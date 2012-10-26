Oscar Talk: Ep. 93 — ‘Cloud Atlas’ opens as the Wachowskis make the rare press rounds

10.26.12 6 years ago 27 Comments

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

“Cloud Atlas” is opening this weekend so we take the opportunity to revisit the film.

The International Documentary Association (IDA) announced its list of nominees to kick off the documentary race. We discuss the nods and the category so far.

Speaking of categories, it’s time to dissect another, this time the original and adapted screenplay fields.

And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding the potential for overkill in Oscar marketing and perceptions of screenwriting vis a vis movie musicals.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.

As always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.

