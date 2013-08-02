Oscars goes cute and safe with Ellen DeGeneres as host

When I woke up this morning I checked my inbox on my phone and quickly saw there were a number of E-mails with the headline “Ellen DeGeneres returns to host…” My first thought was, “Wow, FOX must have spent a ton of money to get DeGeneres to return as an ‘American Idol’ judge. I wonder if that means Jennifer Lopez is still coming back?” Of course, a host and a judge are two very different things (don’t worry Seacrest your job is safe and I was half awake) and it quickly dawned on me that, instead, DeGeneres is heading for her second go around as Oscar host.
Oh, well.
Outside of her core fan base (viewers of her popular daytime talk show) the selection of DeGeneres will be met with a collective yawn. The 55-year-old comedienne is almost the antithesis of pseudo frat boy Seth MacFarlane’s hire a year ago. She’s beyond safe and to say she’ll be nice to the Dolby Theater crowd is an understatement of epic proportions (and her hire is a huge confirmation that Academy members were more upset with MacFarlane’s performance than AMPAS was willing to publicly admit). Chances are there won’t be any huge musical number even with Craig Zaden and Neil Meron back for another go around as producers (although I’m still waiting for a 10-year “Memoirs of a Geisha” tribute). Of course, DeGeneres first hosted in 2007 and she was fine in what turned into a safe, but pretty unmemorable show. Check out her opening monologue.
She’ll be fine, she’ll be cute and she won’t offend anyone. It’s an easy choice These aren’t digs at DeGeneres. I have a huge amount of respect for her as a trailblazing openly gay entertainer. You could easily argue that without her brave public step in 1997 gay and lesbians might not have the level of public acceptance and legal rights they have today. But, as an entertainer? Personally, I find her just a tad too bland for Oscar.
Surprisingly and not so surprisingly, the announcement of DeGeneres as host came only three days after Cheryl Boone Isaacs was named Academy president. With the creative team behind the show pretty much set at the beginning of August it now gives Isaacs more time to focus on what is increasingly becoming AMPAS first priority, locking down fundraising for the new Academy Museum. From a business perspective it’s all very textbook. Clear away the issues that can suck up time first (like convincing, er, finding someone to host) and move on to the tough stuff.
For DeGeneres, it’s a good career move. She made it clear she did not want to host back-to-back (Jon Stewart returned after her) and now is much better timing. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is entrenched as the premier daytime talk show, but it hasn’t expanded its audience following the end of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2011. The Oscars bring some welcome attention to the DeGeneres and the program which could use a little jolt of energy.
It’s become increasingly clear that finding someone buzzworthy to host the Academy Awards is getting tougher and tougher. Finding a “perfect” host such as Johnny Carson or Billy Crystal is clearly a once in a generation (or possibly two or three) thing. MacFarlane’s hire brought a lot of attention to the show last year because of his hardcore fans and his hardcore detractors. Before that the last host anyone got really excited about was Eddie Murphy and that turned into a public relations nightmare thanks to Brett Ratner. Ellen’s hire still doesn’t eliminate the fact that if NBC can create more anticipation for Tina Fey and Amy Poeher hosting the Globes (shoot, even pairing Poehler with someone else would do that). Ellen? She’ll be fine. I’m hoping she just won’t be forgettable.
Someone pass me a vodka martini with a splash of lemon and wake me when it’s over.
The 86th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2014 and broadcast live on ABC.
But it’s so “cool” to hate the Oscars these days, that even Fey, Poehler and Neil Patrick Harris would earn a “Yawn, it’s so safe” with lots of negative reviews afterwards.
Actually, I’m perfectly happy with this choice. She’s funny — but not show-hijackingly so. More importantly, she’s loose, personable and someone with whom the viewing majority feels acquainted and comfortable. (The opposite of Seth MacFarlane, in other words.) I think that’s a higher priority than her cool factor, or lack thereof.
The host should keep the show running smoothly and charismatically, without becoming the show itself. I think she got the balance just right in the 2006 ceremony, and look forward to seeing her do so again.
^^^Nothing more needs to be said really.
I agree, Guy. I’m not a fan of hers in particular, but she’s one of the few performers with the kind of tone that can play to their impossible standards for what a good Oscar host should be. She’s funny enough without being alienating to the room. I tend to prefer when they go more for a Chris Rock or Jon Stewart type, but this will do.
Right on, Guy.
Can we get Greg Ellwood out of InContention? His pieces irk me without fail.
Let’s play nice — this is Greg’s site, after all. And I like the fact that we have a range of contrasting voices here. No one’s going to please everyone, and it’d be boring if they did.
I agree with Guy’s reaction. I’ve always found Ellen charming and very funny. I’d love to see Tina and/or Amy or NPH do it, but I’m fine with Ellen. She won’t be offensive or shocking, but I’m something of a purist when it comes to oscar. I don’t like stunts and edgy on the oscars. Not the place. I like it to at least have the illusion of trying to be classy.
More than anything I just hope any tributes or numbers they do this year make sense.
LOL, yeah, let’s get rid of the owner of the company. Blech!
Really — skip it when you see the byline if it irks you so…
When you’re the one in charge, you can do whatever you like. That’s the nice thing about being the boss.
Although publicized violently, Jones has a point. I do understand and agree that you should always have contrasting voices to enhance discussion (heh, internet) and as a long term reader of In Contention I can now recognize the author from the writing before reading the name, or not reading it at all. And it’s often that I find Greg’s pieces to be recognizably messy in terms of the message, if I might say it. It’s not well declared where the news are been told and his opinion starts, rather than a mixed of both through the paragraph, and this one particularly shows that. If indeed you’ll be sharing your opinion candidly, it shouldn’t be with generalize statements all over (“she´s beyond safe”, “a collective yawn”). I am not saying it only because I’m with Guy on Ellen’s choice, but because you must not declare such definitive collective opinions that clash with a “How do you feel about Ellen DeGeneres returning to host the Oscars?” button at the end of the article. You find such structure in reviews, of course, where opinions crash openly (a.k.a Guy Lodge’s Fruitvale Station) but in here, I do think it should be more an invitation to discussion.
And regarding Ellen coming back to hosting duties, I believe is the right choice. Yes, she’s the opposite to Seth, but why is that a bad thing or a prediction for a totally safe, forgettable show? In my opinion, now that she knows the waters, she might make a bigger splash feeling more comfortable and without the first-time restrictions, the way Whoopi did with her hosting duties. I don’t see why she wouldn’t make fun of the nominees or attendees, she knows them well enough (presumably if the nominees keep being vastly all this recognizable stars), I can see her making fun of Clooney or Bullock, and everyone laughing with her.
I don’t live in the US, and I can tell you that she’s a recognizable face for people outside the Oscar watch. That is THE reason I think for such a pick; the Academy Awards are watched by millions of people over the world, after all. Her last time forgettable? I still remember Martin Scorsese taking her “script” or taking a picture with Clint Eastwood, Spielberg holding the camera.
Guys, truly it’s an opinion from someone who enjoys the site and respects the work you’re doing, and I am solely giving my opinion because I understand how important feedback is instead of a rant without cohesion in order to keep improving.
Personally, I’d be open to banning Chris and Jones.
I hate “fire the writer” commenters.
To be fair, I don’t think that was the gist of Chris’s comment at all.
they should hire Kathy Griffin if they want buzzworth
At this rate, they might as well get a giant bottle of ZzzQuil to host.
I think Ellen is a perfectly fine choice. Of the three comedians who have tried out the gig for the first time in the past ten years (Ellen, Jon Stewart and Chris Rock), I think that Ellen was handily the best. I would love to see a Mo’Nique hosted ceremony, but I understand that it would never happen (they’d never ask; she’d never do it).
You’re right they won’t ever ask. But you’re wrong she would do it in a heartbeat. And be very controversial in the end. Do you remember her abrasive Oscar speech? She took that opportunity to attack her critics. And imagine if there were no black nominees the year she was hosting! She’d speak on it.
This comment is twinged with a lot of the huge wave of “who does she think she is?!” that Mo’Nique was hit with the year of the Precious awards run that (frankly) a white actress behaving in exactly the same way never would have faced. What exactly was abrasive about her speech, /3rt? And furthermore, what’s with the assertion that she’d do it in a heartbeat? Mo’nique does not come cheap and (from what I understand) it’s not exactly a high-paying gig. It’s sad to see this weird, misplaced resentment still tied to Mo’nique’s Oscar win, even years after the fact.
I don’t have a problem with her win. It was well earned but her general attitude in or out of awards season stinks.
“..the selection of DeGeneres will be met with a collective yawn.”
Umm…who are you talking about? Everyone I’ve seen so far on twitter etc. is beyond excited for Ellen to host. This is first unenthusiastic response I’ve seen all day.
Am I the only one not too thrilled about Ellen coming back. I wish the Academy would go for more edge… bring Eddie Murphy
“Am I the only one not too thrilled about Ellen coming back.”
Um, given the article above, evidently not? ;)
thanks Guy ;)
The press release should just say:
Attention everyone that got offended last year and made a big stink about how awful everything was… we’re having Ellen host again. HAPPY NOW?
Anyway…since Ellen is hosting and if Tapley has his way, Matthew McConaughey will be nominated in all categories, maybe a 15th Anniversary tribute to Edtv?
YES! This news is absolutely phenomenal. Her ceremony was one of the best of the past decade. SO happy.
The “wake me when it’s over” part is unnecessarily bitchy, not to mention implausible when coming from someone who obsesses over the awards season.
It was meant tongue-in-cheek Jan.
Not overall a big fan of DeGeneres. I think she’s overrated. Please have The Muppets host soon! Please! PLEASE!
Her opening monologue was the best in recent years. I don’t need every Oscar show being a spectacle. cutting edge, mean and trying to appeal to the Zeitgeist.
I’m happy with her choice and look forward for it.
So, in the press release, she only said one sentence and already reused one of the jokes of her previous gig.
YAWN…
And I’m talking about the “third time’s the charm” joke, not a particularly original or funny one either.
She was phenomenal during the Emmy Awards that followed 9/11. What happened to that host cause her turn at the Oscars was boring and pedestrian.
Why do the Oscars even NEED a host? Cut the host, cut the annoying “patter” between the presenters, cut EVERY montage or musical number that isn’t the “In Memorium” segment or one of that year’s nominated songs, and you’d get a brisk two-hour show every time.
Ugh. A short ceremony should literally be the last goal on the list. This is an event that happens ONCE a year… if you’re a true Oscar lover, why would you want that event to be shortened? Make it longer, if anything!