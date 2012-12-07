Oscar Talk: Ep. 98 — Chewing on NYFCC, NBR and ‘The Hobbit’

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
The Governors Awards were held last weekend and both Anne and I were in attendance. We talk about the sights, sounds, speeches and opportunity for Oscar contenders to schmooze the membership.
The New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review kicked the precursor circuit into another gear this week, handing Best Picture and Best Director honors to Kathryn Bigelow’s “Zero Dark Thirty.” We discuss the winners…and losers.
Last week we discussed the documentary feature category and this week we have an actual list of 15 finalists to chew on. So we do.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries concerning films we’d like to see have more of a leg up with campaigning and how the Best Supporting Actor field is shaping up in terms of a winner.
I dying for you to write about “Middle of Nowhere”. I haven’t seen the movie but your response in the podcast has me extremely curious.
I concur with that other commenter you mentioned in the podcast. I’m sure your listeners don’t mind if the podcasts were a little longer. :)
;)
I realize totally that 39 minutes (last week) seems like a lot. And I know you guys are crazy busy. MUCH respect.
I think that for some of us, a hour wouldn’t be enough. We just love you guys and find the Oscar chatter fascinating. My behest for longer podcasts comes from a good place. And I’m really just grateful for the podcasts, at all. :)
Ditto.
Ha! Yeah, Kris, I think the one thing to keep in mind is that those of us who come here every day and listen to your podcast every week are basically movie and awards fanatics. We don’t tire easily.
Do any of the Django original tacks factor into original song race?
“Ancora Qui.” Morricone-penned.
Glad to hear it, how sweet it would be to see recognition for his long awaited collaboration with Tarantino.
It’s too bad the embargo on Django hasn’t been lifted yet, seems like there could’ve been a fun debate, at least if Anne had let Kris get more than a few words in :)
It was worrisome to hear that Anne felt Django was unfinished though. That was my big fear with Tarantino turning it in so late and only having a few months to edit, and especially without Sally Menke this time.
Really crossing my fingers for The Master. Absolutely loved that movie and I’m sad it’s falling so quickly. A few months ago I would’ve predicted it for 8 or so nominations.
Thanks for the podcast, great as always.
She’s wrong. Due respect, I think her knowledge of the production’s run-up to release is clouding her view of what the movie actually is.
Yeah, I didn’t feel like it was unfinished or anything. I actually think it’s one of the more tightly woven movies he’s done in a while. A lot of this has to do with the fact that although new characters are introduced throughout, we are with Django and Schultz throughout most of the film.
Anyway, the movie is fucking awesome and the best thing Tarantino has done since Jackie Brown. If this thing has even a remotely decent opening, it’s going to be huge. It may be slightly controversial, but I expect WOM is going to be off the charts.
I love Anne. I always get a chuckle when she comes out with something that I hadn’t figured/heard discussed at all, yet.
Like: “I’m starting to get worried about Jacki Weaver”.
She talks to people and knows what’s going on; and it’s cool that Weaver is doing the rounds. Love her.
But, really? Is Weaver really a contender for a Supp. Actress nom?
I never thought so and don’t now. BUT — it’s significant that she’s making the rounds and thus could be a surprise show in a weak field.
Brave is such an uninspired bore. I think it would actually have received LESS praise if released by a different company.
Even though there’s no Ratatouille, Wall-E, Up, etc. in sight and even though ‘Brave’ is being deemed lesser-Pixar … I still think the animated category is strong.
Really enjoyed Brave, Frankenweenie, Wreck it Ralph, and as of 2 nights ago, Rise of the Guardians (I also think thats getting a bit of a bad rap). Its not deep or incredible, but I found that it has a strange beauty about it and a sweet/affecting backstory with Jack Frost.
I think I remember you saying last year that A Separation was also disliked and had to be “saved”.
Something unique happened with that one. And it DID have to be “saved” by the exec committee, by the way, so no need for the quotes. It rallied support and those who ended up voting on the winners were a more favorable lot than those who voted to nominate.
I’m just hoping beyond hope that The Intouchables fails to make the cut. I seriously do not want to have to watch it!
From a comedic standpoint, The Intouchables is utterly superb. For that reason, I love it, despite the obvious drawbacks. By the way, I think it’s absurd to hope a film you haven’t seen isn’t nominated.
Jonnybon – Well, I’ve seen it, and hated it both from a comedic and dramatic standpoint.
Kris – I thought the exec committee can only save films during the shortlisting, not when the shortlist is whittled down to the five nominees?
Yeah, count me in on the “praying The Intoucables doesn’t make it” train. Condescending pap.
Jan: Yes. That’s what I meant.
I think both of the female acting categories are ripe for surprises this year. Best Actress has two, maybe three locks, and it gets really fuzzy after that. Best Supporting Actress has the overwhelming frontrunner of Anne Hathaway, and I think Sally Field is pretty much a sure thing too, but after that, it’s hard to say. I’m not even positive that Helen Hunt will get in since she has two things working against her: her movie is fading quickly, and there might be category confusion since Academy voters are not required to vote in the category in which a performance is campaigned.
I think everyone might be underestimating the chances of “Les Miz” getting THREE Supporting Actress nominations, especially since the actors will likely be the most supportive branch for this film. I’m not saying I’m predicting it, but I wouldn’t be totally shocked to see Hathaway, Barks, and Seyfried all nominated.
And I actually do think that Rachel Weisz might prove a serious contender (for a nomination, that is). BFCA has six nominees, so that looks like a good place for her to gain more buzz.
The podcast never feels longer or shorter than it needs to be. It always feels like a pretty frank, organic conversation. I enjoy Oscar Talk more and more. Respectful disagreements, engaging conversation. Kudos. To put it into perspective, I can’t imagine differing opinions about a movie causing Kris and Anne to split off and do their own separate podcasts *ahem*(too pointed?).
Regarding “Amour,” it feels primed, to me, to be that critically acclaimed foreign entries destined to not win the Oscar. Call me pessimistic, but my eyes are currently peeled to see what this year’s “The Lives of Others” or “Secrets in Their Eyes” is going to be.
Maybe I’m biased because I love the movie, but I never got why people lumped “The Lives of Others” into the category of undeserving Foreign Language Film winners. I get that “Pan’s Labyrinth” was more popular, but “The Lives of Others” is still one of the most acclaimed movies of the past decade or so, so it’s really not like it came out of nowhere to pull off an embarrassing upset.
It kills me Alan Arkin is a lock for a nomination. He was perfectly fine but I’ve seen that from him before. The category is too stacked this year and there are so many more worthy nominees and I haven’t even seen Django yet.
I also don’t see how Amour gets nominated in Director or Picture. That’s more wishful thinking.
Kris, I’m curious. Do you think Arkin deserves the nod for supporting actor this year? Is he primed for a nom simply because he’s splashy in a big BP contender? Have you heard from enough people that his nom is probable?
Thanks!
I don’t understand the Oscar buzz for Arkin either. I’d much rather see McConaughey take his spot.
It would make my day if both Arkin and De Niro didn’t make it in. Both performances underwhelmed me. They were fine of course, but not Oscar worthy. It’d just be so much cooler if, say, Javier Bardem got in for ‘Skyfall,’ and perhaps both Dicaprio and Jackson from ‘Django’ if they really are that good. That would make for a cool category.
Except Arkin’s not at all a lock.
Completely agree with Marc about Arkin and DeNiro. Both fine, but not Oscar worthy. I’d also rather Bardem got in, as unlikely as that may be.
“Let the Right One Win” – anyone wanting to start an Oscar blog, you’ve got a website right there waiting to be claimed. ;)
Animation – within the course of 2 weeks I saw both Frankenweenie and Paranorman. Both stiked me as brilliant. Animated features for grown-ups. I think both deserve a nomination, while Pixar stopped making those extraordinary films, and now they settle for the decent enough, family entertainment films (Brave included). Is there a chance that Brave won’t be even nominated?
Films that are being overlooked – I still need to do my own ‘Best of the year’ list, but “Beast of the Southern Wild” is defenetly going to be there. I feel that it should get more attention from the academy. Since the DVD is already out (meaning, it’s available for anyone to watch), and since it seems that the girl is the only one to get a nomination, do you think there’s a chance for a second wind, to make the girl a serious contender?
Documentary – Ha! at last a film I saw and you didn’t. I saw “Bully” in a documentary festival in Tel Aviv in the spring. It’s an important film, and it also has a few really tear-jerking moments. And since it has the Weinsteins behind him, I suspect it will get the nomination (But won’t win).
If there were only 3 nominees this year, I’d say there would be a possibility of a “Brave” snub, but with 5 nominees, I’d consider that a pretty surprising omission. It definitely won’t win though.
Fassbender in Prometheus for a BSA nomination! Alan Arkin is a great actor, but his Argo performance is not Oscar-nom worthy.
Kris, I so agree about Logan Lerman. There is a really good actor there in that young man. He seems to be a very emotionally intelligent actor for someone his age. Great instincts. I’m looking forward to watching his career grow.
It doesn’t surprise me that some people don’t like Amour. I loved the performances but the film is so conventional. A more startling foreign film is Barbara.
It pains me that Life of Pi is lower on the best picture list than Silver Linings Playbook.
Kris, why didn’t you like A Late Quartet. The acting is first rate. I don’t care if it wins awards. I’m glad I saw it.
I agree with Anne that some people will be turned off by Phoenix in The Master. I certainly was. I got bored with his performance after about 20 minutes.
I agree with Anne that Life of Pi has been poorly marketed. And it’s strange because the film is doing well overseas and is doing OK in the US box office. And everyone I know who’s seen it likes it.
I still cant wait to see The Hobbit! I think people might be being to harsh on it and are going in with the expectations of seeing something even greater than Return of the King, but this is a trilogy people, you have to be able to make the Hobbit sequel even better than this one, and then the third one the best.