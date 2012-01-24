Oscar Talk: Ep. 79 — Special Edition! — Thoughts on the the 2011 Oscar nominations

01.24.12 7 years ago 89 Comments

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

Today Anne is still up in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival while I’m back home in Los Angeles. We’re joined today by Guy Lodge to discuss a little bit of business that dropped this morning, so let’s see what’s on the docket today…

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning, in case you’re a listener of this podcast and somehow didn’t know that. “Hugo” led the field with 11 nods and “The Artist” wasn’t far behind with 10. So it’s clearly a two-horse race for the win.

We discuss the various snubs, including Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Shailene Woodley and Albert Brooks, as well as the surprising inclusions, like “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”

We run through the categories and offer up our first predictions for winners this year.

And finally, a note on Sundance and a goodbye to indie titan Bingham Ray.

Have a listen to the new podcast below with the lovely Jennifer Lawrence leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.

“Man or Muppet” courtesy of Bret McKenzie and Walt Disney Records.

Around The Web

TAGSA SEPARATIONACADEMY AWARDSBingham RayEXTREMELY LOUD AND INCREDIBLY CLOSEHUGOIn ContentionMONEYBALLOscar TalkSUNDANCE FILM FESTIVALTHE ARTISTTHE DESCENDANTSThe Tree Of LifeWAR HORSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP