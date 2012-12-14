Oscar Talk: Ep. 99 — The top 10 films of 2012

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
This week’s podcast is mainly dedicated to the best films of the year, but first, there is plenty of business to attend to with the BFCA, SAG and Golden Globe announcements. We address how the week has changed up the race.
And next it’s on to the bulk of the show as we reveal our separate top 10 lists of the best films of the year. All in all 21 films are mentioned across various honorable mentions and whatnot, and we share four films on our separate lists (which themselves ended up taking on interesting separate but similar shapes). — IF YOU’D LIKE TO SKIP TO THE TOP 10, it begins around the 12:20 mark.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. IT'S A LONG ONE. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you'd like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
Perhaps the most underreported story of the season is the competitiveness of the best director category. Ben Affleck, Steven Speilberg, and Kathryn Bigelow all seem very likely to be nominated. I think the winner will be one of these three, but I could see any of them winning. Tom Hooper looks likely to take the fourth spot but I wouldn’t call him guaranteed. After that, we have Paul Thomas Anderson, Ang Lee, David O Russell, Michael Haneke, and Quentin Tarantino all jockeying for the final spot. That’s 5 1/2 candidates for 1 1/2 slots. All are viable, strong contenders and I could see any of them being nominated. That’s quite a field and I’m very interested to see what the Academy decides to do, as I am with Best Supporting Actor, the other most intriguing category. We really won’t know any more until the DGA.
John, I was just making a very similar point under a different post. There is a lot of contenders in this field. The top 4 or 5 may still repeat everywehre, it’s hard to say.
Woah. I did not expect that as your #1 Kris. I know you loved it, but really didn’t expect it.
Ironically his #1 movie is exactly what I expected. I have yet to see a lot of stuff including all the big yet to be released titles but I can’t imagine anything topping The Grey for me this year.
The film reminded me a lot of another favorite of mine, The Fountain. Both films focus on the fear of death in unique and compelling fashion. Also knowing where Liam Neeson came from personally with his own wife before making this film just makes his performance and the film as a whole all the more inspiring.
Films in common: “Moonrise Kingdom”, “Argo”, “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Lincoln”.
“Moonrise” and “Looper” are probably my top two at this juncture, though I have several things (including a number mentioned on this list) still to see.
No love for The Perks of Being a Wallflower on your top 10 list, Kris?
It’s lurking on the outside of the list. Probably would have been the very next film mentioned vis a vis “honorable mentions.” I tried to watch it again in time but never got around to it. It will, however, be mentioned — along with a number of other films — when I write up the year’s best on Monday.
Nice to know that THE MASTER has remained with you Kris.
Kris Tapley has the film taste of an old woman.
Was Avengers in the honorable mentions? I know that film has no thematic meaning, but I just enjoyed it immensely. Other than that, many of these I would agree with like Moonrise Kingdom, The Master, Looper, Argo, Lincoln, etc. I need to see Zero Dark Thirty, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Django Unchained, Life of Pi, and This is 40. Perks would probably be on my list, but like Kris I think The Grey might be my favorite. I think by the simple fact that had it been done in time it would have been at Toronto in 2011. That’s an indication that it isn’t simply just this genre picture, but it still adheres to the genre conventions. Its still thrilling although some have found it boring. I never understand the mentality of being frustrated with something because it’s a bit more than you expected.
I am very disappointed by Anne’s decision to exclude animated, non-fiction and foreign language films from her Top 10.
But overall interesting lists. Kris, your No. 4 and No. 5 picks are specially surprising, since I know you kinda hated both those directors. But No. 1, really? I guess I better check out that film now.
I wouldn’t say I hate QT, or MH, really, though on the latter, I just don’t usually respond. I did this time.
Kris: I’m glad to see we agree on a handful of films. “Lincoln” “The Master” “Moonrise Kingdom” “Looper” and “Argo” are all sure bets for my top 10 list, and even though I haven’t seen it yet, i’d be surprised if “Django” doesn’t end up on my list too.
Also, was “Les Miserables” ever considered for your list? You seem to like the film very much, but I was just curious how much so.
No not really. I was moved but it’s a bit of an oddly conceptualized affair. Doesn’t fully work.
Great lists from the both of you. That said, I was also surprised to not see Les Miserables pop up on either of your lists because you both seemed quite high on it. Nevertheless, what’s strong year!
Kris, I saw Les Miz last night and the crowd went wild. (It helped that four of the principal actors and director were in attendance). I was quite impressed and moved, but it’s my contention that Russell Crowe’s performance is the thing that will keep this film off of many top ten lists. Not only that, it will almost single-handedly reduce the chances of Jackman, Hooper, Redmayne and the film itself come Oscar (nomination) time. Pity, because it would be great to have a four- or even five-way Best Picture race for a change. Hathaway, however, remains iron-clad. I can’t see anyone beating her at this point.
An interesting list. Was hoping that Les Misérables would pop up somewhere in the list, but to see Moonrise Kingdom amongst the heavyweights like Argo and Lincoln is truly a delight. A good year for film.
I’ll get this out of the way now: when will the top 10 shots be coming?
Late-January. NEVER EARLIER THAN LATE-JANUARY.
Kris, Django Unchained is asking to be written in the BP predictions on the right column. I have not seen Django. Right now, is there any special reason for why you still not have not included? It’s looking so solid for a nomination. You think it could miss in the end?
He generally does his new predictions on Mondays. Maybe he will add it. Maybe he won’t.
Kris, I must have missed your write up, if you did one, but briefly what were your thoughts on Flight again?
I’m a fan: [www.hitfix.com]
great, thanks for the link…i couldn’t agree with your thoughts more and i dont know about you but i am very disappointed it has been lost in the awards shuffle so far and showing no signs of making a late push…you’d think the voting bodies would want to embrace zemeckis’ return to form, especially for a film that is so emotionally gripping
Wonderful podcast— I’ve been looking forward to it all week. It’s nice to hear how all of your opinions from the whole year stack up with one another (e.g., like the poster above, I’d have figured ‘Perks’ would appear on the list). Thanks for all the time that you and Anne put into these.
Also, how sweet that in the year you got married, your five favorite films are all love stories.
:)
The Grey! Hell yeah, nice list.
It’s Perks of Being Wallflower, all the way for me. Though I have yet to see few movies this year, especially ZD30 which I am sure I’m gonna love but out of everything I have watched this year, Perks has to be my No.1. A simple yet venerable coming of age love story that evokes tons of nostalgia.
Great last sentence.
Agreed, especially on the last sentence part. That sums up my feelings on Perks quite well.
Thanks guys.
Can you do top ten performances next week? Or give your top five for each acting category?
I have something like that planned.
Yay The Grey!
Definitely in my Top 5.
Kris, have you read anything on the film’s use of subsonic sound or something similar? I remember my experience of watching this film in the cinema and it had such a profound effect on me, particularly in the plane crash scene. I am yet to have a more immersive and moving film experience this year and I really think the sound played a major role. I kinda feel sorry for those who missed it when it was in cinemas, as watching it on DVD could never be quite the same.
Anne, Barbara is a wonderful film. I liked it more than Amour.
Thanks for the mention for Anna Karenina. I loved it when I saw it in Toronto but a film scholar I respect did not like it at all or Life of Pi, another film I loved.
Very disappointed Anne didn’t mention “Cloud Atlas” at all, as I know she was a big fan. Oh well.
Also, have either of you guys seen “Sister?” I’m starting to feel like the film’s only champion. :( Then again that makes me all the more passionate in my praise for it.
As a longtime reader, JLPatt, you might remember that I’ve been singing Sister’s praises since the Berlinale. You’re definitely not its only champion!
Haha, indeed. I was being a little overdramatic… ;)
Anne, The Master is not on any list of mine. I could not stand that movie. Self-indulgent and overlong I couldn’t wait to leave the theater. I did like Moonrise Kingdom, though perhaps not my favorite of Anderson’s work.
My first observation is that you guys sound like kids talking about these movies. Your enthusiasm is palpable. It’s lovely and fun and refreshing.
Thanks!
Thank you for your thoughtful and intelligent talk about your favorite films. I love listening to both of you. I do think Silver Linings Playbook is overrated. It didn’t satisfy as a romance or as a depiction of bipolar illness or compulsive behavior using humor. Anne, thank you so much for putting Life of Pi as number one. Lee is one of my favorite filmmakers and I’ve been berated by some of my film fanatic friends for loving his work! The framing device did not bother me at all on second viewing. I need to see The Grey. One movie that would make my 10 best list that wasn’t mentioned was Perks of Being a Wallflower.
Well, for starters it wasn’t supposed to be a depiction of “bipolar illness.” This movie is not concerned with the nitty gritty of mental conditions. Go to another film for that.
Now, whether it satisfies as a romance or not is a matter of opinion. I think it absolutely does, in spades.
JLPATT –If you read my entire sentence you would have seen that I added “using humor” and the blend of humor with mental illness did not work for me.
I was with you guys right until the end.
I love both your lists. But, Kris, I do have to say, in my very humble opinion, I found The Grey kind of ridiculous. Some admirable qualities, particularly with technical aspects and Neeson’s performance. But I give you props for going out on that limb.
I give you plaudits for your praise of Moonrise Kingdom. I know Anderson’s style can bug you (me too). Your summary here makes me reconsider his achievement.
Fair enough on The Grey. Obviously my experience was much different.
Moonrise Kingdom:I feel that the very reason that you like this film so much is the exact same reason I found it Wes Anderson’s most unsatisfying work in years. I just think that his style, that is so obvious to the eye, is sort of childish, innocent, and cute, and when there’s a gap between that style and the grown-up characters in the story there’s a lot to chew on (like in Darjiling LTD. or Rushmore), but when your main characters are kids, for most of the film I didn’t get it. Kids will be kids. There’s nothing new about it. But when adults act like kids – then you have a movie. And also – yes, Bruce Willis was great. and Tilda Swinton was hilarious. But Edward Norton was awful. he was just miscast in this. way too serious for this.
Emily Blunt – Her best performance of the year, I think, was in “My Sister’s Sister” (I really loved that movie)
Frankenweenie – What a great choice. An incredible film. But I feel that Paranorman should be mentioned too. Both are great animation features for grown ups.
Life of Pi – for me, the tag line of this film is: It’s not the best movie of the year. But it’s the most beautiful. Besides the (Amazing) technical aspect of it, there’s also the extraordinary control of the pacing, and the exceptional way Lee is able to control the emotional needle of where the film is going. Only a true master can handle that. However, the philosophy of the film is cheap. A man (or woman) will meet his/her god when faced with difficult situations. so what else os new?
And also I’d like to mention: Not the best movie of the year, but certainly the funniest: The Dictator. Sacha Baron Cohen is a genius. The best comedian of our time. A modern day Robin williams.
“But when adults act like kids – then you have a movie.”
I find that to be incredibly limiting. The charm of the children is what makes Anderson’s movie soar. It’s elemental, not like anything we’ve really seen in the “genre” before. So with that in mind, “kids will be kids” doesn’t even compute here.
Just a note to Kris: When you’re reading aloud, word for word from something you’ve written, it sounds stilted and unnatural, so maybe work on that. It sounds like you don’t mean what you’re saying some of the time.
A casualty of the fact that this one was down to the wire and I was literally writing copy right before we recorded. It hasn’t sounded this stilted in the past.
I shouted for joy when I heard Kris’ #1 pick The Grey. This is the best film of 2012 and how predictable is the entire film awards community in overlooking it just because of its release date (and the fact that it had wolves). The Grey is not genre at all but a transcendent spiritual drama. Kris Tapley: you are my favorite person in the world right now!