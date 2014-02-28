Oscar Talk: Final predictions as ‘Gravity’ squares off with ’12 Years a Slave’

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you're new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar's stage and we're here to address it all as it unfolds.

On the docket today…

– LAST CALL: It's that time. Time to put up or shut up. Final predictions in all categories. Will it be “12 Years a Slave” or “Gravity?”

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.

