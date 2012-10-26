Oscar Talk: Ep. 93 — ‘Cloud Atlas’ opens as the Wachowskis make the rare press rounds

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
“Cloud Atlas” is opening this weekend so we take the opportunity to revisit the film.
The International Documentary Association (IDA) announced its list of nominees to kick off the documentary race. We discuss the nods and the category so far.
Speaking of categories, it’s time to dissect another, this time the original and adapted screenplay fields.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding the potential for overkill in Oscar marketing and perceptions of screenwriting vis a vis movie musicals.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
As always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
what are your thoughts on 7 psychopaths?
As I said, I don’t really know.
Did you enjoy seeing it at least? Whatever its thematic content is aside, it looks like a hell of a romp.
It’s not as fun as the trailer suggests.
An old white guy who is not around to defend himself.
Anne Thompsons’s comments in the beginning, in particulal how she thought Lana didn’t know who she was during what she referred to as a transitional period sounded incredbily presumptuous and borderline offensive. I sort of get what she is trying to say but in reality she is in no position to make such statements and I don’t understand why she went there in the first place.
I had the same feeling at first. I think Lana should be applauded for what she is doing – her speech was incredible at the HRC. I do agree that personality-wise the Wachowskis are not people who necessarily enjoy the spotlight, and Lana was clear on that in her speech. (She was also clear that it wasn’t the reason they avoided the spotlight previously, so I was disappointed Anne said that might be the case.) From an Oscar talk perspective, I think Kris and Anne were right to point out her story is likely to become the media focus, which could hurt Oscar potential, but Kris was stressing Lana’s journey was the important conversation at the end of the day. I agree with him.
Long winded way to say: I just think Anne wants to talk about the movie, but yeah, it didn’t quite come across right. I don’t think she meant to be offensive in that way though. At least, I didn’t get that vibe.
Just throwing this out there, but I kind of agree with Anne. I would imagine it’s frustrating to be a movie critic and awards reporter, interested in getting an unprecedented chance to speak with some filmmakers who are notoriously attention-shy, only to find yourself discussing aspects of their personal lives and socio-cultural involvements that are not your area of interest or expertise.
I don’t think it’s insensitive to have that reaction. I understand that people are hesitant to criticize Lana Wachowski when it’s clearly something important to her and most of the criticism is probably veiled intolerance of some kind, but… it’s pretty obvious that Anne is just speaking honestly about something she considers professionally misdirected.
Yeah, I understand what Anne, was trying to say, but it was an awkward moment for sure. I’m sure Anne meant no offense though. It was clear to me that she wants the movie to be discussed on its own merits, because she wants it remembered and appreciated in the long run. That was the gist I got.
The irony is that in pointing out how she’d rather talk about the movie than Lana’s “transitioning” she ended up talking more about the latter. So this podcast ended up doing exactly what Anne said she didn’t want to have happen in a conversation about “Cloud Atlas”. In all the media reports I’ve followed so far, more energy was spent here on Lana’s M/F journey in ratio to discussion of the movie than elsewhere. Anne accidentally ended up being an example of what she wanted to avoid.
And a small correction: it is, in fact Day Lewis as Lincoln on the US cover of Time (though it is very funny that Anne forgot that!).
[www.time.com]
Didn’t she say that?
I have not seen the Time cover, but Anne did say that Day Lewis was on the overseas cover, and the real Lincoln was on the US cover. I googled the covers and Day Lewis is on both. He is in Lincoln makeup on the US cover–in the left hand corner it says, “Daniel Day Lewis as the 14th President in the new film Lincoln”. I love Anne (I read everything she ever wrote for Premier Magazine), but she did seem a bit off her game tonight.
She knew he was on the US cover in makeup. I think she just said it wrong.
Anne’s comments about The Girl were disappointing, especially coming from a woman. I didn’t like the film either and honestly found it to be boring but to dismiss Tippi Hedren’s story just because you “don’t want to know” bad things about a filmmaker you like is pretty shallow. Face it, the guy was a total creep and acted disgustingly towards Tippi but you can still like his films and this whole ‘lalalala i’m not listening’ crap is so immature. The movie wasn’t well made at all but the subject matter itself is not what’s wrong with it. Being more concerned about the old white guy’s reputation than the abuse he inflicted on a young woman whose career he controlled? Not cool.
Agreed.
Hear hear!
I’m not on board with Anne’s dismissal simply because it tarnishes someone she respects, but the lack of any real motivation in the film makes it a bit despicable.
I think Hitchcock’s motivation was clear. The actresses he worked with previously were all established Hollywood royalty (to an extent) who were, for the most part, involved with men in the business, who, like them, weilded some power. Tippi Hedron was a former model (models made very little money in those days), and a vulnerable single mother without clout in Hollywood. Hitchcock tried to take advantage of her vulnerabilities and lack of connections. That is why when she rejected him, he felt as though he would get away with terrorizing her, he being the all powerful director who could make or break her. Hitchcock was after all a misogynist. He hated the objects of his affection because his ugliness was an obstacle to having them. Like most misogynists, he didn’t seek help for his own sickness, instead he opted to destroy or humilate women whether in real life (Hedron) or in his films. One need just recall the simulated rape scene of a young, dead woman on the back of a potato truck in Frenzy to get a glimpse of Hitchcock’s rage against women. Neverthless, he was a great director, but a sick and tortured man.
That’s all extrapolated and not in the text of the film. That’s my point, and the point of many who have criticized it. It reduces him to two dimensions just for the sake of the narrative.
I’m rather surprised you guys think the Master will get a screenplay nomination. I get the sense that is that people hate about the film.
Screenwriters respect Paul Thomas Anderson and are generous to nominate him. 3 out of 5 films and with Weinstein backing — I would be surprised to not see him there.
I think that Looper is closer to a nom than not.
It just seems like it’s the exact type of movie that slides in (espec. with the weaker field this year).
It’s made good money. And you guys are right, it’s the type of movie that writers could really appreciate.
Favorite adapted screenplay so far this year: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”
Favorite original screenplay so far this year: “Sister.”
Kris, I don’t quite get you and Anne’s doubt of Beasts of the Southern Wild in Screenplay. The writers seem to be even more open to these types of films than any other branch of the Academy. Anne seems like she’s underestimating this film harder than she should be.
It just seems like Anne lumps the entire Academy into one big collective group that has one taste. And she doesn’t think the Academy is open to anything but the typical. And it’s never THAT typical.
I agree she’s underestimating it. I’m mainly concerned with how “Hitchcock” will fit into the whole scenario for Searchlight.