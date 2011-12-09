Oscar Talk: Ep. 73 — Our top 10 films of 2011!

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
Here at the end of December’s first week, all 2011 films have officially screened for press. And yet, we can’t discuss the last two to drop. Whatever shall we do in this interlude…
Oh, I know. How about we drop our top 10 lists on you? Very well then. Today’s podcast is dedicated to just that. We’ll resume the chatter next week.
Have a listen to the new podcast below with some U2 leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
“Where the Streets Have No Name” courtesy of U2 and Island Records.
Kris did you watch Tintin a second time? It did not play well for me a second time (loved it), all the complaints that Anne had come to the fore the second time, I felt tired and numbed after watching it, it was too much.
Also I hoped A Separation would be higher on your list.
I’ve seen it a few times, yeah.
AAAAGH – I’m stuck at work and can’t listen to the podcast for another 6 hours!!! :,^( I wanna know what your list is LOL! All good things will come to those who wait, so I can be patient until then (plus I’m sure you will probably do a more detailed article about this perhaps on Monday?)
Indeed.
I’m most happy to see Weekend place so highly on Anne’s list, but overall, great lists from both of you! I wonder when us Muggles will be able to see Margaret though.
no beginners kris? surprised
and no anonymous????
I, too, was sure Beginners would show up, with an outside possibility of Anonymous.
I was surprised neither you or Anne sprung for 50/50, more so Ane than you.
No mention of Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close on either list or in the periphery. I guess you can’t talk about it, but it’s absence may say a lot too… ?
I think the song they chose for the intro and outro of the show (used in trailer 1) may say it. ITS A CONTENDER.
Very good and unique lists from both you and Anne this year, though I’m a bit disappointed neither of you bumped “Moneyball” into your top 10, especially with something like “Rango” coming in at number 10. This makes me wanna see “Take Shelter”, which I’ve been eagerly awaiting anyway, even more that both you and Anne are so high on it.
I was also thinking that it would be a good idea to do a cinejabber post specifically geared towards top 10 lists. I don’t know if you’ve done that in previous years (I feel like you have), but I think it could breed some interesting discussion.
I would love a cinejabber on top 10s, but preferably in 3-4 weeks when most have us peasants (hehe) have finally seen most of these films.
Yes, I should have added that as well.
OMG cinejabber top 10 lists are like the best thing about the end of the year. I could spend hours looking at everyone’s top ten lists LOL. I concur that it should be at the very end of December (like on the 31st perhaps?)
I adore Beginners, but somehow it never pushed into the list. I feel bad that I forgot to mention it in the honorable mentions bit, though.
What about “The Beaver” and Mel for best actor. Its like that movie vanished from existence
I wasn’t a fan. At all.
Do you still think as highly of “Anonymous” as you did, Kris? For me, it’s still sitting at #3 of the year.
happy to know that my list is similar!
my top 10 of 2011:
1. drive
2. bonsai
3. melancholia
4. elena
5. a separation
6. breathing
7. 50/50
8. le quattro volte
9. weekend
10. martha marcy may marlene
There’s a huge problem with Rise of the Planet of the Apes and that (SPOILERS AHEAD) is the fact that it asks us to root for the apes. Which is fine if this was a stand-alone movie. But if you’ve seen the original film(s) you know that the events in this film ultimately leads to the apes taking over the earth and enslaving mankind. One could argue that we deserve it for all our faults, but it makes for a hugely conflicting film in my opinion. It’s comparative to Independence Day being about rooting for the aliens to destroy the humans. I’m not the biggest fan of the human race, but I did find it very hard to effectively root against my own species. I do think there’s a lot about it that’s enjoyable and certainly commendable (it’s surely not your typical summer blockbuster), but the whole setup is just fundamentally flawed.
I don’t think that’s necessarily a flaw at all. It makes it more interesting, in fact.
The actual flaw of the movie is that every human character in it is a one-dimensional piece of nothingness.
I agree completely, wit the sole exception of Lithgow.
That’s almost singularly why the film is as compelling as it is.
I’m curious: we hear a lot about Andy Serkis being the “best performance-capture actor in Hollywood.” How much of that is due to the fact that he’s the only high-profile performance-capture actor? Personally, I don’t think I could name a second one…
Also, I completely agree with you, Kris, that Cave of Forgotten Dreams should have been a short. The cave painting segments were fantastic, but the movie as a whole felt like it was bloated in order to get to an 80 or 90-minute runtime.
Thanks for sharing your Top 10s!
Thrilled to hear Rango made your list, Kris. I think it will end up on mine, too. I completely adored it from beginning to end. It might not have been a strong year overall for animation, but I think Rango is a major achievement. And the extras on the Blu-ray that detailed the production process made me appreciate it all the more.
Just came back from a screening of Extremely Loud and I simply cannot wait to hear what you guys thought. I really don’t know what to make of it.
Wow, I’m glad Martha Marcy May Marlene made it to your top 10. What an amazing film that is superior to Winter’s Bone in so many ways.
Even if it was predictable, that Jane Eyre made Anne’s list is defenitly great. Plus, talking Bright Star reminded me how much I adored that film and how great is Jane Campion.
I didn’t really like the Bright Star comparison all that much. They’re both period pieces from about the same time, but one of them is much more about color and beauty and the other (while it is beautiful in its own way) is far more about spareness.
See, I liked Bright Star very much but not Jane Eyre. I now people rave about Mia as Jane Eyre, but I found her miscast and the relationship between her and Fassbender as Rochester didn’t feel believable or, well, HOT. ha!
Whoops, sorry for the misspelling. *Know obviously.
I “liked” this Jane Eyre. It’s beautiful to look at. Decently acted. But Bright Star is in a whole other league, for me. Exquisite.
I kinda wanted to ask you this in time before you made your top 10 public, but since you announced them earlier than expected, I’ll ask now –
How do you make your top 10 lists? Do you keep track and placement of every (or at least the most) film you see through the year, or you rank them only once when you make your top 10 list (or until you’ve seen a certain film which you think can make it into the top 10)?
Also, it’s noteworthy you’ve traded genres for your #1 picks. Anne’s got the doc, and in turn you have the teen girl drama this year.
I’m guessing you still consider “Up in the Air” Reitman’s best, yeah? Just asking because, although “Young Adult” was kept off your list, I do recall you deeming it Reitman’s “most refined” to date in your review.
Complicated answer, actually. I think Up in the Air had inherent qualities that elevated it as a film, but as a director, I think he is working on a more refined level in Young Adult.
Yeah, I guess my question was what you meant exactly by “refined.” I like “Young Adult” a good deal, but I’m just hoping that Reitman continues to write his own stuff in the future. Not to make that sound like a ding to Cody — “Juno” was fantastic — but I think Reitman’s work on the page in “Up in the Air” explored thematic depths that Cody doesn’t seem as interested in.
I think Cody explores the idea of a woman who was never told “no” or that she was wrong growing up and developed a HUGE entitlement complex early on– and she does it quite well.
I agree with you completely on that front, but those Cody themes appear — to me, at least — to be solely character-based. While “Up in the Air” certainly had elements of a character study, I think Reitman’s script was also filled with things that allowed the film to speak to thematic issues that carried a larger-world significance. I don’t want to sound like I’m diminishing the accomplishment of “Young Adult,” because it is a worthy screenplay — I just have a desire to see Reitman challenge his own authorial voice on the page.
I totally get what you’re saying. But I still think Cody is speaking about a broader issue. As she said, “assholes don’t change.” We live in a culture where arrested development exists and in a way it’s something we promote– see 90% of reality tv. Snooki (as well as every person on Jersey Shore) is a prime example of this. I think fictional Mercury serves as a microcosm of our country, maybe world. Everyone in this little town is in awe and in many ways promotes Mavis’ behavior (esp her parents), one can infer from the time she was a child. As I mentioned earlier, that’s the same attitude many people have towards these reality show train wrecks and the Linday Lohan’s/Kardashian’s of our time. I could be over-analyzing it but I thought Cody makes an incredibly powerful statement on pop culture and society’s serious love/loathe relationship with these controversial “celebrities”.
Nicely put. I like what you’re saying there. I don’t think it’s over-analyzing.
Glad you enjoyed Rampart so much Kris. I never got some of the lukewarm and mixed reception it got. Aside from one or two visual touches, Moverman steps up as a filmmaker. His writing combined with Ellroy’s has turned out to be more of a character study than a procedural flick with 1999 as the perfect backdrop. All these subplots just better define him and I can’t say enough good things about Harrelson’s performance. Shame. It’s best work to date and he could very well get overlooked.
“Pina”? 100 minutes of dancing? Better than “Kevin”? “Moneyball”? Come on.
I hope I get to see Margaret in my lifetime.
LOL
Ditto. So frustrating.
Hearing Anne talk about ‘The Descendants’ – and I don’t mean to make this about Anne, because the film is clearly well-loved by many – it just makes me astounded that it’s as loved as it is. I just found the story silly; at too many instances. I loathed the Sid character. And my reaction to the King family is not emotional, at all. I couldn’t stand the kids or Matt as people. Therefore, my interest in their particular strife(s) … which I would normally be emotional towards … fell completely flat for me. That’s just me, though.
nope, not just you. It felt like this sad emotional story was operating in such an artificially manufactured bubble that was really hard to take seriously. And I think it is cool to have a film set (and filmed) in Hawaii, but I’d prefer for it to be done in a way that makes you believe it was set there for a reason – and not filmed in such a tourist-y fashion. I just felt like the Hawaiian setting was more of a distraction since it didn’t feel fully realized – it’s like they can only show people having this extremely sad situation happen to them, but don’t worry too much because you can always look at this beautiful sunset and all this gorgeous Hawaiian coastline. It didn’t seem to serve a purpose to me and that added with the bizarre tonal shifts from tragedy to comedy really made the whole thing feel so overworked and heavy-handed. I just don’t understand what everyone else saw in that film.
I understand what you guys are saying. I was genuinely moved by the film. I still prefer the Payne of Sideways and Election, but I liked The Descendants very much. I was moved particularly by Clooney’s depiction of a man who suddenly finds himself in charge of a family and life he had in essence abandoned, as a man of privilege who had probably taken for granted that everything was fine and everyone was happy. His struggle to figure out how to right the ship or at least not see the ship crash completely won me over. I don’t think it’s the masterful film Anne thinks it is, but overall, I found the film successful. It was for me, that is.
I must say, it is my favorite film of the year. I completely connected with it and found it to be Clooney’s best ever performance. While it took me a moment to get used to Sid, the scene with him and Clooney in the hotel made it all work for me. I thought it was pitch perfect and hit every note I was hoping for. I’ve also never cried more in a film, which caught me off guard. What can I say, subjective business, no?
I’m glad that the two of you found something to enjoy and be affected by with The Descendants – it just goes to show that there is something for everyone in terms of what films we like. I admit to being mostly impressed by the performances from most of the actors, I just couldn’t relate to the film due to the way it was designed and constructed. I definitely don’t think it is a bad movie by any means, but I don’t think I would include it in my top 50 favorite films of the year. But I am glad that y’all did enjoy it!
Yeah, I concur with Mykill. The film is clearly affecting to many people. As it should be. I just never tapped into the story or the characters this time. And I think it all started turning for me when Scottie put up her middle finger and yelled something like “Screw you, Troy!”. Not only did it take me right out of the movie (when the prior scene was actually quite nice), but it made me dislike her, and it felt disingenuously manipulated for a laugh – when all it did was turn me off; and the rest of the film followed suit with little moments similar to that one. Not that every film has to be 100% true to life. But I found many moments in the film phony, like Scottie’s reaction, there. But again, the film has tapped into many people on an emotional level (because you feel for Matt & his kids). It just wasn’t me.
Huh, no mention at all of “Midnight in Paris?”
Ha. Well, people have been saying all year that it’s a film that people like, but that few people love.
Exhibit A.
Well I think the release date also hurt its standing. When I saw it this summer, it was one of my favorites– probably in my top 3 but as more and more films have come out that deal with a similar aspect of lost art and nostalgia for a certain era, it might get lost in the shuffle. I think it’s a better film than The Artist and Hugo (although the last 30 minutes of Hugo are the best 30 minutes in any film I’ve seen this year).
Yeah, like Kris nd Anne said, unless they turn the dial up bigtime on the campaign, it’s just gonna keep falling – out of sight, out of mind; no matter how much it’s been enjoyed.
Here’s my top 10:
1) Drive
2) Bridesmaids
3) Young Adult
4) Marthy Marcy May Marlene
5) The Tree of Life
6) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
7) 50/50
8) The Muppets
9) Midnight in Paris
10) Tie between Hugo and Super 8
Honorable Mentions: Ides of March, Miss Bala, The Descendants, Like Crazy, Jane Eyre, A Seperation, Moneyball, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Shame
(The only ones that I haven’t seen– and I highly doubt they will make a great impression on me– are Dragon Tattoo, Tintin, Extremely Loud, and War Horse.)
Top 5 disappointments:
1) J. Edgar
2) A Dangerous Method
3) Captain America: The First Avenger
4) The Beaver
5) Tie between The Artist and Melancholia (excluding the first part, which I do think is extraordinary and Dunst is great but nothing lives up to the Justine sequence which is in stark contrast to Kris’ comments haha)
I’m a little bummed 50/50 and Young Adult didn’t make either of your top 10. But Bridesmaids– where’s the love Kris and Anne?
I forgot to add Hanna– honorable mention!
Great list, Laura.
Thank you!
I feel almost like I’m confessing to a great sin here, but I haven’t seen any of the Harry Potter films. *ducks* ha! After I missed the first few they all just flew by and and it all ended before I knew it. I do need to sit down one weekend and see all of them. I also need to see Midnight in Paris, 50/50, and MMMM. MMMM played here in Houston for ONE WEEK. I was so pissed that I missed it.
Are you a fan of the books? The third book is my favorite and the 3rd film (Alfonso Cuarón directed) and DH2 tie as my favorite HP movies. The opening sequence of DH2 is one of my favorite opening sequences of any of the HP movies and probably of the year. Go rent it! :)
I really like your list too AND your honorable mentions! :^D I’m still not ready to post my top ten yet, but hopefully by Dec. 31st I will have caught up enough that I would feel comfortable posting one.
I must admit that I had the opposite reaction than you for Melancholia – by far my favorite film going experience all year long. I love both halves of the film equally and that final image is ingrained in my brain for the rest of my life! But everyone reacts differently to things, so obviously I wouldn’t expect everyone else to share the same opinion LOL.
Also – the 3rd Harry Potter film is by far my favorite in the entire series. IMHO they sorta went downhill progressively from there, although did recover slightly with the last one.
Thank you! As I mentioned above, I really enjoyed the first part of Melancholia but everything else that followed didn’t stick with me. It didn’t help that I had extraordinarily high expectations for the film, as I’ve become more and more of a fan of Von Trier’s in the past 4-5 years.
Looking forward to your top 10.
Regarding Melancholia: I actually really liked the first half. I found it humorous, strange (in a good way), meandering (in a good way), and exceedingly well acted. It was the 2nd half that lost me. That’s not Gainsbourg’s fault (I love her). But I found the whole waiiitttiinnnggg for doooooom to arrive to be boring. The last 5 minutes were great. But it’s that 2nd half which brought the film down a level, for me.
How/when/where are we able to see Margaret? Looks like it had a miniscule run in October. DVD details are non-existent.
I’ll make it 3 for 3 for commenters. Drive is also my #1 film.
My list would be: Drive / Elite Squad 2 / Take Shelter / The Artist / The Descendants / Crazy Stupid Love / Jane Eyre / A Separation / The Tree of Life / X-men First Class.
Hon mentions: Mysteries of Lisbon, Ides of March, Beginners, Kid with a Bike, The Help, Midnight in Paris.
1. Midnight in Paris
2. Hugo
3. Moneyball
4. 50/50
5. Bridesmaids
6. The Help
7. Cedar Rapids
8. Horrible Bosses
9. Drive
10. ???
Wow, this year has been kind of a bad one from my perspective, and I haven’t had the opportunity to see some of the things I’d really like to, some because I didn’t have the time and some because they haven’t been released. I can’t even think of 10 movies I’d actually want to include to round this list out.
I fully expect TTSS, Young Adult, War Horse, and maybe one or few others I haven’t seen yet to take some spots on my list, because everything from The Help on was something I really wasn’t that enthusiastic about…
All in all I’m seeing how little passion I feel for this year’s movies now that the year is drawing to a close, yikes.
Love these lists. Absolutely thrilled that they seem out of the box and personal simply because they’re what you liked. Loved the conversation on The Tree of Life (currently in my #1 slot), the surprisingly high placement of Weekend on Anne’s list, the doubling up of Take Shelter, and honestly, just really happy that I couldn’t have ever guessed these. So glad to hear about the Margaret love – waiting for years on that one, then heard bad things, then mixed things, and now a crop of folks who love it. Obviously I will need to check it out and see for myself.
Even when I disagree with you guys, you make great points. I was secretly hoping to see Beginners sneak some love, but it looks like voters will be making the effort thanks to Plummer’s recognition. (Maybe enough to get some Screenplay love? Please?) Seeing Shame this weekend… can’t wait to see Fassbender and Mulligan, easily two of the top talents to emerge in recent years, fall apart on screen…
Wow. Both yours and Anne’s top choices are showstoppers. ha! As far as Top Ten Lists go. I look forward to seeing both.
I have to say I agree with you about Melancholia, Kris. Of all the movies I’ve seen, my reaction to it has been the most puzzling for me. I’ve pretty much loved all of Von Trier’s films. And I expected to love Melancholia. Unfortunately, it was one of those movies I admired more than loved. It is wonderfully made, impressive technically for sure. But it did not engage me the way all of his other movies have. I found it to be the least challenging, most straightforward of all his films. So while much of the movie was fantastic to look, the performances great, I was left kind of indifferent about it overall.
I haven’t come up with a personal top ten list, but I know Drive will be number one followed by Tree of Life. Drive was the most thrilling film experience I had all year. And Tree of Life, even with all its imperfections left me breathless and stunned with its ambition and, at times, unmatchable visual poetry. Other films I expect to fight for slots in my top ten that no one cares about: Hugo, A Separation, Shame, Take Shelter, Beginners, Weekend, The Interrupters, Attack the Block, Wuthering Heights and Adventures of Tin Tin.
Sorry, I need to add We Need to Talk about Kevin to my contenders list for my top ten.
“Melancholia” is for those who don’t like any of Trier’s other misogynistic sadist manipulative films. Like me. So obviously it wasn’t for you if you were a fan of his other stuff. ;)
The Tree of Life was one of the most emotional movie going experiences I’ve had this year. VERY unexpected, as I’ve rarely been moved by Malick’s work but TOL cemented my belief in him as a great filmmaker and Brad Pitt as a fiercely talented actor. The kids were great, too. Between those kids and the kids in Super 8, it was a GREAT year for children in cinema :)
Too early to make my top 10 list until I see a few of the late releases. But MMMM and Take Shelter will definitely not be on my list. And I agree with those who think Bright Star is superior to Jane Eyre.
Kris did not just say that about Woody Harrelson…
;)
While I’m not saying these had to make their Top 10s, I’m surprised that neither Hugo nor Midnight in Paris were mentioned much in the podcast.
I’d also like to hear what they think about the idea of a 6-hour cut of Tree of Life. The film is near the top of my list this year, but I felt the Penn section should have been greatly expanded or excised altogether. I actually would love to see a longer version, because I could imagine it transforming the film from something “frequently brilliant” into a full-fledged masterpiece. Or it might become a bloated, indulgent, style-centric bore (like Enter the Void).
Great lists! One of the best things about Oscar Talk – and your respective sites – is that it’s encouraged me to seek out many great films that don’t end up getting Oscar nominations. But I definitely feel much the richer for having seen them.
Kris, you spoke particularly eloquently about ‘The Tree of Life’, and I can’t wait to see it again, on DVD. I’m also really hoping that ‘Margaret’ will get some kind of cinema release in Australia. If #teamMargaret keep up the buzz, this could happen.
I agree! I really want to see Pina and give Rampart a second look now.
Im happy both you and Anne picked Take Shelter in your top ten. This is one of my favorite movies of the year, and will def be in my top 3. Im glad the Spirt awards gave it its due. However I don’t think the academy will, which is a shame. Michael Shannon’s performance may been the best of year. Im also so sick of these embargoes. I want to hear what you thought of Extremely Loud,i had a chance to go to screening today, but couldn’t make it and I’m really anxious to hear what you though.Great top ten btw,love Oscar Talk.
Honestly, this is the best episode of Oscar Talk you’ve ever done — love the back-and-forth rhythm, the level of analysis and mutually respectful debate, and the clear passion for the medium that glues the entire conversation. And that’d all hold even if the lists themselves weren’t so individual and thoughtfully assembled, which they are. Superb work, Kris and Anne.
It was also great having a passonate debate at the end of each other top choices, that’s usually the slot where a consensus title goes, but It’s great to see both of you sticking your neck out for something else, and challenging each other as to why you chose that film.
agreed Guy, and really, I can’t think of anywhere else that we would hear such diversity of opinion put with such grace.
Great work indeed.
Yes Kris, Tabloid was a good one, and will be in my 10 I would say.
I’m curious Kris, Guy, and/or Anne … in a world where ‘Margaret’ would actually have a shot for $$ and accolades, what Oscar nominations do you think it would have received? I know it’s eligible. But … you know what I mean. :)
I maintain that, under normal circumstances, it would very likely have repeated You Can Count on Me’s feat of Best Actress and Original Screenplay nominations. Quite possibly Best Supporting Actress for Jeannie Berlin, too.
Yeah, sounds about right. Though I honestly don’t know how the Academy would react. If you had people like Scorsese calling it a masterpiece (which he did of an earlier cut), maybe you could get real traction. J. Smith-Cameron would have had a shot, too.