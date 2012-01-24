Oscar Talk: Ep. 79 — Special Edition! — Thoughts on the the 2011 Oscar nominations

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
Today Anne is still up in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival while I’m back home in Los Angeles. We’re joined today by Guy Lodge to discuss a little bit of business that dropped this morning, so let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The Oscar nominations were announced this morning, in case you’re a listener of this podcast and somehow didn’t know that. “Hugo” led the field with 11 nods and “The Artist” wasn’t far behind with 10. So it’s clearly a two-horse race for the win.
We discuss the various snubs, including Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Shailene Woodley and Albert Brooks, as well as the surprising inclusions, like “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”
We run through the categories and offer up our first predictions for winners this year.
And finally, a note on Sundance and a goodbye to indie titan Bingham Ray.
RE: Bichir. Yeah, you all should have paid more attention to SAG, lol. But seriously, I submitted my ballot last week (before the Oscar nominations were announced), and my vote for Best Actor went to Bichir. I doubt he will actually win the SAG award, and certainly not the Oscar, but stranger things have happened.
I never thought I’d be saying this, but even with their so-called “career-best” performances Pitt and Clooney are occupying the slots that should have gone to Fassbender and Peyman Moadi or Shahab Hosseini.
The Project Nim is the one snub I’m shocked about. Not the snub I’m most angry about, but the snub that I don’t understand.
I love Anne’s reaction to Melissa McCarthy…’The went for her..erm um..*silence* baha. Rose Byrne? Please. Melissa is brilliant in ‘Bridesmaids’ that why she was nominated.
I’m with Guy. I found Rose Byrne extraordinary, also Wiig.
Today I’m picking Michael O’Connor (Jane Eyre) or Lisy Christl (Anonymous) for Best Costume Design. Go (real) old or go home.
I was wondering about Anonymous.
Absolutely. As I said in Guy’s thread … this is the Academy. Anonymous is Shakespearean constume porn. Check! It also helps that you don’t see the designer’s name on the ballot, correct? The designer is not well-known, but the Academy sure love their big, fluffy, adorned costumes. But seriously, I thought Anonymous’ costumes were exceptional.
in other words … ‘The Duchess’ effect (big, fluffy, adorned). :)
Anonymous is the more obvious one of the costume porn choices, but Jane Eyre makes more sense to me somehow. Then again, if they cancel each other out, say hello to The Artist.
They love that royalty porn and Vanessa looks fierce in that film. Sally Hawkins’ shoulder poofs in Jane Eyre are also killer though. I’m torn…
JJ1: It should be noted that “The Dutchess” costumes were designed by the same person who designed the cstumes for “Jane Eyre”.
That’s right! Forgot that, Dylans :)
While common sense, not to mention the academy’s history, points to “War Horse” or “The Artist” winning best cinematography, I just can’t vote against “TOL” Lubezski’s work is just so stunning and accomplished. It also seems pretty enough to me. And the other nominees aren’t just inferior, they’re completely unremarkable..I’d swap out every one of them in a heartbeat… Oh and great podcast, guys, like always.
Also, Lubeszki’s work has me thinking about some of the best cinematography in movies. I’d love to see a list by you guys. I’m sure there’d be some unexpected picks.
Would LOVE that. Cinematography is my favorite film category/aspect of film.
I love Anne resisting the cynicism about the Foreign Language category. When it’s such a staggeringly brilliant film, like A Separation is this year, you want to throw all conventional wisdom out the window. Regardless of the outcome, Farhadi has his own nomination, in his own name, so he’s already won.
First off and no offense but a great film DOES NOT have to be loved by critics! Just b/c they get paid to voice their opinions does not mean they are the be all, end all of what a good movie is. Next, the elephant on ELIC… It’s a 9/11 film. The critics don’t like it b/c of that. We know this b/c of HOW it is being criticized. Exploitive is the main complaint but WHAT MOVIE ISN’T? You Can’t exploit 9/11? Somebody should have told George Bush, maybe he wouldn’t have run for reelection! ELIC is being unfairly reviewed by critics… It was even ignored by this podcast for a proper review as well. That’s a shame. Kudos to Stephen Daldry for bringing out the best performances out of this cast! Also, although Max is phenominal he IS NOT the heart and soul of this film. Thomas Horn was snubbed. To the critics and to Anne, spend some time with a child with aspergurs and then be thankful that it’s only 2 hours of time you get with Oskar… If you cant stand the kid than your discriminating against special needs children. Horn’s performance is SPOT ON. Lesson to be learned, Don’t underestimate Daldry!
“The critics don’t like it b/c of that.”
That, well, specifically it’s handling of “that,” just one of a number of reasons to take umbrage with the film.
This was one of the most annoyingly whiny comments I’ve ever seen on this sight, and I’ve seen too many of those to count. So critics don’t agree with you on the movie, fine, get over it. Nobody said you weren’t aloud to like it. But don’t bash on them for their opinions and say that they’re irrelevant only to then complain and cry that they’re picking on the film.
Wrong, wrong, wrong about Davis. It will be Streep or Williams. Streep will likely win the SAG since we JUST received the DVD last weekend for The Iron Lady. The only award Davis won was the Critic’s Choice which is not really critic’s but bloggers. The Help was not embraced enough to give it awards to Spencer and Davis, sorry.
The HFPA isn’t really critics but sycophants, so what’s your point?
Good luck willing your opinion into being, though. :)
Cynically, I think Davis may win because Weinstein Co. will be split between the other two frontrunners. And that’s going to be my question for the next podcast.
I am a SAG member and I received only The Iron Lady from Weinstein Co(late last week), not My Week With Marilyn so I think they are backing Streep for the win.
I actually feel like it will be Streep, as well. Things can change. Momentum shifts. SAG and BAFTA are yet to come. But I feel like Davis’ arguable-Lead/Supporting performance (however great it is), plus the possibility of only rewarding Spencer, plus the “when will Meryl win her 3rd!!!!!!!!!!”, plus the fact that Streep is actually excellent in the film makes me think that she has a real shot. And I also keep reading more & more onliners/pundits thinking that she is becoming favored for the win. That wasn’t so much the case with Winslet and Bullock.
Aarronro, I never received a screener for My Week With Marilyn and also got The Iron Lady late last week. (Then again, I happen to have attended two screenings.)
Two screenings of My Week With Marilyn, that is.
@Paul. That is what I meant, they only sent The Iron Lady DVD, not My Week With Marilyn. It would have been cost effective to send both together as most companies do, but that fact tells me they are backing Streep. I don’t know about you, but that was the last DVD I received. I did, however, get a streaming invite for both MARILYN and IRON LADY a few weeks ago. Weinstein is being sly saving IRON for the last DVD.
Aaronro, they may have a different AMPAS strategy than for SAG, now that the Oscar nominations are announced. I’m curious to see how it plays out. Remember, My Week With Marilyn was also in theaters and having SAG screenings a month before The Iron Lady was.
Kris, Anne and Guy are all predicting Viola Davis to win Best Actress. What exactly makes you think this scenario will happen? Let´s look at the facts:
– Meryl Streep is probably the most beloved actress in the industry
– she gives a quality performance in a biopic (the Academy loves to award actors playing real life people)
– she´s got Harvey Weinstein behind her
– she has already won the Globe and will probably win the BAFTA too (Do the Brits really know Viola Davis?; she´s also playing British “royalty”)
– some might consider her overdue
– do you guys still think Viola can win if Meryl wins the SAG award?
please help me to understand your thinking process, Kris..
It’s interesting that so many of those points can be applied to Michelle Williams, too.
I expect Viola to win the SAG.
Nobody else seems to have noticed that the nominations include five — count ’em, five — performance “pairings”:
Close/McTear
Davis/Spencer
Dujardin/Bejo
Pitt/Hill
Williams/Branagh
When has that happened before (if ever)?
By the way, not infrequently, pairings win, usually same-gender pairings: Bancroft/Duke, Paltrow/Dench, Penn/Robbins, Taylor/Dennis, Leigh/McDaniel, Swank/Freeman. The best shot this year would seem to be Davis/Spencer.
Wow, you’re right. Interesting.
I had no idea Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman are the same gender.
Also, there were five “performance pairings” nominated last year. And the year before. It’s really not unusual.
They are both petite black men. Obviously…
Guy: Sheesh, haven’t you seen “Boys Don’t Cry” ;) That comment gave me an audible chuckle, so thank you for that.
Agree with Kris on Original Screenplay. The Academy loves MiP and the name that stands out of that success is Woody Allen. Plus he is first and foremost a beloved writer (15 writing nods).
Besides, they should know he’s not going to accept a Honorary Oscar so this is a chance to give him a last-well-deserved life time achievement recognition.
Billyboy, I think the only Oscar ceremony he is guaranteed to attend is the one when he receives an honorary statue.
I also believe Midnight in Paris will win. Guy is definitely correct when he says “If they love a movie, they’ll continue to love it through the categories”. But I think there may be a lot of vote-splitting concerning Hazanavicius for directing-writing-editing. My guess is that he only wins one of those, mayyyyybe two.
Woody Allen has three Oscars. He could have four when this is all over. Why on earth would he need an honorary Oscar?
Guy, I was thinking “honorary” as in Lifetime Achievement.
I got what you meant. I just think a Lifetime Achievement Oscar for Allen would be pretty superfluous with so many unrewarded luminaries out there.
Yeah, Woody has three competitive Oscars and 23 nominations. Kazan had two wins and eight nominations. And then a Lifetime Achievement. Even if Woody wins more competitive statues, I still think he’d be a good candidate for a L.A. Award as the most nominated original screenwriter of all time.
I didn’t think the Kazan one was necessary either (and not for political reasons).
To loosely borrow words from Guy himself, the academy judge screenplay’s almost entirely in terms of dialogue. I think the strong showing for “Paris” coupled with the comeback narrative that’s been built around Allen all season as well as the dialogue factor will lead to “Midnight in Paris”.
I think we can all agree that’s a close race between the two. It’s honestly the only category and race I give a damn about this year, as “Midnight in Paris” is both my favorite film and screenplay of the year while I think “The Artist” is actually a terrible piece of writing, which has nothing to do with it lacking dialogue.
I still Super 8 should be here, but that’s just me.
I also think Midnight in Paris can pull the upset. just a hunch.
God, I can’t stand those annoying journalists who feel the need to yell out whenever they like one of the films that are nominated.
Those weren’t journalists. That was the awards team behind Extremely Loud. I recognized them. :)
I knew it! Scott Rudin, you sly motherfucker. He seriously must have bribed some people to get that nomination, I’m sure of it.
P.S. I actually like Rudin, which my comment doesn’t reflect. “No Country for Old Men”, “The Social Network”, “The Truman Show”, “The Royal Tennenbaums”, “The Life Aquatic”, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” , “True Grit”. Even this year “Dragon Tattoo” and “Moneyball”. I could go on and on, but I can’t think of any single person who’s accredited to so many films I love.
When they named the titles out of order Hugo was only called 8th. that was kind of cruel to the makers of the film.
Did Scott Rudin command all his employees and people who owed him a favor to place ELAIC as number one on their ballot?
Why cruel? Someone has to be eighth — it may as well be a film everyone knows is getting in anyway.
They voted for Ides of March because they are liberals? Then why did Brokeback Mountain lose best picture?
Who said all liberals are gay-friendly?
Three too many nominations for Albert Nobbs.
Paramount should hit the gas hard for Hugo.
I still think Billy Elliot is Daldry’s best movie and that didn’t get nominated for picture.
Agreed.
“Billy Elliot” and “The Hours” are both amazing, two of my very favorite films in fact.
And because I’ll never get tired of it, I’ll say again, that Ed Harris should have won for his devastating performance.
Seeing Hugo again and its achievement in 3-D cinematography, I don’t think Hugo would be such a surprise winner.
What is great about the editing of The Artist?
What’s so great about the editing? Really? It’s swift, beautifully, clearly cut, often cleverly utilizing myriad different classic film devices and transitions seamlessly. It’s the second best film nominated in the category after “Moneyball,” easily.
Seeing Hugo again and its achievement in 3-D cinematography, I don’t think Hugo would be such a surprise winner.
I think War Horse will go home empty handed. Do they really care about that film?? I agree Super 8 should have been nominated. Sorry about all the posts. I’m reacting to your comments.
Six nods including Best Picture? Yeah, they care about it.
But where was Spielberg. I have a difficult time imagining them having strong feelings for a film they nominated for best picture that they didn’t also nominate for best director when that director is a more iconic and respected figure than the other nominees, of which that list includes Scorsese, Allen and Malick. I think it goes the “True Grit” route and comes home empty handed.
Yeah, this is the Academy. I actually could see War Horse winning any of 4 (cinematography, soundx2, score) or multiple of those. I really liked the film, so I’d be fine with it. But I don’t see it getting nada.
Dylan: Same place he was when he was snubbed for Jaws.
I think War Horse will go home empty handed. Do they really care about that film??
About Beasts of the Southern Wild — the film was made by Wesleyan graduates (I am one), and I hope to interview them in February when they come to campus.
Davis is winning SAG. No woman has ever won lead actress twice. Davis’ road to Oscar has nothing to do with critics prizes. Williams and Streep can wait but Davis is now or never — I wonder what will become of Close after this nomination — I hope they throw some decent film work her way.
I don’t know if Davis is “now or never.” Probably, but not necessarily. Williams can wait, sure, but Streep? She may be nominated another dozen times in her career, but I don’t see it as written in stone that she’ll ever win Best Actress again.
Your correct, Davis is winning SAG in ENSEMBLE, not lead actress. Streep or Close will win, probably Streep. If anyone can win best actress twice from SAG it will be Streep, plus it is the better performance.
“plus it is the better performance”
Always good to have transparency so we know you’re letting your personal feelings on the work guide your predictions. :)
what was the name of the critics site that anne thompson checks in with?
Rottentomatoes?
Shailene Woodley may have been left out, but THE DESCENDANTS got that Editing nom it wanted (and will need) to make a hard push for Best Pic against THE ARTIST and HUGO, which obviously have broader support across the craft categories. I don’t think THE DESCENDANTS will win either category (unless HUGO and THE ARTIST split votes), but the acting “snub” is balanced by the Editing nom which indicates the film could be a stronger contender than appears (nomination tally-wise). Even SIDEWAYS didn’t get an Editing nom (but had the acting noms to campaign).
You’re right. The Editing nomination for “The Descendants” is a big victory, especially since it came at the expense of “War Horse,” which otherwise did better than expected in the tech categories. I’m not saying it will win Best Picture, but you’re absolutely right that the Editing nomination makes up for Woodley’s snub. In fact, it’s probably a bigger victory for it.
I think Anne’s right about what the top five were. Moneyball definitely had the stronger showing, and honestly, the only precursor group in which it actually got a Best Picture nominated where Moneyball didn’t was the BAFTA’s, so it’s not like The Help has been beating Moneyball all along. If there were five nominees, they would have been The Artist, The Descendants, Hugo, Midnight in Paris, and Moneyball, and Terrence Malick would have been a lone director nominee in the Best Director category.
I just realize I didn’t specify that I meant Moneyball had the stronger showing than The Help, and the only precursor group in which The Help got nominated where Moneyball didn’t was the BAFTA’s. I assumed that was implicit, but just to avoid any potential confusion, I guess I should point that out.
It’s not about beating it all along. You can’t take the top five guild showers and call that the likely five Best Pic nominees in a typical year. It NEVER works out that way.