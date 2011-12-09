Oscar Talk: Ep. 73 — Our top 10 films of 2011!

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

Here at the end of December’s first week, all 2011 films have officially screened for press. And yet, we can’t discuss the last two to drop. Whatever shall we do in this interlude…

Oh, I know. How about we drop our top 10 lists on you? Very well then. Today’s podcast is dedicated to just that. We’ll resume the chatter next week.

Have a listen to the new podcast below with some U2 leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.

“Where the Streets Have No Name” courtesy of U2 and Island Records.