Oscar Talk: Ep. 83 — Final Oscar predictions in all categories!

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
It’s all come down to this. Pencils down, the music has stopped, find a chair, etc. The Academy Awards are a mere two days away and we’re entering Oscar weekend. Before you know it, it’ll all be a memory. So let’s see what’s on the docket today…
Well, just one thing, as it happens: OSCAR PREDICTIONS. Anne and I run through each of the 24 categories and make our final(ish) calls. My in-stone picks will be revealed in a column later this afternoon, so if anything changes from this podcast, you’ll know then.
That kicks off with an in-depth discussion of the Best Documentary Feature category, which is one of many we agree on this year..
Which ones do we not agree on? Just four: Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Sound Editing. And if I make a couple of potential changes, that could be upped by one to five.
And that’s that. Have a listen to the new podcast below and listen to our final calls. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
“The Final Countdown” courtesy of Europe and Epic.
“I Stay Away” courtesy of Alice in Chains and Columbia.
Anne has an odd, nagging sense that “The Tree of Life” could pull an upset. I have the same feeling about “The Help.” With nine pictures spreading the votes around, and with the SAG ensemble win, “The Help” seems possible to me, especially since it is emotionally shameless and politically correct.
It’s strange. Even though my head tells me Hugo or The Descendants … I also feel like ‘The Help’ could randomly pop-in as the alternate – or in an alternate universe, the winner. I just feel like, quality aside, it’s loved. I also think The Tree of Life has many supporters; but not nearly enough for a win.
I never thought I would say this but I share Anne’s odd, nagging sense that TOL could pull an upset. Just keep thinking, Madonna voted! Madonna voted!
Problem with The Help is that Tate Taylor, its director, didn’t get nominated for BD.
No director nod = No best picture Oscar
agreed, “Driving Miss Daisy” will never happen ever again.
I agree entirely with you on Hugo in the sound categories. It was a visual film not aural. I didn’t realize the sound in hugo when I was watching it. The nomination prompted me to take notice the second time around, and though it was decent it wasn’t grand enough
Not that this figures in much to the mixing, but the score does count. And Hugo’s score is absolutely lovely.
What did everyone think about Kris’s Peter Brand impression?
LOL
can somebody please refresh me
Kris: Love the Alice in Chains outro song selection. That’s always been my favorite song by them, and a really underrated one.
Also, I couldn’t help but laugh when Anne said the exact same things I said about “Hugo”s sound work when you and I were fiercely debating that category the other day. Ironically, since then, I’ve actually been flip-flopping between “War Horse” and “Hugo” in those pesky sound categories, though I’ve settled back at “Hugo” in both for the reason’s Anne said (she convinced me of my own logic, if that makes any sense?).
Here are my final predictions:
Picture: “The Artist”
Director: “The Artist”
Actor: Dujardin
Actress: Davis
Supp. Actor: Plummer
Supp. Actress: Spencer
Adapt. Screenplay: “The Descendants”
Orig. Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”
Editing: “The Artist”
Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Art Direction: “Hugo”
Costumes: “Hugo”
Sound Edit: “Hugo”
Sound Mix: “Hugo”
Makeup: “Harry Potter”
VFX: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Animated: “Rango”
Foreign: “A Separation”
Doc: “Paradise Lost 3”
Cool list. Score?
oh, thanks JJ1, not sure how I missed that. Especially considering it was my curveball prediction for Alberto Iglesias’ “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” ;)
Score: “The Artist” (I know, right? shocking)
:)
Am I the only one thinking the Academy might want to reward the whole Harry Potter series with an Oscar come next Sunday? Possibly Art Direction?
its going to Makeup, I don’t care who says ‘The Iron Lady”, which is a lot of people, but “Harry Potter” will win that just like “Star Trek” 2 years ago.
The problem with that line of logic, that they want to award the series, is that they have three places to do that and neither of them is the obvious place. So you’ll get votes split to each and Iron Lady will win makeup while Hugo will win art direction. Who knows on visual effects.
Can I say “The Iron Lady will win Best Makeup just like Star Trek two years ago,” too?
No, you can’t, not by the logic I’m using, at least. The reason people think “The Iron Lady” will win is because the makeup in the film is just that good. But “The Iron lady” simply isn’t a popular film, whereas “Harry Potter” is the highest grossing film of the year and one that is clearly well-liked by people. Did “Star Trek” win that award because it had the best makeup of the year? no, it won because it was a popular film and the academy wanted to reward it for something. I think that same line of logic will be true for “Harry Potter”. And I think it’s foolish in this category to bet against the popular film when it’s up against two unpopular films.
Star Trek won Best Makeup because no one saw Il Divo and The Young Victoria didn’t stand out for makeup.
So is everything I just said not valid at all? I have my own particular thread of logic as to why “Harry Potter” is going to win, and you have yours for why it won’t. We’ll know for sure on Oscar night, and I won’t be surprised either way.
I didn’t say it wasn’t valid. I also don’t think you can apply absolutes. It matters what the Academy thinks, you know. And a great many love meryl, love the performance and will chalk it up here. The Academy has never and doesn’t now take Harry Potter seriously. I hear your points, I just disagree with them.
I also didn’t say you were “foolish” to predict what you want to predict.
I’m just saying that whenever films like ‘Potter” have been nominated, in more recent years (and not just ‘Star Trek” mind you), but critically admired blockbusters, box office hits and/or fantasy/creature prosthetics, those films almost always seem to win. “Harry Potter” fits into all three of those categories rather comfortably. It just has all the right elements.
“The Academy has never and doesn’t now take Harry Potter seriously”
a) I think you could swap out the words “Harry potter” for “the best makeup category” and have an accurate statement. They’ve never been shy about embracing less high-brow fare here. and…
b) The franchise has never been nominated in this category. We don’t know how they would have voted for it in previous years, because the bake-off process within the branch has simply never afforded them the opportunity.
when I said “foolish”, I didn’t mean that to be as reductive as it came across. I’m just speaking in terms of logic, which as you know, is never something that can be taken to the bank with the academy. Like you said, “They’re weird!” ;)
No, I meant what I wrote re: Potter. They’ve never taken it very seriously.
The problem with your logic on makeup is films like Wolfman, Ben Button, La Vie en Rose, Pan’s Labyrinth, etc. are all obvious winners in the category. And particularly, they showcase one actor covered in prosthetics, transformed, etc.
You have to think to recall that, oh yeah, there are a bunch of goblins in the new Harry Potter. Maybe the Ralph Fiennes look is enough to fall in line with the above, but it probably just feels stale by now since we’ve seen Voldemort for the last four films or whatever.
By all means, pick what you want. I won’t be convinced and will be surprised if Harry Potter wins. (And that’s okay.) I hear your logic. I’m just not buying it.
I actually noticed a great deal of obvious prosthetic work in the film, with the goblins as well as Voldemort (which, quite right, they’ve seen before, but may simply have never had the chance to acknowledge they were impressed with). I think the makeup work is every bit as obvious as it was with “Star Trek”, and I think it will be enough. But that’s just my take on it.
My top three last-minute NGNG picks:
1. Drive for Best Sound Editing. No need to go any further, I know, you know why it’s so great. It’d be my new favorite Oscar win (currently occupied by The Matrix’s win for Editing).
2. Any other award for Midnight in Paris that’s not Original Screenplay, since that one’s a pretty good bet. Woody Allen’s not going to show up, so it’d be pretty nice to see the producers or the art directors show up and talk about my #1 film from last year on stage. This doesn’t mean I wouldn’t want him to win Best Director, though.
3. Any award for Harry Potter. It’d be a real shame to see this titanic, decade-spanning body of work go unrewarded, and since the makeup branch’s always been one of the most independent minded voters at the Academy, I’m thinking they’ll go for it. However, since the work on The Iron Lady’s undeniably good, it’s a tossup, really.
Really funny and engaging Oscar Talk feat. Stella the cat! Thank you so much for the effort put into this (and previous) Oscar seasons! :)
I still feel like FX could go to Harry. Big portions of the Academy may want to give the franchise something. It won BAFTA (Brit support). The dragon sequence was stunning. I’m grasping at straws, I know. But I can’t help but think they want to give Harry something; and I think Hugo in Art Direction and Iron Lady in Make-Up is too strong of competition.
See my note above.
Also, the BAFTA is decided by the branch, not the whole of the group, remember. So it’s minuscule “Brit support” at best.
That’s RIGHT. Forgot about the branch voting. I feel less secure now.
And just as the ink was drying on my predictions. ;)
About predicting The Artist to pick up craft categories on its coattails: this doesn’t happen half as often as you might think. Every year I predict the winners to be big winners across the board, and every year I get bit in the ass. It happened with Slumdog, it happened with The King’s Speech, it happened with No Country, it happens all the time. The winners will do well in the top categories, but the crafts are their own animals. Picture, Director, Actor, and Score is enough Oscars for one movie, no matter how much they love it. So keep that in mind when you comb through Cinematography, Art Direction, and Costumes in your Oscar pools.
Slumdog won everything except Best Sound Editing and the other song it was nominated for that didn’t win. But I hear your point. Film editing is likely going to The Artist, though. I’ll give you the costumes argument.
That Sound Editing win in 2008 was all I needed to win my Oscar pool though. Every category matters haha
I picked Dark Knight for both that year. Slumdog winning mixing is still a bit of a surprise.
I don’t feel like The Artist is a coattail winner. And yet, I DID think The King’s Speech was a coattail winner (and it wasn’t).
I still feel like The Artist will get “only” Picture, Director, Actor, Editing, Costumes, Score. That’s 6/10. Still quite a bit.
Re: my comment
Reread this and realized it looks like I’m trying to give advice to Kris, while my intent was actually to endorse Kris’ predictions and caution the general public against lazier instincts like my own. I think The King’s Speech is probably the best example of a supposed “coattail winner” that wasn’t, but all I mean to say here is that I learned the hard way to look at each category individually rather than checking off boxes and expecting the Academy to do the same.
Oh, no doubt.
Kris, my logic is exactly the same in the sound categories. If you assume there’s no chance of a split in which Hugo takes editing and War Horse mixing. Thus, visa versa guarantees at least one correct, with possibility of 2.
Oh, and I love the “deserves got nothing to do with it” remark about visual effects. My favorite line in Unforgiven.
If Iron Lady wins Make-Up, I would find it hard to believe Streep wouldn’t take Actress. If they go with Harry Potter then Streep DEFINATELY isn’t winning.
I’m not so sure Iron Lady winning Make-Up would mean Streep gets it.
Iron Lady will will win Make-Up and with it tie either Moneyball or Descendants in wins.
Since you guys lingered on stats for best cinematography, here’s a revealing one: since 1998 only two movies managed to win best picture and cinematography, American Beauty and Slumdog Millionaire. For An. Award that used to go hand in hand, I find this somewhat indicative that the academy has of late given more weight to the style and look of the film than its award baggage, which is why I expect Tree of Life to teiú pH here.
Interesting point, for sure.
Oddly enough I was just talking about Tree of Life pulling an upset yesterday. I mentioned it to my friend who is an Oscar winner/academy member and they aren’t buying it.
I’m predicting The Artist for BP/BD but if Tree of Life won either, I’d die.
Pina is a terrific film. I was not expecting to be so moved by a dance film. It’s so special.
If Hugo does not win Art Direction I will be disgusted!
Seeing Hugo for the third time, Powell had to provide costumes not only for the major players but for many extras. Not showy costumes but lots of texture and thought put into each player.
Yeah, on merit, both Hugo and Jane Eyre have exceptional costumes for what the movie called for. I wish they both could win in a tie. That said, haven’t seen W.E.
I totally agree with Anne. The Artist is a small scale movie and does not deserve 7 Oscars!!!
That’s not quite what Anne said. (By the way, what’s wrong with being a small-scale movie?)
Anyone who enjoys and admires Hugo doesn’t care if it’s a box office failure. It’s far from an artistic failure.
It’ll also surpass 70 mill domestic and maybe better if it wins BP (most likely not). But the overseas totals may help it. It’s a failure, for sure. A rather large one. But in the long run, it’ll make $$ back. And as said, it’s an artistic success.
Thanks goodness The Artist is not nominated in the sound categories.
Hugo’s visual effects are not blatant but quite lovely.
“Monsieur Lazhar” is one of my favourite movies this year (and it’s very rare for a Canadian film to find itself in that company), but I’m hoping it doesn’t win because if it does it’ll get relentlessly trashed as unworthy.
I should say I think the film is fine.
Yah, living in Toronto I watched and loved Monsieur Lazhar. It’s a lovely, well-made film. But yeah, if it wins over A Separation, there’s surely going to be a huge bachlash.
I would not be surprised of Monsieur Lazhar wins either. It’s seems a more obvious win than The Separation.
Sheesh, I gotta see Monsieur Lazhar.
I know right? A Separation may transcend in every regard, but Lazhar has that strong feel-good element going on throughout (and it’s not manipulative, I think) that makes a lot of Academy members fall easily in love with the film.
So because Viola Davis does Oprah Winfrey and plays the sob story about how its hard to be a struggling black actress in Hollywood, she gets the award? You all barely even touched on the fact that Streep once again had all the momentum to FINALLY win her third overdue Oscar, and now has to lose AGAIN to a weaker nominee just because of stupid politics. Its sad really, and I hope Streep wins just so you’ll realize that sometimes it needs to be about performance and NOT campaigning and sob stories to win. Streep has been screwed repeatedly year after year and its sickening!
Davis has been the presumptive favourite in this race since August, by many reckonings, and Streep’s chances have been progressively marked down since it became clear most thought the film was a dud. It isn’t about “politics”, nor is there some consenus that Davis is an “inferior” nominee.
Meryl’s fans could stand to learn from Meryl’s own wonderful example.
I personally don’t give a shit about how many times Streep has been ‘screwed’. In fact, I think the Academy has shown enough respect for her by giving her the many nominations that Streep fans don’t seem to really appreciate.
No, I don’t think Davis should win because she did the Oprah and sob story thing and she’s black. I think among the nominees she delivered the best performance. That’s all.
Any other actress that wins the Drama Globe PLUS New York Film Critics PLUS Bafta would be called just as much a favorite as Davis who won SAG and BFCA. I see no difference between their precursors. Streep was the favorite until the SAGs, and Davis even lost the Globe to Streep. Again, its not about if the film is a dud- its about the performance, where Streep trumps her (Davis isnt even lead, she’s supporting). Furthermore, if Iron Lady is such a dud, why predict it to win Makeup? Its ridiculous! And Christine, yes- 15 losses = screwed honey.
Any other actress that wins the Drama Globe PLUS New York Film Critics PLUS Bafta would be called just as much a favorite as Davis who won SAG and BFCA. I see no difference between their precursors. Streep was the favorite until the SAGs, and Davis even lost the Globe to Streep. Again, its not about if the film is a dud- its about the performance, where Streep trumps her (Davis isnt even lead, she’s supporting). Furthermore, if Iron Lady is such a dud, why predict it to win Makeup? Its ridiculous! And Christine, yes- 15 losses = screwed honey.
No, people were always saying that Davis was much more likely to play with SAG and the Academy.
A single praiseworthy technical aspect, much like a single praiseworthy performance aspect, is not enough to make a compelling story.
And, again, there’s no objective measure of who is better. If people are voting for Davis, the main reason would be that they liked her performance more (and the overall quality of the movie does matter there, as well as the movie’s level of success).
Davis is better than Streep. And Streep never had the momentum. It’s been Davis for the win since “The Help” won the box office three straight weeks.
I think Mara is most deserving of the nominees. And don’t really care about this category in any case because I don’t see Swinton. I don’t see Paquin.
I kind of agree about Mara – she definitely has the strongest overall film. But I’m fine with Davis, and arguably she’ll make the most use out of a win (I’m fine with Spencer over Chastain for the same reason; Chastain will likely have many more opportunities).
That’s bullshit. If that’s true, explain how Sandra Bullock won in 2009 over 4 BETTER PERFORMANCES, including Ms Streep! Even you can’t tell me Sandra gave the best performance in The Blind Side- come on! It was because she was popular and her movie made money. Its always political now a days.
@Kris- Streep never had the momentum???? Have you been WATCHING the awards season? Sorry, but any OTHER actress who takes Drama Globe plus critics and then wins BAFTA would be considered having the momentum. SAG does not always equal Oscar. Even Tom O’Neil at Goldderby is predicting Streep to win. Its pretty much a tight race. Crazy you won’t even admit that, but its so true. Look at the statistics.
Phantom momentum. Davis has always been out front.
Phantom momentum? Davis has not always been out front, and I usually agree with your commentaries but you’re on planet mars if you think that’s true.
I talk to enough Academy members that I’ve never felt the Oscar was anyone other than Davis’s. I’ve also talked to a great many put off by the Harvey ad. Meryl won a BAFTA we knew she’d win and the HFPA (also a largely European organization) did not care for The Help all that much (to say nothing of the Harvey reach within).
Davis winning the SAG was as pre-ordained as Streep winning the BAFTA, and the Globes have too deeply ingrained a crush on Streep for that win to mean much either. This is about more than the precursors, and as Kris says, anyone with their ear to the ground has had Davis in pole position since August.
@Kris- so in your honest opinion is Meryl Streep doomed to ever win again? Because this will make 15 losses. It seems she is destined to failure every time. Are voters just tired of her- or is it her films being so-so?
In a nutshell, they just take her for granted. She might win again some day. But I wouldn’t be shocked if she didn’t.
Thanks for another great year Kris and Anne!
I feel like there are a lot more tech categories than normal that many think are undecided. Costumes, fx, both sound categories, cinematography and maybe even editing could go a number of different ways.
Also, I am disappointed that Brad Pitt doesn’t have a real shot to win at all on Sunday. He helped produce two best picture nominees and gave great performances in both.
The Oscars themselves are already a lost cause, as everything is pretty much locked in except lead actress. But I just can’t see The Artist winning Original Screenplay. It just can’t. A silent movie winning screenplay? In 2012? No.
Silent movies have screenplays; very detailed ones, potentially, to compensate for the lack of dialogue.
Sent you bad information earlier today about docs…I re-read the rules and you do have to see all 5 documentaries in order to vote (you = correct, Anne = incorrect). And in a theater setting; screeners don’t count.
So, in the context of the conversation in the podcast, everyone voting in the category indeed saw Pina in 3D.