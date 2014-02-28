Oscar Talk: Final predictions as ‘Gravity’ squares off with ’12 Years a Slave’

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you're new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar's stage and we're here to address it all as it unfolds.
On the docket today…
– LAST CALL: It's that time. Time to put up or shut up. Final predictions in all categories. Will it be “12 Years a Slave” or “Gravity?”
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
Is American Hustle out of it? I thought it was more of a front runner than Gravity…
I’m going with “The Voorman Problem” because it reminds me of “The Shore.” I think the recognizable actors will make a difference, especially with the new rules. Everyone likes Martin Freeman.
I could have sworn we watched you friend win an Oscar in an upset that caused his film to be a two-time winner for the night. The other win for his film came in the expected category of supporting actress. But I won’t name any names if you won’t.
That’s who I thought it was too
You seem to be talking about Geoffrey Fletcher. Not him.
I’m in agreement with both of you on all the categories you agreed on, and I’m with Kris on Picture and Costume Design but with Anne on Editing. I think “Gravity” walks away with 8 Oscars, making it the biggest Oscar winner since “Slumdog Millionaire.”
That being said, I do still have a feeling that there’s going to be a surprise of some sort. You made good arguments as to why Supporting Actress, Actor, and Original Screenplay are the three categories most ripe for a surprise, but I frankly don’t see it happening in Best Actor. To clarify, I do think Ejiofor could win, but I’m not sure that would qualify as a surprise since he’s probably only a little bit behind McConaughey. That would just be a minor upset, in my opinion. And I don’t see Dern pulling it off at all. I can see the logic behind June Squibb potentially pulling off a surprise in Supporting Actress, but again, I just don’t see it happening. So if my instinct is correct that there’s going to be some sort of surprise, my guess is that it’s in the Original Screenplay category. “American Hustle” is my prediction just because it has the most Best Picture buzz of the nominees, but I don’t know. “Her” looks like the frontrunner on paper just based on its precursor wins, but I agree with you and Anne that it just doesn’t feel like it will be embraced by the Academy. “Eternal Sunshine” won this category without any Best Picture buzz, sure, but it didn’t even have a truly viable opponent that year. If “American Hustle” were an adaptation, “Her” would probably win this in a cakewalk, but since “Hustle” has the buzz (or at least, it did before a lot of it cooled down recently), I view this as a tight two-way race. And that’s exactly the condition that can potentially result in a surprise. However, may I suggest that it may not be “Nebraska” to reap the benefits of vote splitting, but rather “Dallas Buyers Club?” It seems like that movie has REALLY skyrocketed over the past few weeks. If there’s a big surprise on Oscar night, my prediction is that it will be “Dallas Buyers Club” taking home a fourth (!!!) Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
I’ve been having a nightmare that “Dallas Buyers Club” wins Best Original Screenplay. I don’t agree with either McCounaughey or Leto winning, but I acknowledge that they gave fine performances. The script, however, is incredibly cookie-cutter and it’s an embarrassment that it’s even nominated alongside these other fine contenders.
Well, please note that my speculation about it potentially pulling off an upset for Original Screenplay is not an endorsement that it should win. Personally, I’m still dumfounded that “Inside Llewyn Davis” wasn’t nominated. That’s a movie that I think I’m still going to be looking back on years from now and wondering what the hell went wrong in terms of its awards success.
Was Anne talking about There Will be Blood when she mentioned Daniel Day Lewis. I think in that case PTA left Day Lewis alone but that’s mainly because they had a year and a half leading up to the film. I’ve always assumed that generally PTA is controlling with the actors.
I thought that Anne was talking about DDL in Lincoln, but I could be wrong.
Kris, there is one instance where a nominee was declared ineligible and WAS replaced by another nominee. That was in 1972 when portions of Nino Rota’s score for “The Godfather” were found to have been previously used in Rota’s score for a 1958 Italian film, “Fortunella.” It was replaced with the score for “Sleuth” by John Addison.
Ah, thank you.
So Lupita may have over done it?
And the voters will make her pay by voting for the most over exposed actress in Hollywood?
And people wonder why these awards should be taken with a huge grain of salt.
Basically.
(Unless, of course, they give it to one of the most underexposed actresses.)
I struggle to understand how both of you, whom I greatly respect, go so gaga over the BEFORE movies, especially the screenplay in this category. How is this an adapted? It’s a sequel, not an adaptation. Is it because of the sheer volume of dialogue? Kind of a rom-com MY DINNER WITH ANDRE? Don’t get it.
The rules aren’t ours. No need to task us to task for where it’s categorized.
And of course you’re free to not like the films.
*take us to task.
Lol I love “steak eaters.” And kris, why do you think act of killing praise was overboard?