her winning the Bullock awards (BFCA, GG, maybe Oscar).
I maintain that the critics awards will splitting between Theron, Williams, and maybe Swinton.
Watch out for Mara too. I have a feeling she’ll be big with the critics.
So, basically Tom Hooper is an ass?
Sounds like it. haha
I remember last season Kris arguing that he wasn’t the most pleasant guy to work with (I think he made James Cameron comparisons) an arguing that he was very pleasant and worked the room well. I think Kris may have been right.
I think word of that actually came out during last Oscar season, even. Maybe not as bluntly as him being an ass, but kind of being a deadly serious, humourless, snobby kind of guy.
Completely disagree about War Horse. I just saw it and it really was not very good. Really old fashioned, unbearably silly (the first 30 minutes are pathetic) and overall just seems like an insignificant piece of work from Spielberg. I don’t think it has a hope in hell of winning BP. It’ll get nominated, but it’ll end up more in Benjamin Button territory. It just really isn’t very good.
I also just saw your tweet saying The Descendants was a “non-issue” in the race and that The Help had a better chance of winning. Really? I’d say The Descendants has a better shot than The Help and War Horse.
To call the first 30 minutes “pathetic” is to not understand what they were aiming for. It doesn’t have to work for you, but it was willful.
I think you’re wrong on The Descendants. It’ll be a mirage throughout the critics awards (which will lavish more and more upon it all month). Watch.
I don’t care what they were aiming for. Adam Sandler aims to make great fart jokes, but that doesn’t make it good cinema.
War Horse will not win Best Picture.
Your point on The Descendants stems from what happened to The Social Network last year. The only reason The Social Network didn’t win was because The King’s Speech was such a beast that had people giving standing ovations at matinee screenings. No film is doing that this year, so it seems more likely that a universally liked film will win. There doesn’t seem to be anything that people are going nuts for. War Horse certainly won’t be that movie, the reaction at my screening was tepid at best, and there were 6 walkouts by my count.
No my point on The Descendants does not stem from what happened to The Social Network last year. But believe what you want. I’m not interested in changing anyone’s mind, really.
By the way, maybe six people just had to take a piss? You’re projecting.
The Descendants reeks of Up in the Air, to me. GREAT reviews. It will win plenty of BP with the critics. But I think it’ll come up short for BP at the Oscars; and maybe for other categories, too.
If their pissing takes so long that they leave in the middle of the movie and never come back, maybe.
And The Hurt Locker was the critical darling that year. Didn’t Up in the Air kind of falter after the festivals were over?
I just spoke to someone who was at a guild screening today and said there were zero walk-outs and eruption of applause at the end, with spikes in the applause throughout the credits.
Point being: I don’t care what happened at your screening. Nor should you.
To be clear, since that could be read wrong: Different reactions happen at different screenings. It’s not something one should use to gauge a film.
Anyway, I’m just not feeling it. There’s something off about the movie and the reactions from you and others who have seen it seem to be polite at best. Even though I didn’t like The King’s Speech that much, I knew as soon as I saw it, it was the one to beat. With War Horse, I didn’t get that feeling at all.
Fair enough.
Reactions seem fairly spread (according to tweets, reviews, other various commentary) that War Horse is either amazing, very good, or manipulative schlock. Sounds like most Spielberg films. Still looking forward to it, big time.
Without having seen it (so take my comment with infinite supplies of salt, if you feel like it), I’m also in disbelief of The Descendants winning BP. Not because I’ll hate it right away or anything, but because I feel nowadays it’s unusual for films without heavily relying in its craftsmanship merits to win BP. I think Lisa Cholodenko once complained about this.
(This recount excludes the big four: BP, BD, acting and writing nods).
1999 – American Beauty: Cinematography, Score, Editing.
2000 – Gladiator: Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Score, Sound, Visual Effects.
2001 – A Beautiful Mind: Editing, Makeup, Score.
2002 – Chicago: Cinematography, Art Direction, Costume Design, Editing, Sound Mixing, Song.
2003 – The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King: Art Direction, Costume Design, Editing, Makeup, Score, Song, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects.
2004 – Million Dollar Baby: Editing.
2005 – Crash: Editing, Song.
2006 – The Departed: Editing.
2007 – No Country For Old Men: Cinematography, Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing.
2008 – Slumdog Millionaire: Cinematogaphy, Editing, Score, Song, Song, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing.
2009 – The Hurt Locker: Cinematography, Editing, Score, Sound, Sound Editing.
2010 – The King’s Speech: Editing, Art Direction, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Score, Cinematography.
For the past eleven years, it averages on 5 accompanying tech nods for the BP winner (and as far as I’ve read, it seems it’s only got a semi-shot at Editing), and with other heavy tech films like War Horse, Hugo and The Artist already acting as the frontrunners, I don’t think they’ll go so unanimously on The Descendants, unless this year’s Oscar narrative suddenly becomes all about awarding Payne, like they did in 2006 with Scorsese. But it’s unlikely.
But as I said before – it’s meaningless statistic! Who knows how they’ll respond to it. I’m just guessing based on what they’ve done already. Maybe once it hits my shores I’ll be pushing so hard for it I’ll make a blind eye to its percentages and the Oscar history.
Good post, Andrej. Interesting read.
In fact, I think it’s been decades since ANY movie won BP with merely the big 4.
Yeah, last time it was Ordinary People in 1980, and before that, Annie Hall in 1977. If The Departed hadn’t won, I believe Little Miss Sunshine could have made it too.
Kris, with what group did you see War Horse with?
Mix of guilds. Not a lot of people were there because of the holiday.
About Tom Hooper: Ouch.
But good to know the two of you handle these things like pros! Can’t blame the guy either, things must have been hectic around that time of the year. Fun podcast, overall :)
This was a fantastic podcast.
-Great info and discussion on War Horse.
-On Hugo, I find it interesting that Asa Butterfield is actually getting really good ink from the reviews; contrary to the opinions of you guys. I’ll hopefully find out for myself tomorrow.
– Could not agree more with you Kris on Cars 2 – was counting down the minutes til it was over. And though I enjoyed the first Cars, I also understand your frustration about the Cars ‘world’.
Again, such a great podcast; chock full of goodies that I’ve been looking forward to you guys discussing (animated, docs, etc.).
I agree. This was a great podcast. Full of info and insight.
Wow. Really interesting. For some reason, I wasn’t expecting you guys to like War Horse as much as you did. Great observation, Kris, about three of the top contenders, War Horse, The Artist, and Hugo all being nostalgic looks back to older styles of film making. Seems to be shaking out that way.
And bravo on your comments regarding NYFCC. Ha! Love the Carly Simon song.
Can’t see Davis winning a significant amount of critics awards; they’ll probably go more for Theron, Olson, and maybe Mara. It will be interesting what “the” movie will be, but it definitely wont be like the years of The Social Network or The Hurt Locker.
I’d have to agree with this. I can’t see Davis winning many of the critics awards, though I think she’s the favorite for oscar. I agree with your hunches on Theron, Olson and Mara for the critics. I’d also throw in Swinton and Coleman.
Is no one else factoring in the race card? I thought Davis was terrific in The Help but being an African-American woman, playing a historically controversial/physically unappealing role does add to her narrative.
Right, forgot about Swinton and Coleman. I’d also add Mulligan, unless they put her in supporting.
And Jared, I think Davis will do very well with the guilds and academy, just don’t see the critics giving awards to a movie like The Help (not loved by them and it doesn’t need their help).
How is Davis’s role “historically controversial?” I know the film has stirred some critical debate about racial representation, but I don’t think the role itself has been held accountable.
Honestly Cats in Paris sounds a lot like Aristocats…but maybe thats just my love for that movie speaking.
Kris, Anne, and Guy- in the spirit of Thanksgiving + the holidays, here’s a little thank you for Oscar Talk and covering the Awards season/movies in general so thoroughly. As a weekly listener and a movie lover, I appreciate it and I’m sure the rest of your readers and listeners do as well.
Well said. Thank you Kris, Anne, Guy, and the rest. As I’ve said before, this site is like my second home. And that wouldn’t be the case if it weren’t as thorough a movie site as it is. Thanks again.
Thanks, Trex.
I quite don’t see The Descendants winning Best Picture. I think If the Academy goes for feel-good it’s The Artist. If it goes for old-stlyle, ”classy” films it’s War Horse but if they are in the mood for tear jerker… Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, which I think is being generally underastimated. Remember The Reader.
The day you guys stop doing this podcast is the day I stop following The Oscars. The best.
Great podcast, as always. Love the choice of closing song – very apt. (What great lyrics – rhyming ‘apricot’ and ‘gavotte’. Genius.)
I saw ‘War Horse’ at a screening in Australia this week and it was good to hear both your takes on it. Picture/Director nominations seem likely for me, along with all those craft nods, though the lack of acting nominations will make it more of an uphill battle to win, I think. Be nice if Niels Arestrup got a look in – the LAFCA did award him for ‘A Prophet’ last year, so ya never know.
The film won’t be boosted by critics’ awards, but should get Globe, BFCA and Guild love and – assuming the BO is big after Christmas – could start looking like a winner by the time nomination day rolls around.
Frankly I think Extremely Loud and NYFCC are a non-issue. Just think for yourself, what is the possibility of a high brow critics group giving Best Picture to a Stephen Dalrdry film? NONE. Its not that Stephen Daldry makes bad films (quite on the contrary) but he does not make films that one of the Top 3 critics Group of the country is going to award Best Picture. Ditto War Horse.
NY will totally go with The Descendants I think with Hugo or MAYBE Tree Of Life as a surprise. But I actually believe (or hope) that either LA or NSFC will give Best Picture to A Separation.
Of all the major contenders LOUD is the only New York made film. Eric Roth has called it his “love letter to NY” and its incredibly sad that of all the groups to not wait for this movie, it’s NY.
I agree with you guys. The kids were terrible in Hugo, but the last 30 minutes make up for it. The entire critical support for the film stems from the film history aspect, no doubt about it
Great podcast, Anne and Kris. Thanks!
As a follow-up to the EL&IC talk, do you think that the LA critics will be tempted to choose it as a big F-U to the NYFCC? (Unlike Anne’s, “What if its ‘the one’?” my question just assumes it’s your average Oscar contender.)
I know I would be if it were anywhere near great. Butnthen again- I’m rather petty. ;)
Streep is being predicted by pundits to win the NYFCC Best Actress Award. Should the critics rally around her amazing performance she could win the gold.
I remember Anne being on the bandwagon for Streep in Julie and Julia and when Bullock became the clear favorite, she chirped that Streep should be given the advantage for winning on her next nomination. Seems Anne has early Thatcher memory loss…
In fairness, no one saw Viola Davis coming. Things change.
I still think the actress race is fascinating (until an award narrative solidifies):
Close – it could just be her, over and done.
Streep – finally winning her 3rd.
Davis – early fave, rewarding The Help in a big way.
Williams – feels like a winner in any other year, to me.
etc.
I don’t see how it could be Close, overdue or otherwise.
I have not seen Albert Nobbs. I’m just going on the veteran-who-really-wants-that-Oscar narrative and the fact that – on paper – Nobbs is a bit baity. The performance may not be good enough (as I’ve heard a lot). But I just threw Close in there as a possible story. She may not even be nominated.
You’re right, Kris, things change. There are three months to go before the Oscars and I don’t think Viola Davis is close to be a lock to win as you and Anne seem to think. Streep has gotten amazing reviews (except for you and Anne) and the Oscarologist experts on Gold Derby have her in the lead 12 votes to 11 for Viola (5 votes Williams). A real nail biter if you ask me. Interesting to note Guy is one of the Oscarologist experts and the only one not to have Streep in his top 5 performances. Typical.
I’ve never once called her a lock or intimated that I thought she might be a lock. If you ask me to call it now, though, I say Davis.
Also — you’re not reading closely if you don’t think Streep got great reviews from me and Anne.
I kinda feel like Spielberg is in the same position as Meryl Streep. For him to win another Oscar he’s going to have to make something really extraordinary that matches his absolutely finest work and with his filmography that’s nearly impossible. Word on War Horse is very positive but it doesn’t really feel like it’s on the level where it could bring him (and the film) into a winning position. Not to mention how rare it is for films without acting nominations to win Best Picture, though I suppose anything could happen with such weak Supporting Actor/Actress categories.
That said, I do think it’ll end up being the film with most nominations though, and anything could happen between now and February.
So, just got out of WE BOUGHT A ZOO. Oscar hopes? Probably none, though I did find it to be one of Damon’s best performances.
Overall, it’s a commercial holiday crowd pleaser. A decent and enjoyable flick that was a nice distraction from cinephile pics. (Though, even with my high tolerance of schmaltz, the tree in the driveway moment was way too much.) Still, I think this will be a hit at the holidays, a slightly better “Marley and Me” family type crowdpleaser that is harmless to all.
This response is what I’m reading everywhere. A reutrn for Crowe. Solid family holiday entertainment. A VG Damon performance. Nothing Oscarish. But it’s getting to people (emotionally).
Kris, are you planning to do The Circuit this year on the new site?
Probably not, unfortunately.
Hugo was so much better than I expected. And I think Anne as much as I often agree with her is off about Asa Butterfield in Hugo. He was fine. Hugo is one of Scorsese’s best films, an amazing work so late in his career.
Kris, I don’t think you and Anne should discount TinTin yet just because of the performance-capture (in the event it’s deemed eligible). Monster House was a performance-capture movie and grabbed a nomination when there were only three animated film nominees. TinTin could definitely get in with 5. Not having seen it yet, right now I hope Rango takes it (definitely one of the most entertaining movies of the year, and the animation was GORGEOUS)
I still can’t believe that Black Swan was nominated for Best Picture. One of the worst nominees ever. I’m sorry to hear about Tom Hooper but given that he was treated like a peasant next to David Fincher last year, I wonder if he is just tired.
I agree what you say about the NYFCC’s silly decision about not watching all the films. I do think their choice of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King had some influence the year that happened.
I don’t think that had any influence at all — The Return of the King’s Oscar win was virtually a foregone conclusion two years before it happened. That was merely a case of the NYFCC boarding the bandwagon.
Remember when the NYFCC chose Topsy-Turvy for Best Film? That was a great year for them.