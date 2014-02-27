Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Animated Feature – ‘Frozen’ has the heat

In the lead-up to the 86th annual Academy Awards on March 2, HitFix will be bringing you the lowdown on all 24 Oscar categories with multiple entries each day. Take a few notes and bone up on the competition as we give you the edge in your office Oscar pool!
For much of the year, the Best Animated Feature category was looking like a bit of a problem area: as one studio effort after another met with either an indifferent or disastrous reception, the threat of the weakest field in the award's 13-year history hovered in the air. In the end, however, things picked up: the Mouse House came through in November with a certifiable smash, and the Academy enriched the category by venturing further afield than Hollywood. As it is, it's a respectable enough contest, though a five-nominee field is beginning to look over-generous.
The nominees are…
“The Croods” (Chris Sanders, Kirk DeMicco and Kristine Belson)
A win may have been a lost cause from the beginning, but no film has campaigned harder for its place in the race than DreamWorks's sentimental caveman family adventure. Knowing that the March release could easily have faded in voters' memories — particularly with reviews that were only okay — the studio sent out screeners early (and plentifully), held classy industry events and exhibitions dedicated to the film's artwork and even scored the endorsement of Harvey Weinstein himself, who has been vocally singing its praises in interviews. He's not alone: the film is bright, energetic and hard to actively dislike, even if it's few people's idea of the year's best in the medium. And after the disappointments of “Rise of the Guardians” and “Turbo,” DreamWorks should regard this nomination as a win in itself. Sanders, by the way, has previously been nominated here for “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Lilo & Stitch.” (Fun fact: “The Croods” is the only Oscar nominee in any category this year to have premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.)
“Despicable Me 2” (Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin and Chris Meledandri)
This jolly, candy-colored return for the world's least threatening supervillain becomes only the fourth sequel to be nominated for this award, but it also has a unique place in the category's short history: it's the first nominated sequel to a film that was ignored by the animators' branch. (The asterisk, of course, is that “Despicable Me” would surely have been included in a year of five nominees.) That's the power of money talking: the new film wasn't appreciably better or worse received than its predecessor, but it grossed even more, finishing the year in fourth place. That it is strictly an also-ran in this category despite such stratospheric success speaks to its negligible artistic qualities, though the film is amiable enough; its best chance at an Oscar lies with Pharrell's bouncy, chart-topping hit “Happy.” Meanwhile, we'll see how the Minions' spin-off movie fares in a couple of years' time. (Chris Renaud was first nominated for the 2006 “Ice Age”-related short “No Time for Nuts.”)
“Ernest & Celestine” (Benjamin Renner and Didier Brunner)
Heading into the nomination announcement, many pundits underestimated this delicate French charmer, which premiered at Cannes way back in 2012. People should by now know better than to dismiss plucky indie distribution outfit GKIDS, which once more pulled off a David-versus-Goliath coup: Pixar fell out, but Renner's beguiling, traditionally animated (if computer-augmented) tale of rebellious friendship between a bear and a mouse stayed the course. (For whatever reason, Renner's co-directors, “A Town Called Panic” duo Stephane Aubier and Vincent Patar, aren't included in the nomination.) Rewarded by the Los Angeles Film Critics' Association but otherwise sidelined by the high-end critics' groups in favor of “The Wind Rises,” this is one underdog that has had to fight pretty hard to stay in the race — but its gorgeous, watercolor-style visuals clearly wowed the animators' branch, which places a lot of stock in craft.
“Frozen” (Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee and Peter Del Vecho)
Narrowly pipping “Despicable Me 2” to the title of 2013's highest-grossing animated film (with $385 million in the bank Stateside) is Disney's glistening throwback to the musical fairytale adaptations that marked the company's artistic renaissance from 1989 onwards. Much as I like the film, I don't think it's quite in the league of “Beauty and the Beast” or “The Little Mermaid,” but that's immaterial: what began the season as a hit has since become a full-blown phenomenon, one that has captured the imagination of both young viewers and their pleasantly surprised elders to a degree that no Disney film has managed since “The Lion King” 20 years ago. Animation buffs marvel at its sleek, Nordic-inspired design, the ubiquitous soundtrack has topped the Billboard chart for weeks on end, while cultural commentators have devoted yards of column space to its feminist revision of the Disney-princess narrative. If it had merely been a “Tangled”-scale success, this might be a race, but it's not: right now, it's a “Frozen” world, and we're just living in it. Buck was previously nominated for “Surf's Up”; he'll do a little better this time round.
“The Wind Rises” (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)
Earlier in the season, with “Frozen” yet to open and the field looking particularly week, the stars seemed to be aligning for a career-capping farewell win for the beloved Miyazaki and his highly personal and ambitious swansong feature: an epic interpretive biopic of wartime aircraft engineer Jiro Horikoshi. Then “Frozen” blew up, and not all the critics' awards in the world could persuade Disney (which is, of course, releasing “The Wind Rises” in the US) to lavish much campaign attention on their arthouse stepchild; with Miyazaki obviously not in the market for campaigning, it's kept a low profile throughout both voting periods. (A minor controversy over Horikoshi's role in designing Pearl Harbor attack planes didn't help.) No matter: Miyazaki's third nomination is a sweet reward all the same, and for a romantic, sweeping vision that couldn't be more different from his Oscar-winning “Spirited Away.”
Will win: “Frozen”
Could win: “The Wind Rises” (but not really)
Should win: “Ernest & Celestine”
Should have been here: “A Letter to Momo”
Overall, I think the animators' branch has given us about the strongest field they could realistically have assembled in what was less than a banner year for the medium: “Despicable Me 2” and “The Croods” aren't exactly one for the ages, but they avoided some potential pitfalls, and looking to acclaimed international fare instead of boilerplate studio efforts like “Monsters University” or “Epic” was the right way to go. I'd have welcomed a second Japanese nod for the lovely, wistful “A Letter to Momo,” but never expected one.
What do you think deserves to win Best Animated Feature this year? Vote in our poll below.
How do you think this race will pan out, and is there a contender you wish were here? Share your thoughts in the comments.
I have not seen any of the foreign contenders in this category, but I have seen most of the American ones and Frozen stands tall above the rest. Please let this be Disney Animation’s first Oscar.
Should have been here: Monsters University. A much better film than Despicable Me 2 and The Croods. It’s a shame it missed, especially considering the weak field this year.
Will win: “Frozen”
Could win: “The Wind Rises”
Should win: “Ernest and Celestine” (with the note that I haven’t seen “The Wind Rises” yet)
Should have been here: Nothing that I’ve seen, so I’ll just use this space to say that I’m happy “The Croods” made it in over “Monsters University.”
This will be the biggest outrage on Oscar night.
THE WIND RISES is a piece of seminal art. FROZEN is decent, but hardly revelatory commerce.
Couldn’t agree with you more. Frozen may be the most overrated movie this year and The Wind Rises is a masterpiece and probably my second favorite movie of 2013 (right behind Frances Ha).
Pity.
I’ll be happy to see Disney Studios proper finally collect one of these.
I haven’t seen any of the other nominees, though I’ll probably try to see the foreign ones when the opportunity comes up.
I don’t think it should even be a contest between “The Wind Rises” and “Frozen”, but “Frozen” obviously has this in the bag. I’m looking forward to “Ernest and Celestine” and have been waiting for a chance to see “A Letter to Momo” for some time now.
The best animated movie I saw last year was Mamoru Hosoda’s moving “Wolf Children.” The films from Disney, Pixar and the other studios here generally are a bit too loud and obnoxious for my tastes, but the patience and gentle, observant style of “Wolf Children” really impressed me. There are moments of both great sadness and joy that have stuck with me and the film is never less than beautiful to look at.
Wonderful film. I wanted it as my “should have been here”, but has it been released in the US?
Awesome to see that you enjoyed it as well! Funimation released it on DVD/Bluray near the end of last year, but it doesn’t look like there was any kind of theatrical release.
Go Frozen!
Anyone else think Frozen is extremely dull. The story is okay, it was nice, it was the animation that failed it. So unremarkable. This is yet an animation award at the end of the day. Technique is as important.
Haven’t seen the Miyazaki yet but from the trailer it looks like a stupendous dazzle of unforgettable image after image. Surely the formal technique has to count for something.
I’ve never understood why some people treat this as a “technical” award. The category is best animated film NOT best animation IN a film. The technique shouldn’t matter as much as the script, direction and execution.