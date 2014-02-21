Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Costume Design – Is ‘Gatsby’ all dressed up for the win?

In the lead-up to the 86th annual Academy Awards on March 2, HitFix will be bringing you the lowdown on all 24 Oscar categories with multiple entries each day. Take a few notes and bone up on the competition as we give you the edge in your office Oscar pool!
Costume design is perhaps my favorite below-the-line Oscar category to analyze. That’s partly because the craft itself is so integrally tied into the development of narrative, character and performance, but also because this voting branch can get so frisky with their choices. This year’s field contains two former winners, two first-time nominees and one recurring bridesmaid, and it’s an attractive collection — ranging from rags to riches, from 19th-century England to 1970s New Jersey. It is, however, a field that demonstrates the Academy’s overwhelming bias toward period work in this category — it’s nice when they find room for contemporary and/or fantasy work, but it wasn’t to be this year. (Meanwhile, the Costume Designers Guild has yet to weigh in, but the Academy frequently disagrees with them, so their awards are unlikely to shake the following forecast.)
The nominees are…
“American Hustle” (Michael Wilkinson)
Period pieces may rule this race, but voters don’t just favor any old era. Films set in the 1970s and beyond tend to be viewed as more or less “contemporary” and can struggle to gain traction. (As a rule, Oscar voters don’t usually vote for clothes they remember wearing themselves.) So the nomination for first-time contender Michael Wilkinson’s flashy, trashy disco-era wardrobe for “American Hustle” is already an unusual achievement – but the costumes themselves (especially Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence’s synthetically sexy evening gowns) are just sparkly enough to override the ribbons-and-ruffles bias in the final vote. What is more, it’s a film where costume is integrally tied into character; even the male leads’ contrasting but uniformly hideous suits reveal much about their status, aspirations and insecurities. (Check out our interview with Michael Wilkinson here.)
“The Grandmaster” (William Chang Suk Ping)
The costume designers always throw us at least one curveball in this category, and they’re friendlier than most to foreign-language fare – so it was a qualified surprise to see William Chang Suk Ping make the cut for Hong Kong’s shortlisted (but unnominated) Oscar submission. Wong Kar-wai’s films are famous for their ornate lensing (and DP Philippe Le Sourd was nominated too), but their design work is equally elaborate – and the costuming of this martial arts epic, spanning the 1930s and the 1950s, is is a study in sleek, East-meets-West glamour, all rich black-on-black silks, knife-sharp fedoras and alive-looking fur collars. Of all the clothes in the category, these might be the ones you most want to reach out and touch – but they’re probably also the least likely to triumph.
“The Great Gatsby” (Catherine Martin)
Nine times out of 10, the “best = most” equation will serve you well in the technical categories, and no nominee this year features more fabric – whether feathered, bejeweled or crisply pressed – than Baz Luhrmann’s eye-popping adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s study of Jazz Age decadence. As a critique of heedless luxury and excess, “Gatsby” lends itself to sartorial dazzle; Jack Clayton’s Robert Redford-starring version won this very award in 1975. Luhrmann’s wife, Catherine Martin, has never been one for restraint, and truly went to town here, incorporating contemporary designs from the likes of Prada into her flamboyant period vision. A former winner in this category for “Moulin Rouge!,” she won the BAFTA last weekend; the smart money’s on her repeating on Oscar night. (Check out our interview with Catherine Martin here.)
“The Invisible Woman” (Michael O’Connor)
When you’re truly stumped in this category, the contender with the most corsets and hoop skirts is often the safest bet – and if Ralph Fiennes’ delicate portrait of Charles’ Dickens’ secret romantic life had been a little more widely seen, I’d consider Michael O’Connor’s exquisitely faded Victorian wear a major threat. Then again, lower-profile films can triumph here over heavyweight opposition, as O’Connor himself learned with the extravagantly ruffled “The Duchess” in 2008. Call it the dark horse, then – albeit one of a dusty rose hue. Strangely, the Guild overlooked O’Connor this year, though between this and his nominated work on “Jane Eyre” two years ago, he’s now the go-to guy for lived-in English period pieces.
“12 Years a Slave” (Patricia Norris)
If you’re looking for the most olde-worlde of these five period nominees, that’d be (by a couple of years, at least) “12 Years a Slave,” though it goes without saying that Steve McQueen’s slavery drama is the most modest sartorial showcase of the lot. But 82-year-old veteran Patricia Norris’s wardrobe is an exemplary study in texture and authenticity: where so many period pieces make the mistake of looking overly box-fresh, here you can practically feel the sweat and dirt ingrained into every one of the characters oft-repeated garments, though with careful differences in fabric and finish that distinguish even the grubbiest haves from the have-nots. With credits such as “Days of Heaven” and “The Elephant Man” to her name, Norris is a six-time nominee in this category, her last loss having come way back in 1989 for “Sunset”; it;d be sweet to see her finally get up on the podium, but I sense this work is too (necessarily) drab to get her there.
Will win: “The Great Gatsby”
Could win: “American Hustle”
Should win: “American Hustle”
Should have been here: “Stoker”
Deep as this field is, a lot of my favorite costume work in 2013 was in the contemporary sphere — I was never overly optimistic that this branch would notice Kurt and Bart’s haute-couture-meets-American-Gothic designs for “Stoker,” but for me, it was far and way the year’s standout achievement in this category. I also loved the subtle, silhouette-adjusted futurism of Casey Storm’s work in “Her,” and Suzy Benzinger’s crucial recycling of key items in “Blue Jasmine,” but they were never going to turn voters’ heads.
I thought Suzy Benzinger was Blue Jasmine’s costume designer?
You’re quite right. Sonia Grande was the costume designer of Allen’s last couple of films (as well as the next one) and I simply misremembered. Thanks for the correction.
Should be here: “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Typically astute and mood-attuned work from Mary Zophres, but I can’t say I really mourn its absence.
Should Have Been There: The Wolf of Wall Street.
I’m always disappointed when, as you point out, “recent period” costume work doesn’t get as much notice, though I’ve come to expect it.
Should have been here: “The Wolf of Wall Street” (though I second your mentions of the contemporary work in both “Her” and “Blue Jasmine”)
What a terrible year for Costume Films!!!
The designer of Gatsby didn’t even design! Prada and Brooks Brothers did her work. Not to mention that the dresses were too short for the period and women DID wear lingerie during those times…
But because the majority of Academy Members, new generation of Costume Designers and even Directors and Producers have no knowledge of Period Costumes, the Mall Shopper of Gatsby (that’s what I call most Costume Designers now days) will win.
And after all they only vote for costumes that are over the top and glitter anyway!!!
BTW anybody can be a Costume Designer these days. Designers don’t even need to go to school or get trained. They only need to be a friend of a Director or Producer.
After all this is the business of “who you know and not how good you are”!!!
You’re vastly misrepresenting Martin’s process. She didn’t go shopping, pluck out some designer outfits she liked and stick them in the movie — it’s more collaborative and curatorial than that. It’s not uncommon to involve other designers or fashion houses these days: Jacqueline Durran’s Oscar-winning work on Anna Karenina last year, for example, incorporated Chanel jewellery.
Meanwhile, seeking precise period accuracy from a Baz Luhrmann film is rather missing the point — successfully or otherwise, the film filters the Jazz Age through the 21st century. (Think of those hemlines as the equivalent of having Lana Del Rey and will.i.am on the soundtrack — you may take issue with his interpretation, but at least recognise that it’s an interpretation.)
And costume designers never *needed* to go to school, by the way. Edith Head had no formal training at all, and she wasn’t half bad.
Edith Head was brilliant! And she had an extensive background of experience. Martin’s work has always been anachronistic thanks to Baz Luhrmann lack of creativity. It is always easy to indulge in camp than be true to the original material.
Fads today are like magpies attraction for anything cheap, shiny and glittery. Where has classic glamour gone when everything today is just a peek-a-boo show.
Check out 90% of the last decades Costume Designers of renown, and you will find they all had university credits.
I’ve heard Baz Luhrmann accused of many things, but a lack of creativity isn’t one of them.
Also, in ye olden days when Edith Head was around all the major studios had shared wardrobe departments that reused items constantly. That seems considerably more collaborative than Martin’s work.
Hopefully since Prada and Brooks Brothers could not be nominated along side Mrs. Martin for their “collaboration”, she will acknowledge them when she wins Oscar.
Also still to this day Costume Designers and Supervisors still pull, rent costumes used in other productions (including television), mainly for Bakcground Extras, though I would not call that a “collaboration”…
The point being that at no point in the past did costume designers make everything from scratch.
Sorry but before Michael Wilkinson nomination, Danny Glicker got nominated for 1970’s Milk”.
And those “sexy gowns” look more like 30’s then late 70’s when Halston ruled with gowns with A-line skirts!
Also women did not walk around with out bras showing their boobs cleavage (like Adams character) at work, walking down streets, specially during day times. They would be told to cover up, even today I don’t see any secretaries or assistants displaying their boobs like that!
American Hustle is another example of a movie that gets nominated because it is over the top and glitter in a year with very feel good Costume Films…
I’m quite aware of Glicker’s nomination, thanks — which is why I described Wilkinson’s nomination as “unusual,” not “unprecedented.”
I will consider “an unusual achievement” when a Costume Designer now days is nominated for a Contemporary Film (hopefully designed, not Mall Shopped and not period 90’s)
or
a Designer wins Oscar with out designing over the top or glitter Films.
Well, Patricia Field’s nomination for The Devil Wears Prada was certainly contemporary and certainly unusual, even if it probably doesn’t meet your design criteria.
I, too, would love to see more recognition for contemporary work — as I say in the piece above.
Congrats Patricia Norris and CDG to give the Award for Best Period Costumes to a true/real Costume Designer.
My fingers crossed for Ms. Norris to win Oscar.